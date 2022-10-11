ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Downtown Indy safety concerns prompt Starbucks closure

A wave of Starbucks closures nationwide due to safety concerns is hitting Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Center Point Apartments Fire

Wayne Township Fire Department video of a fire that broke out in a clubhouse at Center Point Apartments.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
When does leaf pickup begin in Indianapolis?

INDIANAPOLIS — Autumn has arrived in earnest in Central Indiana which means it's time to bust out the rakes. But when exactly does leaf collection begin in Indianapolis?. On Friday, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced that leaf pickup in Indianapolis will begin on Monday, November 7.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Locally Made: Indy's Fall Fest

INDIANAPOLIS – The campus of the Indianapolis Art Center is coming alive with art, activities, vendors, food and so much more. 'Locally Made: Indy's Fall Festival' is a free event taking place on Saturday, October 14 at noon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Covered Bridge Festival crosses historic milestone

ROCKVILLE — Friday Oct. 14, one of Indiana's largest festivals begins in Parke County – the 65th annual Covered Bridge Festival!. What began in 1956 was only halted once, in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, marking this year's rendition of the event, the festivals 65th running.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
Keeping heating costs as low as possible through simple steps

As we anticipate freezing temperatures over the next week, we're looking at ways you can cut down on your heating costs. Inflation is hitting energy companies hard - which then have to pass the cost to the customer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Silver Alert canceled after Marion teen found safe

MARION, Ind. — Police in Marion, Indiana are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old missing out of Marion. She was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday in Marion, which is 81 miles northeast of Indianapolis, police said.
MARION, IN
1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy's east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Dave Griffiths has high school football scores and highlights from across central Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Abandoned log cabin burns to ground on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — An abandoned cabin sat on a remote patch of land on Indy's northwest side burned to the ground on Wednesday, causing smoke to billow onto Interstate 74. According to the Pike Township Fire Department, the remote cabin was located in the woods off Salt Lake Road near I-74. Multiple fire crews including Wayne Township and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the fire but had difficulties reaching the cabin due to its secluded location.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
How to get help with Indiana utility bills

INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Weather conditions result in fire hazard across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Gusty winds and incredibly dry air have prompted a red flag warning across Central Indiana. A combination of gusty winds, low humidity, and dry air have prompted a red flag warning across Central Indiana. This means it will be much easier to start a fire that has the potential to spread rapidly. Dry fuel on the ground contributes to this. Dry fuel can be fall leaves falling to the ground, debris, and not to mention just dry land. We are finally emerging from minor drought conditions from over the summer. Dry vegetation and grass are going to pose a threat as well if a spark is nearby.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis crews attempt to rescue people on Regions Tower

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis firefighters were trying to rescue multiple people on the side of the Regions Tower in downtown Indianapolis late Monday. IFD was sent to the Regions Tower on North Pennsylvania Street just after 10 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tracking a mild weekend; cold blast to follow

It is a much calmer start this morning compared to last night and on Friday. Wind speeds are not nearly as strong as they once were across central Indiana. Peak wind gusts exceeded 40 MPH in Indianapolis and Muncie. Other cities were just shy of 40 MPH within a 24-hour period.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

