kmaland.com
Steven H. Bolt, Sr, 66, of Essex, Iowa
Memorials:In lieu of flowers directed to the family. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Steve passed away on Saturday morning, October 15, 2022, at his Essex home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Kelly Weil, 40, of Atlantic, Iowa
Pronunciation: Pronounced "While" Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Kelly Weil, 40, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. A Celebration of Life Visitation with family present will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday,...
Steven Sacco, 62, Randolph, IA
Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Darlene M. Carpenter, 91 of Red Oak
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Darlene passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Clarinda Craft Carnival set for Saturday
(Clarinda) -- Craft lovers flock to Clarinda this weekend for a traditional fall event. Clarinda's Chamber of Commerce sponsors the 63rd Annual Clarinda Craft Carnival Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kerry Prable chairs the Craft Carnvial Committee. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" earlier this week, Prable says a wide variety of crafts are on display from hundreds of vendors.
KMAland Volleyball (10/15): LC wins home tourney, CAM takes RVC, Red Oak, SE Warren, Heelan impress
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central won their home tournament without losing a set, CAM took the RVC Tournament, Red Oak took second at Winterset, Southeast Warren was impressive in Knoxville and more from the Saturday in KMAland volleyball. LEWIS CENTRAL TOURNAMENT. Lewis Central posted a perfect 4-0 today to win their...
KMAland Iowa Class 4A/5A Week 8 (10/14): Glenwood, LC, AL among winners
(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City North and LeMars were among the winners in KMAland Iowa Class 4A and 5A on Friday. Kayden Anderson threw for 191 yards and four touchdowns while Tate Mayberry, Kellen Scott, Briten Maxwell, Nolan Mount and Tristan Meier all had rushing scores for Glenwood. Payton Longmeyer had two receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns, and Justin Poland-Molina had a scoop and score for 30 yards.
Sidney grad Jorgenson sets Central XC record
(Pella) -- Sidney alum Noah Jorgenson has joined the Central College record books. Jorgenson – a cross country standout for the Dutch – posted an 8,000 meter time of 24:27.40 at Saturday’s Augstana Interregional to finish 11th. Jorgenson’s time broke the previous school record previously set by...
Dean Mather, 85, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: Linden Christian Church, Rock Port, Missouri. Linden Christian Church, Rock Port. Visitation Start: 2:00 P.M. Visitation End: 3:00 P.M. Memorials: American Cancer Society or Linden Christian Church, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Week 8 Football Friday Picks: Derek vs. Ryan vs. Trevor vs. Nick
(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports team is back to pick 14 games today. Yesterday, Trevor and Derek both picked Palmyra while Nick and Ryan picked Freeman and lost. Here are the standings. Ryan: 77-28 (.733) Derek: 67-38 (.638) Trevor: 61-36 (.628) Nick: 56-42 (.571) REMINDER: Iowa picks are against the...
Meet the Candidates: Brent Siegrist
(Council Bluffs) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today, we turn our focus for the race in the Iowa House's 19th District, which covers half of the city of Council Bluffs, with a report on the Republican incumbent, Brent Siegrist.
KMAland Nebraska Week 8 (10/14): Ashland-Greenwood gets key win over Roncalli
(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood got a key win over Roncalli while Syracuse, Auburn, Weeping Water, Johnson-Brock and Sterling were all victorious in KMAland Nebraska football on Friday. NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2. Skutt Catholic 21 Plattsmouth 14. KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT. Ralston 42 Hastings 28. NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1.
James E. Jochim, 89, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Linden Cemetery, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Linden Cemetery, Rock Port.
KMAland Missouri Week 8 (10/14): Maryville pulls even in MEC, North Andrew grabs big win
(KMAland) -- Maryville pulled even in the MEC while East Atchison, Rock Port, Platte Valley, North Andrew, Nodaway Valley & Mound City were 8-Player winners in Missouri on Friday. KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER. East Atchison 44 Stanberry 20. Jarrett Spinnato had five rushing touchdowns and a kickoff return for a score...
Talking With Tom (Week 8): AHSTW & Lenox
(KMAland) -- As the regular season concludes, Tom Moore hit the road to check out a pair of undefeated teams. The former Griswold head coach made stops in Avoca and Lenox to chat with AHSTW head coach GG Harris and Lenox co-head coaches Michael Nardini and Cole Bonde. AHSTW concludes...
KMAland Girls XC (10/13): Mount Ayr claims home title, Heelan wins MRC, Auburn, Palmyra to state
(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr won their home meet, Heelan took another MRC championship, Auburn and Palmyra moved to state and more from Thursday in KMAland girls cross country. Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet (at Harlan) The Glenwood girls and Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman ran to championships at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet....
Nebraska State Softball Scoreboard (10/14): Omaha Marian, Northwest, Yutan-Mead take titles
(KMAland) -- Omaha Marian, Northwest and Yutan-Mead won state softball championships on Friday. Check out the full state softball scoreboard below. Championship: Yutan-Mead 13 Hastings St. Cecilia 1.
Lincoln woman hurt in Atchison County wreck
(Lincoln) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on southbound Interstate 29 2 miles north of Rock Port. Authorities say a 2007 Ford Escape driven by 29-year-old Kristen Kalbfleisch of Lincoln and a 2019 Mack Truck Anthem driven by 43-year-old Harjinder Sangha of Surrey, British Columbia were both southbound on I-29 when Kalbfleisch's vehicle began slowing for traffic. The front bumper of Sangha's vehicle struck the rear bumper of Kalbfleisch's vehicle, which skidded and exited the east side of the roadway. Kalbfleisch's vehicle then overturned before coming to rest on its passenger side facing southeast.
Women's College Soccer Scoreboard (10/14): Omaha, Northwest, UMKC all winners
(KMAland) -- The Omaha, Northwest Missouri State and UMKC women picked up wins in regional college soccer on Friday.
Atchison County wreck injures 1
(Corning) -- A Kansas City, Missouri man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County, Missouri Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29, approximately 2 miles north of Corning. Authorities say a 2016 Volvo driven by 49-year-old Joseph Ngenahimana was northbound on I-29 when it exited the east side of the roadway, skidded and overturned. Both the vehicle and its detached unit came to rest on the east side of the roadway.
