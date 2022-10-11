Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox 59
Downtown Indy safety concerns prompt Starbucks closure
A wave of Starbucks closures nationwide due to safety concerns is hitting Indianapolis. Downtown Indy safety concerns prompt Starbucks closure. A wave of Starbucks closures nationwide due to safety concerns is hitting Indianapolis. IN Focus: Panelists share their winners and losers. Our panelists reveal their winners and losers after another...
Fox 59
Center Point Apartments Fire
Wayne Township Fire Department video of a fire that broke out in a clubhouse at Center Point Apartments. Wayne Township Fire Department video of a fire that broke out in a clubhouse at Center Point Apartments. IN Focus: Panelists share their winners and losers. Our panelists reveal their winners and...
Fox 59
When does leaf pickup begin in Indianapolis?
INDIANAPOLIS — Autumn has arrived in earnest in Central Indiana which means it’s time to bust out the rakes. But when exactly does leaf collection begin in Indianapolis?. On Friday, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced that leaf pickup in Indianapolis will begin on Monday, November 7.
Residents say Irvington apartment complex served surprise eviction notice to all tenants
INDIANAPOLIS — Tenants of Irvington Arms Apartments on the east side of Indianapolis say they are fed up with deplorable living conditions and are calling on the management company to do what's right. "We had dog waste piling up for months," tenant Dominiaca Hudson said. "Gunshots were a regular...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
Locally Made: Indy’s Fall Fest
INDIANAPOLIS – The campus of the Indianapolis Art Center is coming alive with art, activities, vendors, food and so much more. ‘Locally Made: Indy’s Fall Festival‘ is a free event taking place on Saturday, October 14 at noon.
Fox 59
Hamilton Co. officials share resources for those seeking shelter from domestic violence
INDIANAPOLIS- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This is a public safety issue impacting many across the country and here in Central Indiana. Approximately 1 in 3 women and 1 in 10 men experience domestic violence in their lifetime. Jessica Paxton, Hamilton County Deputy Prosecutor, and Jocelyn Ware Fishers City...
Fox 59
‘A difficult month’: Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October
INDIANAPOLIS — In just the first two weeks of this month, the city has seen at least 17 homicides. Recent crime data for Indianapolis shows that historically, October is one of the deadliest months in the city. Now, leaders are encouraging communities to come together and disrupt this deadly trend.
Fox 59
Covered Bridge Festival crosses historic milestone
ROCKVILLE — Friday Oct. 14, one of Indiana’s largest festivals begins in Parke County – the 65th annual Covered Bridge Festival!. What began in 1956 was only halted once, in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, marking this year’s rendition of the event, the festivals 65th running.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59
Keeping heating costs as low as possible through simple steps
As we anticipate freezing temperatures over the next week, we're looking at ways you can cut down on your heating costs. Inflation is hitting energy companies hard - which then have to pass the cost to the customer. Keeping heating costs as low as possible through …. As we anticipate...
Fox 59
‘This is unacceptable’: Muncie teens racially profiled at Rural King
MUNCIE, Ind. — “I just didn’t think it would happen to us,” explained Marquel Bond. He and his friend Jayleon Jones had multiple discussions with parents about how young Black men are sometimes treated differently and how to respond if it happened to them. Then, it...
Fox 59
Silver Alert canceled after Marion teen found safe
MARION, Ind. — Police in Marion, Indiana are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old missing out of Marion. She was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday in Marion, which is 81 miles northeast of Indianapolis, police said.
Fox 59
1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 59
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Dave Griffiths has high school football scores and highlights from across central Indiana. Dave Griffiths has high school football scores and highlights from across central Indiana. Car crashes into Thorntons gas pump, catches fire. Car crashes into Thorntons gas pump, catches fire. 3 people shot in under 2 hours Friday...
Fox 59
Suspect in triple murder ordered released on GPS monitoring after key evidence suppressed
Suspect in triple murder ordered released on GPS monitoring after key evidence suppressed. Suspect in triple murder ordered released on GPS …. Suspect in triple murder ordered released on GPS monitoring after key evidence suppressed. Health Literacy Month. Raising awareness about the importance of making health-related information easy to access...
Fox 59
Abandoned log cabin burns to ground on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An abandoned cabin sat on a remote patch of land on Indy’s northwest side burned to the ground on Wednesday, causing smoke to billow onto Interstate 74. According to the Pike Township Fire Department, the remote cabin was located in the woods off Salt Lake Road near I-74. Multiple fire crews including Wayne Township and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the fire but had difficulties reaching the cabin due to its secluded location.
wrtv.com
How to get help with Indiana utility bills
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median...
Fox 59
Weather conditions result in fire hazard across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Gusty winds and incredibly dry air have prompted a red flag warning across Central Indiana. A combination of gusty winds, low humidity, and dry air have prompted a red flag warning across Central Indiana. This means it will be much easier to start a fire that has the potential to spread rapidly. Dry fuel on the ground contributes to this. Dry fuel can be fall leaves falling to the ground, debris, and not to mention just dry land. We are finally emerging from minor drought conditions from over the summer. Dry vegetation and grass are going to pose a threat as well if a spark is nearby.
Fox 59
Indianapolis crews attempt to rescue people on Regions Tower
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis firefighters were trying to rescue multiple people on the side of the Regions Tower in downtown Indianapolis late Monday. IFD was sent to the Regions Tower on North Pennsylvania Street just after 10 p.m. It was not specified of how many people were stuck and how...
Fox 59
Tracking a mild weekend; cold blast to follow
It is a much calmer start this morning compared to last night and on Friday. Wind speeds are not nearly as strong as they once were across central Indiana. Peak wind gusts exceeded 40 MPH in Indianapolis and Muncie. Other cities were just shy of 40 MPH within a 24-hour period.
Fox 59
IMPD: Fight at Wendy’s escalated into gunfire in Kroger parking lot, 1 woman critically injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a disturbance that began as a fight at Wendy’s ended up escalating and spilling into a Kroger parking lot where a gunfight ensued and a woman ended up being shot and critically injured. “When you make the decision to go have a fight that...
Comments / 2