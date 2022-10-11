ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Government
KFOX 14

Planned water service outage will impact some northwest El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday. The outage will begin at 8:00 p.m. The shut-off will last until approximately 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, El Paso Water stated. Customers may not have water service or...
