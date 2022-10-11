ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Sweetwater County Treasurer warns of potential scam

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Treasurer Joe M Barbuto advises taxpayers to be aware of a potential scam circulating via U.S. Mail. A business contacted the County Treasurer’s Office to report that they had received a letter from the ‘Tax Processing Unit’ of Sweetwater County, Public Judgement Records. The envelope included an official-looking emblem and the phrase “IMMEDIATE ACTION REQUIRED.” The enclosed document was a ‘Distraint Warrant’ informing the recipient of unpaid tax debt that had resulted in a lien against their property.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Juan Rodriguez is the new Dialysis Center Director

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Dialysis Center’s new director brings with him years of experience and a true love for what he does. Juan Rodriguez, a registered nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, recently joined Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s dialysis team. “Mr. Rodriguez...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 15 – October 16, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Lincoln Middle School wins conference 7th grade volleyball crown

October 16, 2022 — Green River’s Lincoln Middle School 7th grade volleyball team recently won their conference championship. The tournament was held in Pinedale on Saturday, October 8. A total of 16 teams played for the title in which Lincoln Middle School went undefeated. The team finished the regular season with an 8-2 record.
GREEN RIVER, WY
Codi Lee Burris (February 24, 1979 – October 8, 2022)

Codi Lee Burris, 43, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Farson-Eden Valley Community Center 4039 US-191, Farson, WY. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will take place in the Farson Cemetery.
FARSON, WY

