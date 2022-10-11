Read full article on original website
Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Joe Biden strode into the telephone bank at a crowded union hall and eagerly began making calls and eating doughnuts — one frosted, one glazed — as he tries every page in the political playbook to deliver votes for Democrats. "What a...
N.C., national leaders call for gun reform after mass shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin did not mince her words Thursday night, just hours after a teenager killed five people and injured two others in east Raleigh. “This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh,” Baldwin said as the gunman was still in a standoff with police. “We must do more. We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence.”
Maxwell Frost, Calvin Wimbish spar over issues in District 10 debate
ORLANDO — Voters will face a long slate of races on their November ballot, deciding who represents them in Central Florida, in Tallahassee and in Washington, D.C. That includes an open seat for District 10 — it is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is challenging Sen. Marco Rubio for his seat.
AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle corruption probe
CHICAGO (AP) — AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a federal probe into its illegal efforts to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who also faces new charges for his role in the scheme, prosecutors announced Friday. Under the agreement, the company...
Texas sheriff declares migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard were crime victims
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Migrants transported last month from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard under a program directed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with support from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott were declared crime victims by the sheriff of Bexar County in Texas. The move will advance their special visa eligibility.
Officials say Central Florida Expressway Authority lost out on approximately $25M due to toll suspensions
The tolls are coming back to most Florida roads this Saturday after they were suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sept. 26 ahead of Hurricane Ian. But in the weeks since the decision was made, officials say the move has cost about $25 million in lost toll revenue just in Central Florida.
FDOT says normal toll operations will resume on most roads Saturday
OCOEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise and other toll authorities will resume normal toll operations at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Tolls were suspended on certain toll facilities as early as Sept. 26 in order to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations for Hurricane Ian.
Grupo Fantasma continues to connect Texans through love of music
BUDA, Texas — For 22 years, Grupo Fantasma guitarists and co-founders Beto Martinez and Greg Gonzalez have been uniting Texans through their love of music. "Greg and I being from the border, we straddled two languages and two cultures,” Martinez said. “Maybe not feeling 100% on one side or the other, but I think that resonated with a lot of people, how we were able to do it."
Experts say Hurricane Ian flood waters are damaging Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla — Experts say that roads submerged under flood waters for days and weeks following Hurricane Ian may have lasting damage. Experts say cracking can occur when a road is submerged by flood waters. They say some roadways are still under water, weeks after Hurricane Ian hit Florida.
Hawaii International Film Festival is back with a new lineup
The Hawaii International Film Festival kicks off on Nov. 3. Films will be screened in theaters on Oahu from Nov. 3-13 and on neighbor islands from Nov. 17-20. Digital screenings will be streaming across the state, with select availability across the U.S., from Nov. 3-27. An award ceremony will take...
Theme Park News Roundup: Cosmic Rewind holiday overlay, new Universal show and more
There’s always so much going on at the theme parks, and it can be hard to keep up. That's why we're here! In this week's episode, Ashley and Allison round up the biggest attractions news from the past couple of weeks to keep you in the know. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
Former Buc Mike Alstott leads Northside Christian with winning mindset
St. Petersburg, FL — Rain or shine, Mike Alstott knows what it takes to win. As a former NFL pro, winning a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2002, there’s plenty of knowledge to share. "He’s played at the highest level so he expects greatness every day, every...
