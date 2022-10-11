ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Investigation underway following West Side blaze

SAN ANTONIO - A structure fire on the Northwest Side of town caused some moderate damage to a house. The San Antonio Fire Department was called out to a home at the corner of Candle Bend and South Bend right before 2 p.m. It took firefighters less than an hour...
Several tenants displaced following apartment fire near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – An apartment fire North of downtown has left most of its tenants displaced. The fire occurred around 2:15 p.m., Oct. 14., on East Quincy Street, North of downtown San Antonio at a small apartment house. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the cause of the...
