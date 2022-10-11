ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Car stolen from residence in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood

New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of stealing a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood. According to police, the pictured suspect broke into the rear passenger window of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata around 2:33 p.m. that was parked on the 2600 block of Wisteria Street and stole the vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Gentilly resident uneasy after dispute caught on Ring camera

NEW ORLEANS — A Gentilly resident is fearful of spending time in front of his home after witnessing a man threatening a nearby home with a shotgun. The NOPD confirmed the incident happened Wednesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Eastern Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#App Store
NOLA.com

Family identifies off-duty New Orleans police officer shot in Mid-City; he was held up at gunpoint

An off-duty New Orleans police officer who was shot in the abdomen as he fended off an armed robber was sitting up and talking on Friday, according to family. Louis Blackmon III, a four-year veteran of the force who is assigned to the Fourth District, was shot late Thursday in Mid-City. He was approached in the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. by an armed subject who demanded his possessions, according to NOPD spokesperson Gary Scheets. The two struggled, and Blackmon was shot.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD: Officer shot during robbery attempt near Mid-City Bar

NEW ORLEANS — An off-duty NOPD officer was shot during an armed robbery attempt Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Officer Louis Blackmon, a four-year veteran who serves in the Fourth District, was in the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. when an armed subject came up to him, pointed a gun, and demanded his possessions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

72-year-old Kenner man killed in single-vehicle crash in Metairie, State Police say

State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Metairie that claimed the life of a 72-year-old Kenner man Wednesday morning. Arden Farleigh III was driving south on Airline Drive near Cleary Avenue (map) when his 2011 Toyota Tacoma veered off the roadway and into a parked vehicle, said Trooper Kate Stegall, a State Police spokesperson.
METAIRIE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for man accused of CBD armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a man who is accused of armed robbery in the Central Business District. According to the police, the pictured man reportedly approached a person with a handgun demanding the person's wallet. The person compiled, and the suspect left. Anyone with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Jefferson Parish Crash Claims Life of Kenner Man

Metairie – On October 12, 2022, around 6:15 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a serious injury crash on US 61 near Cleary Avenue in Metairie. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 72-year-old Arden Fairleigh III of Kenner. The initial investigation revealed that Fairleigh...
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

16-year-old in stolen car killed in hit and run

NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old died Monday night following a hit and run in the Desire Area. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen was driving a stolen vehicle and also hit two houses in the crash. "Loud boom, boom! Three times," said a woman who didn't want to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

15-year-old killed in shooting outside of Bogalusa High School football game

NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old is dead after a shooting outside of the Bogalusa homecoming football game on Friday night, according to the Bogalusa Police Department. Officers were drawn to a reported disturbance outside the stadium, when shots were subsequently fired. The crowd immediately scattered and police located the...
BOGALUSA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy