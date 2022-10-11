Read full article on original website
UTV driver killed in St. Tammany crash
Emergency crews airlifted the side-by-side’s driver to an area hospital where he later died. Deputies say the crash remains under investigation.
WDSU
Car stolen from residence in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood
New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of stealing a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood. According to police, the pictured suspect broke into the rear passenger window of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata around 2:33 p.m. that was parked on the 2600 block of Wisteria Street and stole the vehicle.
NOPD officer shot, police release little information
New Orleans Police are saying very little about a shooting that left a cop in the hospital with a bullet wound. An initial police report does not identify the officer. It also does not explain how he got shot.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in vehicle on Franklin Avenue, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed in a vehicle at Franklin Avenue and North Roman streets, New Orleans police said Saturday. Officers said they were summoned to a report of gunfire Friday at 4:12 p.m. and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics declared him dead at the scene.
Trio of car burglars wanted by NOPD
NOPD needs your help to trackdown a trio of car burglary suspects. The suspects have broken into cars in downtown and French Quarter.
Car crashes into jail gate after woman is shot while driving in Mid-City
Just before 7 p.m., the NOPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 600 block of South Gayoso Street.
WDSU
Gentilly resident uneasy after dispute caught on Ring camera
NEW ORLEANS — A Gentilly resident is fearful of spending time in front of his home after witnessing a man threatening a nearby home with a shotgun. The NOPD confirmed the incident happened Wednesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Eastern Street.
NOPD: Man dies from single gunshot wound in N.O. East
Initial investigation shows that just before 12:50 , a report of an unresponsive man was called in for the 5800 block of Plaza Drive.
NOLA.com
Family identifies off-duty New Orleans police officer shot in Mid-City; he was held up at gunpoint
An off-duty New Orleans police officer who was shot in the abdomen as he fended off an armed robber was sitting up and talking on Friday, according to family. Louis Blackmon III, a four-year veteran of the force who is assigned to the Fourth District, was shot late Thursday in Mid-City. He was approached in the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. by an armed subject who demanded his possessions, according to NOPD spokesperson Gary Scheets. The two struggled, and Blackmon was shot.
PHOTOS: Neighbors suspect arson after Slidell horse ranch barely escapes fire
According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, a fire started on Saturday, Oct. 6, several hundred yards behind the Wind Dancer Rescue Ranch on West Drive in Slidell. The ranch is home to 14 rescue horses and 26 donkeys.
WWL-TV
NOPD: Officer shot during robbery attempt near Mid-City Bar
NEW ORLEANS — An off-duty NOPD officer was shot during an armed robbery attempt Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Officer Louis Blackmon, a four-year veteran who serves in the Fourth District, was in the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. when an armed subject came up to him, pointed a gun, and demanded his possessions.
NOLA.com
72-year-old Kenner man killed in single-vehicle crash in Metairie, State Police say
State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Metairie that claimed the life of a 72-year-old Kenner man Wednesday morning. Arden Farleigh III was driving south on Airline Drive near Cleary Avenue (map) when his 2011 Toyota Tacoma veered off the roadway and into a parked vehicle, said Trooper Kate Stegall, a State Police spokesperson.
WDSU
St. Bernard Sheriff's Office searching for man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and damaging her home
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — St. Bernard Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for a man who is being accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend, the mother of his child, and causing extensive damage to her home. Curtis Williams, 22, of Chalmette, is wanted for second-degree battery, simple...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for man accused of CBD armed robbery
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a man who is accused of armed robbery in the Central Business District. According to the police, the pictured man reportedly approached a person with a handgun demanding the person's wallet. The person compiled, and the suspect left. Anyone with...
NOPD searches for Algiers car burglary suspect
Investigations revealed home surveillance camera's caught the suspect in the 2700 block of Somerset Drive.
L'Observateur
Jefferson Parish Crash Claims Life of Kenner Man
Metairie – On October 12, 2022, around 6:15 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a serious injury crash on US 61 near Cleary Avenue in Metairie. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 72-year-old Arden Fairleigh III of Kenner. The initial investigation revealed that Fairleigh...
16-year-old in stolen car killed in hit and run
NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old died Monday night following a hit and run in the Desire Area. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the teen was driving a stolen vehicle and also hit two houses in the crash. "Loud boom, boom! Three times," said a woman who didn't want to...
WWL-TV
15-year-old killed in shooting outside of Bogalusa High School football game
NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old is dead after a shooting outside of the Bogalusa homecoming football game on Friday night, according to the Bogalusa Police Department. Officers were drawn to a reported disturbance outside the stadium, when shots were subsequently fired. The crowd immediately scattered and police located the...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff searching for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted in connection with double murder
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Marrero last month. The sheriff said Michael Harris, 33, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder. Harris is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. The sheriff said...
Have you seen him? Suspect robs two outside Bywater business
The alleged suspect is described as a black man, between 30-40-years-old, with short hair, and was last seen wearing a neon green and gray shirt.
