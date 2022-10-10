ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

101.9 KING FM

Hike! Can Wyoming Cheerleaders Kick Field Goals?

Now, one of the more glossed-over arts of football has to be field goal kicking. As fans, we always care more about every other position on the field and leave kickers and punters to the wayside. It's tragic. Kickers and punters can change the game. How many times have you watched a game and said to yourself "missing that field goal earlier is huge"? Or something to that effect, anyways. You say it every close game, right?
LARAMIE, WY
The Denver Gazette

CSU's Jay Norvell explains why "a lot of these kids quit" program after Rams see exodus of players

FORT COLLINS — Jay Norvell made a conscious decision to keep any thoughts to himself about his return to Nevada. The players and coaches in Reno made no such decision. All week long, the Colorado State players heard things being said about their coach and current teammates who left Nevada over the offseason. It soon became personal for everyone around Rams HQ and for the first time maybe all season, the Rams showed some life, winning their first game of the season and snapping the nation’s longest losing streak along the way.
FORT COLLINS, CO
101.9 KING FM

Cowboys in the NFL: Week 5

LARAMIE -- That Josh Allen guy is pretty darn good, huh?. The former Wyoming gunslinger, despite facing wind gusts of up to 20 miles per hour inside Highmark Stadium, threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-3 rout of the visiting Steelers Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park. Oh,...
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming EV Road Trip: Cheyenne to Casper In Only 15 Hours

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Former UW guard Drake Jeffries Signs with Orlando Magic

LARAMIE -- Former University of Wyoming guard Drake Jeffries signed a free agent deal with the Orlando Magic the team announced on Tuesday. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. Jeffries will wear No. 55 and the Magic will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at...
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Country Music Hall of Fame Proposed In Chugwater

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Stampede Saloon and Eatery in Chugwater has seen its share of up-and-coming country musicians. Mer Nilson, one of the proprietors of the establishment, said there are so many talented pickers and singers in the Cowboy State that he believes it’s high time Wyoming musicians were recognized for their accomplishments.
CHUGWATER, WY
101.9 KING FM

Laramie County Residents Recently Listed As Missing Persons

A pair of young Laramie County residents have recently been separately listed as missing persons on the Wyoming DCI Wyoming Missing Persons Website. The two are 15-year-old Jonathon Robert Davisson [above left] and18-year-old William Anthony Nicholson [above right]. Davisson was listed on the website on September 25, while Nicholson was listed on Sept. 21.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
bigfoot99.com

Suspected kidnapping turns out to be custody issue in Laramie

Multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene of a suspected kidnapping outside of Saratoga on Sunday evening. An eyewitness told Bigfoot 99 that on October 9 around 5:45 p.m., a Forest Service Ranger seen traveling westbound on County Road 500 at high rate of speed. A few minutes later, three sheriff deputies followed and then two Wyoming Highway patrol cruisers—all apparently responding to an emergency call.
SARATOGA, WY
101.9 KING FM

LCSD1 Announces Graduation Schedule for Class of 2023

Laramie County School District 1 announced Wednesday that graduation ceremonies for Central, East, and South high schools will once again be held at Frontier Park next year. The ceremonies will be held on Friday, May 26, at the following times:. 9:30 a.m., East High School. 1:30 p.m., Central High School.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Jump Into Another Fun Weekend In Cheyenne

We have successfully made it to another weekend in Cheyenne. Stop, take a breath and look at the leaves starting to turn colors. Pretty, right? Enjoy them before they fall out and it's just stick season. While you're remembering to stop and smell the crinkled leaves this weekend, don't forget...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Five people sentenced in federal court for various crimes in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Five people were sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Wyoming District Court for various crimes. Chad Allan Kemper was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment followed by five years’ supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender. During his release, he will be required to comply with the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act as directed by the probation officer, the Bureau of Prisons, or any state sex offender registration agency.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

(VIDEO) Cheyenne police seek plant vandals

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department said Thursday it is seeking information to help identify suspects seen in surveillance video vandalizing foliage. “These perennial pirates were seen digging through planters behind the Paramount Café located at 1607 Capitol Avenue,” police said. “While it is nearing the...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center delivers its latest addition

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center managers just delivered their newest addition, and it’s been a mother of a project. From conception to delivery, this Mother and Baby unit at CRMC has been an over 3-year labor of love. CRMC has a community open...
CHEYENNE, WY
K99

A Popular Italian Restaurant Says Arrivederci to Fort Collins

There is one less option for Italian food in the Choice City after the Italian eatery, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen has closed their doors. On September 28, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen announced via Facebook that the restaurant would be closing its doors permanently. To all our wonderful guests, at this...
FORT COLLINS, CO
