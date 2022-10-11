EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Border Patrol officials said they are encountering more than 2,000 migrants a day in the El Paso region with about 1,000 of those migrants being from Venezuela. KFOX14 got access to the bridge where migrants are turning themselves in. They are doing...

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO