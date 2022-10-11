ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Zurich, IL

KICK AM 1530

Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit

Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
CAROL STREAM, IL
Q985

An Abandoned Casket Factory Is Now Home to Illinois’ Most ‘Evil’ Haunted House

Forget gruesome costumes, scenes, and screams, the Evil Intentions Haunted House in Elgin, Illinois takes the terror to a whole new (and legit) level. I think we can all agree that "ambiance" is key when it comes to creating a terrifying haunted house. Dark rooms, creepy lights, weird sounds, and horrifying creatures jumping out at you are just some of the must-haves any scary haunted house needs, but when you stage it in a historically haunted building the terror factor goes up a few hundred notches!
ELGIN, IL
wisfarmer.com

The halls and barns are empty

The 55th World Dairy Expo has come and gone and it appears everyone is happy about the attendance in both people and cattle numbers. The official crowd numbers were not available at this writing and I only attended on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and that one day was crowded with walkers throughout the Exposition Center. Of course, that was also FFA day but many schools were leaving in early afternoon but crowds seemed to remain.
HUNTLEY, IL
CBS Chicago

'Just mesmerized by it': Giant sinkhole in Lincoln Park has neighbors on edge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine coming back to your parked car to find the parking spot beneath it collapsed and your car still standing.That's what happened to one woman in Lincoln Park. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza is always investigating and she's digging into who's responsible for fixing it. The owner of the car came back to find it dangling between the pavement and the pit. A massive hole in the middle of a private parking lot in Lincoln Park.She'd barely been gone from her leased spot for two hours. Now,the hole seems to be getting bigger."It's not surprising, but I think its definitely...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Fall Fest & Craft Show At Promenade Mall In Bolingbrook

Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook is host their 5th Annual Fall Festival Craft Show on October 22 – 23rd. Shop a variety of items from 50+ vendors, plus live music and free giveaways for the kid. They will also have a special visit from Jack Skellington & Sally on Saturday and trick or treating on Sunday.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Outsider.com

‘Odd’ Couple at the Brookfield Zoo Goes Viral

The Brookfield Zoo in Illinois, also known as the Chicago Zoological Park, shared footage of their “odd couple”: two animals who wouldn’t actually meet in the wild. The zoo was introducing the otters to their new habitat, which is also inhabited by a population of gibbons, a small-ish primate. How do these two extremely different species live in the same environment in the zoo? Well, the gibbons live high above the otters in treetops specially crafted for them. Meanwhile, the otters live many feet below in the water. The otters typically can’t climb as high as the gibbons can, so they’re safe living together. And, they don’t consider each other threats: they’ve never met in the wild before.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Autumnfest An Opportunity For Showcasing Handcrafted Fare

A crowd gathers on the Prairie Path on Oct. 8 for Autumnfest, an annual event hosted by Berkeley and Hillside. | Michael Romain. Monday, October 10, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. More than 75 vendors set up shop along the Prairie Path that spans Berkeley and Hillside on...
BERKELEY, IL
Jennifer Geer

Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?

Chicago says no to candy corn but yes to Tootsie Rolls. A recent survey revealed which Halloween candies America craves the most and which are the least loved. (CHICAGO) If you guessed candy corn was unloved in Chicago, you would be right. According to a recent survey by byte.com, candy corn is the most controversial candy out there. It's beloved by some and hated by others.
CHICAGO, IL
themchenrymessenger.com

Humans of McHenry: Michalina Sotka

“I horseback ride and I [also] work at a barn, which has resulted in multiple injuries, [but] I’m the only one who can get stuff done on some of the days that I’m there. Balancing work, school and personal life, it’s difficult. [I started horseback riding because] I just really couldn’t find anything else [to do]. And I ended up going to my friend’s birthday party, and it was horseback riding. I just thought it was a lot of fun. Then I ended up starting to ride and then I wanted to work so I’ve been doing that for five years. This past year, I won this big class at a [horse] show that was out of 15 people. I had absolutely no confidence in myself. So [because of] that we got some more confidence lately. Usually I ride the horses that nobody else wants to ride because they’re too hard, which is pretty cool.”
MCHENRY, IL
