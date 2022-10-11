Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Related
Jamie Lee Curtis ‘Had No Idea’ Her ‘Isolated’ Experience on ‘Knives Out’ Would Lead to a Big Hit
Jamie Lee Curtis has taken part in many hit movies, but she didn't know 'Knives Out' would be as a big as it was. Here's what she said about filming it.
Julia Roberts Means Business in Corset Suiting Gown and Diamonds at Academy Museum Gala 2022
Julia Roberts was dressed the part to receive the Icon Award at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala. Held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the second annual event honored Roberts with the award for impacting global culture during her career. While arriving at the museum in Los Angeles, Roberts posed in a sweeping gown by Thom Browne. The Oscar-winning star’s ensemble, styled by Elizabeth Stewart, featured a long black skirt with a trouser-like waistline. Complete with a matching piped blazer that served as a cape draped over her shoulders, Roberts’ outfit gained an edge from a matching corset attached to its...
Wallows at ACL Fest: messy charisma and an appreciation for Austin
Yes, the young actor you’ve surely seen on TV has a band from Los Angeles. Like Jason Schwartzman’s Phantom Planet or Ryan Gosling’s Dead Man Bones, Wallows benefits commercially from its Hollywood connections. But on a scale from Steven Segall’s ironically titled “epic guitar solo” to Zooey Deschanel’s dignified She & Him, Dylan...
WGNtv.com
Actor Ralph Macchio reflects on legacy of ‘The Karate Kid’ in new book
The new book “Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me” is Ralph Macchio’s celebratory reflection on the legacy of The Karate Kid in film, pop culture, and his own life. It’s a comprehensive look at a film that shaped him as much as it influenced the world.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Julia Roberts shines brightest at star-studded Academy Museum Gala
Julia Roberts was honored for her more than three-decade-long silver screen career at the star-studded Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles Saturday night. Roberts, 54, took home the Icon Award at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which celebrated the global cultural impact of the “Pretty Woman” actress’ work. “Over the course of her expansive and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles,” said Jacqueline Stewart, Director and President of the Academy Museum, according to Deadline. “We are thrilled to be honoring her continued excellence in the industry and contribution to the arts.” Film luminaries Miky Lee, Steve McQueen...
Comments / 0