Hike! Can Wyoming Cheerleaders Kick Field Goals?
Now, one of the more glossed-over arts of football has to be field goal kicking. As fans, we always care more about every other position on the field and leave kickers and punters to the wayside. It's tragic. Kickers and punters can change the game. How many times have you watched a game and said to yourself "missing that field goal earlier is huge"? Or something to that effect, anyways. You say it every close game, right?
CSU's Jay Norvell explains why "a lot of these kids quit" program after Rams see exodus of players
FORT COLLINS — Jay Norvell made a conscious decision to keep any thoughts to himself about his return to Nevada. The players and coaches in Reno made no such decision. All week long, the Colorado State players heard things being said about their coach and current teammates who left Nevada over the offseason. It soon became personal for everyone around Rams HQ and for the first time maybe all season, the Rams showed some life, winning their first game of the season and snapping the nation’s longest losing streak along the way.
Cowboys in the NFL: Week 5
LARAMIE -- That Josh Allen guy is pretty darn good, huh?. The former Wyoming gunslinger, despite facing wind gusts of up to 20 miles per hour inside Highmark Stadium, threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-3 rout of the visiting Steelers Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park. Oh,...
Wyoming EV Road Trip: Cheyenne to Casper In Only 15 Hours
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
Former UW guard Drake Jeffries Signs with Orlando Magic
LARAMIE -- Former University of Wyoming guard Drake Jeffries signed a free agent deal with the Orlando Magic the team announced on Tuesday. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. Jeffries will wear No. 55 and the Magic will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at...
Wyoming Country Music Hall of Fame Proposed In Chugwater
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Stampede Saloon and Eatery in Chugwater has seen its share of up-and-coming country musicians. Mer Nilson, one of the proprietors of the establishment, said there are so many talented pickers and singers in the Cowboy State that he believes it’s high time Wyoming musicians were recognized for their accomplishments.
Laramie County Residents Recently Listed As Missing Persons
A pair of young Laramie County residents have recently been separately listed as missing persons on the Wyoming DCI Wyoming Missing Persons Website. The two are 15-year-old Jonathon Robert Davisson [above left] and18-year-old William Anthony Nicholson [above right]. Davisson was listed on the website on September 25, while Nicholson was listed on Sept. 21.
Suspected kidnapping turns out to be custody issue in Laramie
Multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene of a suspected kidnapping outside of Saratoga on Sunday evening. An eyewitness told Bigfoot 99 that on October 9 around 5:45 p.m., a Forest Service Ranger seen traveling westbound on County Road 500 at high rate of speed. A few minutes later, three sheriff deputies followed and then two Wyoming Highway patrol cruisers—all apparently responding to an emergency call.
Wyoming Supreme Court Rules Prison Term Stands For Man Who Shot Lover’s Husband
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man who shot his lover’s husband in the chest in Cheyenne five years ago after leaving his wife and kids behind in Nebraska may not have his prison sentence shortened, the Wyoming Supreme Court has ruled. Timothy Leners, 53,...
This Weekend in Laramie; Farmer’s Market Withdrawal Week
Is it just me or is it weird not seeing the farmer's market on here anymore? Ah, I miss it already! I hope everyone got all that they needed last week! We still have a bunch of fun things going on in Laramie this weekend!. Friday, October 7. Mountain Film.
Chicago Blues Hall of Fame Michael Charles Is Coming To Laramie
Coming all the way from the Down Under, Grammy-elected Chicago Blues Hall of Fame artist Michael Charles and his Band will be performing in Laramie this month. Join us for the concert as he takes you on a non-stop guitar-driven journey through thirty-nine years and thirty-eight releases. Charles is traveling...
LCSD1 Announces Graduation Schedule for Class of 2023
Laramie County School District 1 announced Wednesday that graduation ceremonies for Central, East, and South high schools will once again be held at Frontier Park next year. The ceremonies will be held on Friday, May 26, at the following times:. 9:30 a.m., East High School. 1:30 p.m., Central High School.
Laramie County School District announces 2023 graduation locations
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Frontier Park has been chosen as the location for the 2023 Laramie County School District 1 graduations. The graduations will be held on Friday, May 26 at the following times:. East High School – 9:30 a.m. Central High School – 1:30 p.m. South...
Jump Into Another Fun Weekend In Cheyenne
We have successfully made it to another weekend in Cheyenne. Stop, take a breath and look at the leaves starting to turn colors. Pretty, right? Enjoy them before they fall out and it's just stick season. While you're remembering to stop and smell the crinkled leaves this weekend, don't forget...
Five people sentenced in federal court for various crimes in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Five people were sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Wyoming District Court for various crimes. Chad Allan Kemper was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment followed by five years’ supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender. During his release, he will be required to comply with the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act as directed by the probation officer, the Bureau of Prisons, or any state sex offender registration agency.
Beartooth Highway closes for winter Tuesday; wind closures on I-80 amid 60 mph gusts; snow in the Bighorns
CASPER, Wyo. — U.S. Highway 212, also known as the Beartooth Highway, was closed for the season on Monday between Red Lodge and Cooke City, Montana, according to Yellowstone National Park. A portion of the closed section of the Beartooth Highway goes through Wyoming and will be closed until...
High Wind Warning, Cold Front Dominate SE Wyoming Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a high wind warning for much of southeast Wyoming for today. A cold front is also expected to bring cooler temperatures and a few showers to the region. The agency posted this statement on its website:. High Wind Warnings remain...
(VIDEO) Cheyenne police seek plant vandals
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department said Thursday it is seeking information to help identify suspects seen in surveillance video vandalizing foliage. “These perennial pirates were seen digging through planters behind the Paramount Café located at 1607 Capitol Avenue,” police said. “While it is nearing the...
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center delivers its latest addition
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center managers just delivered their newest addition, and it’s been a mother of a project. From conception to delivery, this Mother and Baby unit at CRMC has been an over 3-year labor of love. CRMC has a community open...
A Popular Italian Restaurant Says Arrivederci to Fort Collins
There is one less option for Italian food in the Choice City after the Italian eatery, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen has closed their doors. On September 28, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen announced via Facebook that the restaurant would be closing its doors permanently. To all our wonderful guests, at this...
