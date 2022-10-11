ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Bexar County, TX
Accidents
County
Bexar County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Bexar County, TX
Crime & Safety
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot in the leg while hanging outside North Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot outside his North Side home early Saturday morning. At around 1:53 a.m. police were called to 10362 Sahara Dr. for a shooting in progress at the Palatia Apartment Homes. According to officials, a man...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lackland Air Force Base#U S Highway#Accident#Bexar County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
news4sanantonio.com

Several tenants displaced following apartment fire near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – An apartment fire North of downtown has left most of its tenants displaced. The fire occurred around 2:15 p.m., Oct. 14., on East Quincy Street, North of downtown San Antonio at a small apartment house. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the cause of the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy