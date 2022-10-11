ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Julia Roberts Means Business in Corset Suiting Gown and Diamonds at Academy Museum Gala 2022

Julia Roberts was dressed the part to receive the Icon Award at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala. Held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the second annual event honored Roberts with the award for impacting global culture during her career. While arriving at the museum in Los Angeles, Roberts posed in a sweeping gown by Thom Browne. The Oscar-winning star’s ensemble, styled by Elizabeth Stewart, featured a long black skirt with a trouser-like waistline. Complete with a matching piped blazer that served as a cape draped over her shoulders, Roberts’ outfit gained an edge from a matching corset attached to its...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Page Six

Julia Roberts shines brightest at star-studded Academy Museum Gala

Julia Roberts was honored for her more than three-decade-long silver screen career at the star-studded Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles Saturday night. Roberts, 54, took home the Icon Award at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which celebrated the global cultural impact of the “Pretty Woman” actress’ work. “Over the course of her expansive and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles,” said Jacqueline Stewart, Director and President of the Academy Museum, according to Deadline. “We are thrilled to be honoring her continued excellence in the industry and contribution to the arts.” Film luminaries Miky Lee, Steve McQueen...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy