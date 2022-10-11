ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Trick-or-treating event Mason’s Monster Mash returns to Segra Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Segra Park will see the return of popular trick-or-treating event Mason’s Monster Mash on Oct. 27. The Columbia Fireflies will host the annual event from 6 pm to 8 pm. The Park’s outdoor concourse will be utilized for the “mash” to allow trick-or-treating around the...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Oscar Mayer's 'Winermobile' to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands

Hot dog lovers, get ready as the Oscar Mayer Winermobile will make its way across the Midlands. Oscar Mayer officials recently announced that the 27 ft long Winermobile is scheduled to arrive in the Midlands Sunday and Monday. Attendees can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener Whistle and memories.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Halloween laser lights and trick-or-treating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fright night laser lights is back at the South Carolina State Museum!. The special “laser stranger things” event will take place on Oct. 28 from 6pm-10pm and feature music from the show set to a stunning display of lasers inside the museum. Guests are...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Pets & Animals
abccolumbia.com

Saluda County Sheriff’s office holding coat drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is almost time when the coats are needed if you are headed outdoors and the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office wants to help those in need. The Sheriff’s Office is holding a coat drive. It is not limited to just coats, they are also...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia hosting recycling and drug-take-back day on Oct. 29

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— West Columbia residents looking to recycle their household items, papers, and electronics can bring those items to City Hall for recycling on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The City will hold the recycling event in conjunction with prescription drug take-back day. Individuals can bring the...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
#Columbia Animal Services
abccolumbia.com

Midlands man wins $30,000 off $2 scratch-off lotto ticket

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Midlands man had luck on his side after purchasing a $2 scratch-off lottery ticket during his weekly grocery shopping trip. To his surprise, he won the $30,000 prize. The man celebrated his big win by treating himself with new clothing attire. “I refreshed the wardrobe,”...
LEXINGTON, SC
Newberry Observer

Well, how did you end up in Newberry?

Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
kool1027.com

Pisgah Baptist Announces Fall Fest

Pisgah Baptist Church will be hosting a Community Fall Festival on Saturday October 22nd from 2pm-330pm. Twelve local churches from Kershaw, Lee, and Sumter counties come together to show God’s love. There will be trunks with candy and treats, family fun with food, prizes, games, a cake walk, bouncy slide, photo booth and more at this FREE event. Special guests include members of the Kershaw, Sumter and Richland County Sheriff’s Department, SCDNR, and Rembert, Sumter and Kershaw County fire departments. Pisgah Baptist Church is located 8295 Black River Road in Rembert.
REMBERT, SC
WLTX.com

Lexington grocery store sells winning ticket, man celebrates with wardrobe update

LEXINGTON, S.C. — It started with a trip to the grocery store, now a South Carolina man is getting his wardrobe updated. A man who spent $2 on a lottery ticket at the Publix on Old Cherokee Road in Lexington told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he's refreshing his wardrobe, and getting new kicks, after winning several thousand dollars.
LEXINGTON, SC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Pets
abccolumbia.com

SC state fair prepares for busy first weekend with safety measures

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The fair is in town and this weekend will see larger numbers of people coming to state fairgrounds for the big event. With all these people, it requires a lot of preparation and upkeep from fair staff and partner agencies. “What I can tell you...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead following large house fire in Bishopville

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Investigators say a woman was found dead in the aftermath of a house fire that happened last Sunday in Bishopville. South Carolina State Fire reports that the fire happened on Oct. 9 at a single-family dwelling in Lee County and added that a 70-year-old woman died.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
COLUMBIA, SC
counton2.com

Body of missing woman located in Dorchester pond

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner on Wednesday announced that the body of a missing woman was located in a pond. Octavia Wolfe (25) was last seen on October 9. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a disturbance call at her home off of Wolfe Lane in St. George around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gas Prices rise in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas prices in the Midlands rose over the last week. According to GasBuddy, the average price in Columbia rose 5.0 cents per gallon in the last week. Drivers are paying an average of $3.26 per gallon in Columbia. According to Gas Buddy, prices in Columbia are...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for Ulta Beauty shoplifting suspects

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police is asking the public’s help in finding four individuals who were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at Ulta Beauty. The incident happened on Sept. 15 and led to the theft of over $10,000 of merchandise from the store, say authorities. Police are...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Health officials concerned about this year’s flu season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about this year’s flu season. They say they already see signs that the virus is spreading and gathering speed across the U.S. even earlier than usual. One California high school said they saw about a thousand absences this week...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital expanding emergency department’s care space

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health’s Tuomey Hospital is expanding by 13,000 square feet to accommodate the emergency department’s increasing number of patients. Officials say the increased space will allow for 13 additional beds and an improved patient experience. The $15.7 million expansion will provide emergency care space...
SUMTER, SC

