ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Joe Biden strode into the telephone bank at a crowded union hall and eagerly began making calls and eating doughnuts — one frosted, one glazed — as he tries every page in the political playbook to deliver votes for Democrats. "What a...
OREGON STATE
Bay News 9

N.C., national leaders call for gun reform after mass shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin did not mince her words Thursday night, just hours after a teenager killed five people and injured two others in east Raleigh. “This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh,” Baldwin said as the gunman was still in a standoff with police. “We must do more. We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence.”
RALEIGH, NC
Bay News 9

Maxwell Frost, Calvin Wimbish spar over issues in District 10 debate

ORLANDO — Voters will face a long slate of races on their November ballot, deciding who represents them in Central Florida, in Tallahassee and in Washington, D.C. That includes an open seat for District 10 — it is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is challenging Sen. Marco Rubio for his seat.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle corruption probe

CHICAGO (AP) — AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a federal probe into its illegal efforts to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who also faces new charges for his role in the scheme, prosecutors announced Friday. Under the agreement, the company...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Bay News 9

FDOT says normal toll operations will resume on most roads Saturday

OCOEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise and other toll authorities will resume normal toll operations at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Tolls were suspended on certain toll facilities as early as Sept. 26 in order to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations for Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Grupo Fantasma continues to connect Texans through love of music

BUDA, Texas — For 22 years, Grupo Fantasma guitarists and co-founders Beto Martinez and Greg Gonzalez have been uniting Texans through their love of music. "Greg and I being from the border, we straddled two languages and two cultures,” Martinez said. “Maybe not feeling 100% on one side or the other, but I think that resonated with a lot of people, how we were able to do it."
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Movement#Equal Rights#Racial Injustice#Protest#Racism#Racial Issues#Iranian#Morality Police#Islamic
Bay News 9

Experts say Hurricane Ian flood waters are damaging Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla — Experts say that roads submerged under flood waters for days and weeks following Hurricane Ian may have lasting damage. Experts say cracking can occur when a road is submerged by flood waters. They say some roadways are still under water, weeks after Hurricane Ian hit Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Hawaii International Film Festival is back with a new lineup

The Hawaii International Film Festival kicks off on Nov. 3. Films will be screened in theaters on Oahu from Nov. 3-13 and on neighbor islands from Nov. 17-20. Digital screenings will be streaming across the state, with select availability across the U.S., from Nov. 3-27. An award ceremony will take...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy