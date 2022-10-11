SBLive Arkansas Power 25 high school football rankings for Week 7

By Kyle Sutherland | Feature photo by Braeden Botts

Seven weeks down, four to go as the final month of the regular season is in full gear. One conference from Class 5A is complete madness after the newest addition to the Power 25 secured an overtime victory, No. 2 fell to No. 5, and much more went down last week that has created the most movement we have seen thus far.

Here are the SBLive Arkansas Top 25 high school football rankings for Week 7.

1. Bryant (5-0)

Two coaching legends in Bryant’s Buck James and Central’s George Shelton faced off at Everett Field, but James’ powerful Hornets did not need very long to finish this one as they scored all of their 42 points by halftime and shut out the Tigers. Bryant heads to nearby Pulaski County to play Little Rock Southwest on Friday.

2. Cabot (5-1)

Cabot got on Conway 14-0 in the first quarter and played an overall complete game to beat the Wampus Cats 35-20, taking advantage of 12 Conway penalties and forcing four turnovers. The Panthers now have the best resume in the state having defeated three Top 10 teams - Fayetteville, Bentonville West, and Conway. They are back at home this week in a favorable matchup against Central, before hitting the road to play top-ranked Bryant on October 21.

3. Conway (5-1)

Though they fought until the end, the Wampus Cats did some uncharacteristic things, succumbing to double-digit penalties and nearly a handful of turnovers in a 35-20 loss to Cabot. Very few things had gone wrong from them up to this point, so they expect to regroup and learn from the mistakes before Fort Smith Northside comes to John McConnell Stadium on Friday.

4. Pulaski Academy (6-0)

Pulaski Academy’s opponent has scored first in three of the Bruins’ six games, but that has not fazed them. Siloam Springs was the latest to do so and once again PA responded by running away, scoring 58 points in the first half ultimately winning 65-17. The Bruins travel to Van Buren this week.

5. Greenwood (5-1)

The Bulldogs were on a bye. They will host a huge showdown with No. 7 Lake Hamilton on Friday.

6. Bentonville (5-1)

The Tigers won in dominating fashion for the fourth week in a row pummeling Rogers Heritage 42-7. Since the bye week a month ago, they have outscored opponents 165-45, but still have not earned a signature win. That could change on Friday as they host No. 8 Fayetteville, hoping to avenge last year’s 42-34 loss.

7. Lake Hamilton (7-0)

Led by another outstanding performance from star Justin Crutchmer - 211 rush yards and 3 touchdowns, an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and 8 total tackles defensively - the Wolves took care of business and have hardly skipped a beat all year. They are looking to start 8-0 for the fourth straight season but must get past No. 5 Greenwood on the road to do so. The Bulldogs have won the past seven meetings, including the 2020 6A state championship game, dating back to 2016 when the programs began competing in the 6A-West.

8. Fayetteville (4-2)

It took some time to get in a groove, but the Purple Dogs pulled away from Fort Smith Southside 60-20 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, the old stomping grounds of head coach Casey Dick. Junior quarterback Drake Lindsey had another outstanding outing completing 24-of-36 passes for 401 yards 5 touchdowns, 2 of those scores to his favorite target Kaylon Morris who had over 200 yards receiving. Fayetteville goes to archrival No. 6 Bentonville this week looking to defeat the Tigers in back-to-back seasons since 2004-05.

Photo by Sadie Rucker

9. Catholic (6-0)

Coming off a big win over previously undefeated West Memphis, the Rockets were pushed on the road by Sheridan but they prevailed once again winning 21-7 to remain undefeated. The defensive unit continues to be one of the best in the state allowing just 13 points per game. They are back at War Memorial Stadium Friday against Sylvan Hills.

10. Bentonville West (4-2)

The Wolverines were in a must-win situation against undefeated Rogers if they wanted to remain in the 7A-West race and they answered the call taking down the Mounties 34-21. Quarterback Jake Casey passed for 242 yards and 3 touchdowns, while Ty Durham hauled in 6 passes for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns. West will play at Har-Ber this week.

11. Rogers (5-1)

After digging a 21-0 hole against Bentonville West, the Mounties’ offense came alive in the second half, but the West offense kept scoring as well which was too much to overcome. Rogers looks to get back on track at home against Springdale before a big road match against No. 6 Bentonville on October 21.

12. Joe T. Robinson (5-1)

Against Maumelle and former Senators’ defensive coordinator Brian Maupin, Robinson got down 8-0 but reeled off 21 points in the second quarter that turned out to be the major difference in the 35-30 win. Noah Freeman has been punishing defenses all year and did it once again putting up 291 all-purpose yards, including 205 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground while averaging 12 yards per carry. They return to Charlie George Stadium on Friday to take on Beebe.

13. Parkview (4-2)

The Patriots had no problem with visiting Hope as they handled the Bobcats 47-21 at War Memorial Stadium. Sophomore sensation Omarion Robinson had one of the more impressive performances that any player in the state has experienced this season, with all of his scores being non-offensive touchdowns that included an interception return, a kick return, and two punt returns. Parkview heads to deep southwest Arkansas on Friday to face a gritty Arkansas High squad.

14. Arkadelphia (5-0)

The Badgers were on a bye. They welcome Waldron this week.

15. Little Rock Christian (4-2)

Coming off a bye, the Warriors had no problems handling Mountain Home 45-13. Sophomore Ronny Anokye made his presence known rushing 26 times for 208 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Warriors compiled almost 400 yards on the ground. They travel to Siloam Springs this week with hopes of winning back-to-back games since starting the season 2-0.

16. Camden Fairview (5-1)

The Cardinals have been playing tough defense throughout their four-game win streak, and kept that up, along with a stellar rushing attack, in a 35-19 win over previously undefeated Magnolia. They rushed for 229 yards, led by quarterback and Razorback commit Martavius Thomas’ 144, along with JaBauree Lockhart’s three touchdowns. Following back-to-back road games, the Cardinals return home to face De Queen this week.

17. Benton (4-2)

Benton got off to a 1-2 start but has since taken care of business against a favorable schedule and is currently on a three-game win streak. The Panthers have outscored opponents 168-41 in that span. They needed just 280 yards of total offense to earn a 58-0 homecoming victory over Greene County Tech last Friday. Benton is back at Everett Field this week with Jacksonville coming to town.

18. Shiloh Christian (5-1)

After pummeling Harrison last Friday, the Saints have outscored their three 5A-West opponents 167-27. Other than two throwing interceptions, quarterback Eli Wisdom was perfect completing 12-of-14 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns, while wideout Bodie Neal continues to impress, hauling in 7 passes for 169 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Saints head to Pea Ridge this week.

19. Mills (7-0)

It was not the first time this season Mills won in thrilling fashion, but a QJ King extra point sealed the deal as the Comets were able to escape Pine Bluff at home to remain undefeated. UCA Commit Jabrae Shaw also snagged his ninth interception of the season, adding to his numbers as the state’s leader in that category. A showdown with No. 12 Robinson on October 21 that should end up deciding the 5A-Central looms following a bye.

20. Farmington (4-2)

The adjustment to Sam Wells at quarterback has continued to be a success for the Cardinals as they have won their past two games by a combined 101-22. A favorable home matchup with Clarksville is on the horizon this week before a crucial road trip to Shiloh Christian with major 5A-West implications on October 21.

21. Magnolia (5-1)

The Panther offense scored their lowest point total of the season and were not able to stop Camden Fairview’s rushing attack resulting in their first loss of the season. Though that will increase their workload in trying to rebound, the top spot in the 5A-South is still up to grabs as they hit the road against a feisty Hot Springs squad.

22. Batesville (5-1)

Winners of four in a row, Batesville has allowed just six points in the past two games, most recently defeating Forrest City 37-6. Junior running back Gabe Witt, the Pioneers’ workhorse, rushed 14 times for 136 yards (9.7 yards per carry) and touchdowns. Batesville has a tough matchup on the road this week against a Wynne team coming off of a one-point loss to Valley View.

23. Harding Academy (6-0)

After an eyebrow-raising 13-12 halftime score in favor of Harding Academy, the Wildcats were able to put Bald Knob away as they pitched a shutout in the second half, reeling off 28 points. Sophomore Owen Miller had another excellent outing completing 38-of-44 passes (86%) for 418 yards and also had 100 yards rushing. Heath Griffin added 149 all-purpose yards and 5 touchdowns, while Landon Koch hauled in 11 passes for 156 yards through the air. The Wildcats face Riverview on October 21 after a bye this week.

24. Nettleton (5-1)

Excluding a walk-off loss to Batesville, the Raiders have been flawless at least in terms of final results and easily handled a struggling Paragould squad 35-0 last Friday. A road trip to Southside Batesville is on the schedule this week as they are fighting to stay in the 5A-East race.

25. Valley View (5-1)

After a thrilling overtime victory against Wynne, the Blazers claim the final spot in the Power 25. They fell to Harding Academy in Week 0 but have since won five games in a row and have created even more madness in the quest for the 5A-East top spot.