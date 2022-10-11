Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Ongoing feud leads to stabbing on East Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing feud led to a stabbing on the city’s East Side, leaving one man hospitalized, according to San Antonio police. At 1:38 a.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to the 1500 block of North Walters regarding a cutting, said SAPD. Police say two men, 19...
KENS 5
More than 60 rounds fired; 1 dead, 1 critically injured
Two shooting happened in San Antonio overnight. One of them has left a man dead and a woman severely injured.
'We are tormented with pain' | Family of teen shot by now-former San Antonio officer shares update on his condition
SAN ANTONIO — The family of Erik Cantu, who is the teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, has released another statement, sent to KENS 5 by their lawyer. Brian Powers is representing 17-year-old Erik Cantu after now-former SAPD officer...
news4sanantonio.com
Family of teen shot in McDonald's parking lot by ex-SAPD officer releases statement
SAN ANTONIO – The family of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, the teen who was shot by police while he waited inside his car at a McDonald’s parking lot released a statement Saturday morning. Attorney Brian Powers released the following statement on behalf of the family to News4:. “To all...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in the leg while hanging outside North Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot outside his North Side home early Saturday morning. At around 1:53 a.m. police were called to 10362 Sahara Dr. for a shooting in progress at the Palatia Apartment Homes. According to officials, a man...
news4sanantonio.com
4-year-old fatally struck after woman accidentally runs her over with car, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a 4-year-old girl died Friday after she ran into the street and was hit by a car. Officials were called around 6:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue on the city's South Side. The driver told police she failed to see...
Police: More than 60 rounds fired in hookah lounge parking lot, leaving one dead, one in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting outside a hookah lounge, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday in the 6500 block of Babcock Road. Police were in the area responding to another...
KSAT 12
4-year-old girl dies after being struck by car outside home, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A four-year-old girl passed away Friday after she was hit by a car on the city’s South side, said San Antonio police. The incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue on the city’s south side. Police say...
Motorcyclist in early 20s dies after crashing into van, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist in his early 20s is dead after crashing into a van, the San Antonio Police Department said. The crash happened on Friday afternoon in the 9600 block of Broadway Street. Police said the motorcyclist was going southbound on Broadway when he crashed into a...
Altercation leads to shooting outside San Antonio apartment homes
SAN ANTONIO — An altercation led to a shooting outside an apartment complex on the city's north side, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue. Authorities said the man...
850wftl.com
Woman who called police while being chased, found shot in the head
(SAN ANTONIO, TX)– The San Antonio Police department is reporting that a woman who called them because someone was chasing her, was later found with a gunshot wound to the head. The call came in around 3:34 a.m. on Monday. While authorities were searching for the woman and her...
KSAT 12
Man found dead in pool of blood after being shot near downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead, lying in a pool of his own blood after being shot near downtown and San Antonio police are working to find the suspect responsible. Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. Friday to E. Fredericksburg and La Harpe Street for someone lying on the ground.
KSAT 12
San Antonio driver arrested after trying to bring meth into Kerr County, deputies say
KERRVILLE, Texas – A San Antonio man was pulled over as he was driving into Kerr County with meth and two firearms in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Raphael Michael Sifuentes, 27, was arrested on Oct. 10 on Highway 27, near Center Point, by Kerr County deputies after they were alerted about drugs coming into the county to be sold.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after setting apartment building ablaze after being evicted, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police said he torched his apartment building after being evicted. The fire led to many other residents being displaced. John Lopez, 39, is charged with arson habitation, a first-degree felony, according to an arrest affidavit. He was arrested Saturday...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman in critical condition after being hit by small car along Northwest Side roadway
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a small car on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 2 a.m. Friday on the Interstate 10 West access Road near Balcones Road North. Police said the woman was walking on the access road when...
Four-year-old girl dies after running into street, getting hit by car, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 4-year-old girl has died after she ran into the street and was hit by a car, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. on Friday in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue on the city's south side. Police said...
foxsanantonio.com
"It smelled like death." Mother of three deals with a dead racoon in her walls
Plagued by a group of racoons, life for some West Side neighbors became worse, when one of the animals died inside the walls of their apartment. Fox San Antonio's Darian Trotter has the disturbing details. "It's disturbing, very disturbing," said Carrina Mendoza. Signs of a deep-rooted problem can first be...
news4sanantonio.com
Several tenants displaced following apartment fire near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – An apartment fire North of downtown has left most of its tenants displaced. The fire occurred around 2:15 p.m., Oct. 14., on East Quincy Street, North of downtown San Antonio at a small apartment house. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the cause of the...
Four teens detained after man found with ziptied wrists at San Antonio motel
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found with his wrists ziptied at a San Antonio motel and four people have been detained, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident was reported around 10 a.m. on Friday at a motel in the 2200 block of Southwest Loop 410. Police...
Bexar County off-duty deputy arrested, found with cocaine inside vehicle, sheriff says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar provided details on Saturday regarding an overnight arrest involving an off-duty deputy. Sheriff Salazar said that days ago, investigators intercepted phone calls from an inmate and a woman who were making plans for the woman to meet up with an off-duty deputy and exchange drugs.
