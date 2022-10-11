Julia Roberts was honored for her more than three-decade-long silver screen career at the star-studded Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles Saturday night. Roberts, 54, took home the Icon Award at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which celebrated the global cultural impact of the “Pretty Woman” actress’ work. “Over the course of her expansive and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles,” said Jacqueline Stewart, Director and President of the Academy Museum, according to Deadline. “We are thrilled to be honoring her continued excellence in the industry and contribution to the arts.” Film luminaries Miky Lee, Steve McQueen...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO