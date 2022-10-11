Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fun Hip Breakfast spot with awesome prices and delicious food in South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Victoria claims to be honoring Kay Chancellor's legacyCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate, Tucker, and Chelsea must answer tough questionsCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef SandwichChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit
Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
An Abandoned Casket Factory Is Now Home to Illinois’ Most ‘Evil’ Haunted House
Forget gruesome costumes, scenes, and screams, the Evil Intentions Haunted House in Elgin, Illinois takes the terror to a whole new (and legit) level. I think we can all agree that "ambiance" is key when it comes to creating a terrifying haunted house. Dark rooms, creepy lights, weird sounds, and horrifying creatures jumping out at you are just some of the must-haves any scary haunted house needs, but when you stage it in a historically haunted building the terror factor goes up a few hundred notches!
Chicago Neighborhood Ranked Among 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
It Looks Like In Illinois Is Getting Its First Tiny Homes Community
Size matters when it comes to a tiny home. In this case, you want the goods to be small in size. To be considered a "tiny home" the space is typically under 600 square feet of living area. Despite the tight space, these homes usually come with storage area concepts to allow for the most actual living area.
wisfarmer.com
The halls and barns are empty
The 55th World Dairy Expo has come and gone and it appears everyone is happy about the attendance in both people and cattle numbers. The official crowd numbers were not available at this writing and I only attended on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and that one day was crowded with walkers throughout the Exposition Center. Of course, that was also FFA day but many schools were leaving in early afternoon but crowds seemed to remain.
This loveable puppy is an 'absolute angel'
Meet Alejandro! According to his foster parent, this 10-month-old, 70-pound Terrier mix is “an absolute angel.” He is super-smart, eager to please and full of energy. He would make the perfect work-from-home fur baby.
One of Illinois’ Most Unique Restaurants Only Serves One Dessert… and It’s To Die For
So you're looking for the perfect dessert on a summer night... look no further, it's right here in Rockford just across the river. Dessert is my life, you know this, I know you do. I've said it a million times, it's way more important to me than anything else, it just makes me happy.... unless it's terrible.
'Just mesmerized by it': Giant sinkhole in Lincoln Park has neighbors on edge
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine coming back to your parked car to find the parking spot beneath it collapsed and your car still standing.That's what happened to one woman in Lincoln Park. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza is always investigating and she's digging into who's responsible for fixing it. The owner of the car came back to find it dangling between the pavement and the pit. A massive hole in the middle of a private parking lot in Lincoln Park.She'd barely been gone from her leased spot for two hours. Now,the hole seems to be getting bigger."It's not surprising, but I think its definitely...
wjol.com
Fall Fest & Craft Show At Promenade Mall In Bolingbrook
Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook is host their 5th Annual Fall Festival Craft Show on October 22 – 23rd. Shop a variety of items from 50+ vendors, plus live music and free giveaways for the kid. They will also have a special visit from Jack Skellington & Sally on Saturday and trick or treating on Sunday.
Orland Park neighbors complain about noisy playground, respond with 'vulgar' music
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - In Orland Park, a dispute two years in the making between a school district and homeowners is raging. It started in spring 2020 when School District 135 installed a new playground and put in noisy instruments for the kids. The homeowners who live directly behind the...
‘Odd’ Couple at the Brookfield Zoo Goes Viral
The Brookfield Zoo in Illinois, also known as the Chicago Zoological Park, shared footage of their “odd couple”: two animals who wouldn’t actually meet in the wild. The zoo was introducing the otters to their new habitat, which is also inhabited by a population of gibbons, a small-ish primate. How do these two extremely different species live in the same environment in the zoo? Well, the gibbons live high above the otters in treetops specially crafted for them. Meanwhile, the otters live many feet below in the water. The otters typically can’t climb as high as the gibbons can, so they’re safe living together. And, they don’t consider each other threats: they’ve never met in the wild before.
Legendary Illinois Hotel May Be the Most Haunted and Terrifying One in America
Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides, and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because of some strange occurrence in their room, or in the hallways.
Fun Hip Breakfast spot with awesome prices and delicious food in South Barrington
I recently discovered this breakfast spot That looks upscale and the food is delicious. but the price is lower than something you can get at Denny’s. The place that I am talking about is in South Barrington called Eggology.
vfpress.news
Autumnfest An Opportunity For Showcasing Handcrafted Fare
A crowd gathers on the Prairie Path on Oct. 8 for Autumnfest, an annual event hosted by Berkeley and Hillside. | Michael Romain. Monday, October 10, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. More than 75 vendors set up shop along the Prairie Path that spans Berkeley and Hillside on...
Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?
Chicago says no to candy corn but yes to Tootsie Rolls. A recent survey revealed which Halloween candies America craves the most and which are the least loved. (CHICAGO) If you guessed candy corn was unloved in Chicago, you would be right. According to a recent survey by byte.com, candy corn is the most controversial candy out there. It's beloved by some and hated by others.
Severe Storms Spark Tornado, Thunderstorm Warnings in Parts of Chicago Area
Tornado warnings were issued in several southern Wisconsin counties Wednesday as storms surrounded the Milwaukee and Kenosha areas, bringing alerts to parts of the Chicago area as they made their way south and east. The National Weather Service reported a tornado warning was issued just outside the Milwaukee area, covering...
Brief tornadoes reported in southern Wisconsin as storms race through, no touchdowns confirmed
A line of severe storms prompted several Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings along the Illinois-Wisconsin border Wednesday afternoon.
themchenrymessenger.com
Humans of McHenry: Michalina Sotka
“I horseback ride and I [also] work at a barn, which has resulted in multiple injuries, [but] I’m the only one who can get stuff done on some of the days that I’m there. Balancing work, school and personal life, it’s difficult. [I started horseback riding because] I just really couldn’t find anything else [to do]. And I ended up going to my friend’s birthday party, and it was horseback riding. I just thought it was a lot of fun. Then I ended up starting to ride and then I wanted to work so I’ve been doing that for five years. This past year, I won this big class at a [horse] show that was out of 15 people. I had absolutely no confidence in myself. So [because of] that we got some more confidence lately. Usually I ride the horses that nobody else wants to ride because they’re too hard, which is pretty cool.”
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Chicago Area
Illinois Lottery players seem to be getting luckier and luckier. First, it was the $1.34 billion Mega Millions ticket at a gas station in suburban Des Plaines in July. Now, it's a $1 million Powerball ticket at a drug store in Calumet City. According to the Illinois Lottery, a winning...
