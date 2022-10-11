Read full article on original website
Sweetwater County Treasurer warns of potential scam
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Treasurer Joe M Barbuto advises taxpayers to be aware of a potential scam circulating via U.S. Mail. A business contacted the County Treasurer’s Office to report that they had received a letter from the ‘Tax Processing Unit’ of Sweetwater County, Public Judgement Records. The envelope included an official-looking emblem and the phrase “IMMEDIATE ACTION REQUIRED.” The enclosed document was a ‘Distraint Warrant’ informing the recipient of unpaid tax debt that had resulted in a lien against their property.
