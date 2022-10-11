Read full article on original website
thirdweb does an upgradation on the Solana blockchain
There is much palpable excitement and enthusiasm in the Solana network, as well as thirdweb. Since their formal launch, they have been busy garnering reinforcement and related assistance where their Solana blockchain is concerned. In this scenario, it becomes understandable that their sheer pleasure in finally reaching the much-envied position of successfully positioning their very own pride of possession, the Web3 developer tools, right onto the Solana network, where they have been fittingly presented live.
Push Protocol introduces Push Chat
Push Chat is expected to lead the evolution in the Web3 sphere. It looks like a normal messaging platform; however, it has a slight twist with an added pinch of Web3 features. Powered by Push Protocol, Push Chat has gone live with its alpha version on October 10, 2022. The alpha version is available only to select community members: ETH Bogota Hackers and Alpha POAP Holders.
Big Eyes Coin is the Next Crypto to Explode, Poised to Dominate Ethereum and Chiliz in the Crypto Space
Ethereum (ETH) is known for its high gas fees and scaling issues due to its sophisticated ecosystem. It is regarded as the second biggest cryptocurrency today because of its diversity, as it allows for smart contracts and the creation of dApps. However, these issues still affect ETH today. These issues...
Launch of nxyz: a boon to Web3 world
In the fast-paced blockchain world, where trading platforms are joining their hands to enhance their services and to attract more investors to trade on their platform, Paradigm, an investment firm, has taken the initiative to build a web3 platform that provides the fastest real-time, low-latency APIs. Sridhar Ramaswamy, co-founder, and...
FINEXPO Presents Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023
FINEXPO is proud to bring Blockchain Fest 2023 to Marina Bay Sands Convention Center, Singapore, one of the biggest venues in Singapore. Singapore is the most crypto-friendly environment and a real hub of modern financial Asia, inviting companies from Europe and the world to join the event. The event will be held on 16-17 February 2023, from 10 AM Singapore time until 6 PM.
Uniswap protocol raises $165 M & unlocks rewards globally
A trading platform Uniswap announced that they had received funding of $165 million in series B to enhance transparency among more users. Its vision is to provide easy access to every user of web3. Hayden Adams, CEO at Uniswap Labs, brought security and simplicity to Uniswap Labs, for which it...
Cronos Play streamlines Web3 blockchain gaming
The ecosystem community of the Cronos blockchain, Cronos Labs, was thrilled to announce Cronos play, a compatible modular collection of software development kits(SDKs) and integrations, on the Unreal Engine Marketplace. Cronos Play demonstrates a path to merge games with Cronos EVM Chain, to bring Unity games into the Cronos ecosystem....
Crypto.com GEN 3.0 : one exchange-and-one wallet platform
Crypto.com currently has around 50 million users. It aims to touch the mark of 500 million users in future years. One way is to identify the clients’ future needs and deliver the tools today to achieve that goal. Crypto.com has done that by sharing pointers for its upcoming exchange platform – GEN 3.0 Crypto.com Exchange.
Aave price falls; Can it cross the $100 mark again?
AAVE is the most popular decentralized finance and lending protocol that allows users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies by paying interest rates. AAVE is the native coin of the AAVE protocol. Unlike many other crypto networks, investing in AAVE means buying shares of this AAVE technology company. It is a...
Interest Protocol partners with Chainlink BUILD
Interest Protocol published an official blog post to share the news with the community that it has partnered with Chainlink BUILD to boost its adoption on Ethereum. Chainlink will offer enhanced support to the protocol, including access to its oracle solutions. Interest Protocol, in return, will offer benefits like network fees to the ecosystem of Chainlink.
AFKDAO’s new protocol lends autonomous interest rate
In its way and method, AFKDAO has a focussed and ambitious plan laid out in front of them in the form of creating the new age analytical and independently based protocol, which will contain within itself interest rate lending, something akin to the concept of Compound Finance. However, in this...
Cleverminu promotes community benefits & fair monetization to create a crypto revolution in 2022
There were a few trending tokens called Inu and meme tokens, and those have made a new revolution in the whole crypto market from 2019 to 2022 and still striving on further. Still, unfortunately, more users have lost their assets instead of profits in this revolution. Hence, a new wonder token is planned to be launched in October 2022. It is mainly established and elected and with the community for the community.
Shiba Inu close to vital support; SHIB decline confirmed!
Shiba Inu was a relatively huge buzz in 2021 when buyers expected the meme coin cryptocurrency economy to take an upside movement. Rather than overtaking its closest rival, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu consolidated near DOGE for a short while before finally succumbing to the selling pressure of previous holders. The market...
Big Eyes Coin enters stage 4 of presale; Ready to take over the market like Avalanche and Nexo
Cryptocurrency, often known as digital money, is a digital currency transacted on the internet using a decentralized digital ledger. Cryptocurrencies could potentially assist in maintaining economic stability due to their decentralization from regulating organizations such as governments. There are several advantages to using a cryptocurrency over a more traditional payment...
Algorand (ALGO) on its journey to breach the $0.4 mark!
The success of a cryptocurrency depends on the team of developers and marketers. Algorand has a strong team behind the network to run the project successfully for the long term. The founder of Algorand, Silvio Micali, was the faculty at Electrical and Computer Science, MIT. He knows cryptography and other...
USM.World announces partnership with Port3 Network
USM.World, the parent organization of the 3D virtual world, the USM (United States of Mars), is pleased to announce its formal collaboration with the Port3 Network as a mutually beneficial alliance. As a direct result of this official merger, they will be able to open and establish their headquarters in...
