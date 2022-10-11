Read full article on original website
Glenn Jenks Ragtime Revue Oct. 23
The Glenn Jenks Ragtime Revue is back and better than ever!. Premiering in 2019 at the Camden Opera House, the Glenn Jenks Ragtime Revue celebrates the life and music of the late composer and pianist Glenn Jenks through music, dance and song from the ragtime and early jazz era. Glenn Jenks was a renowned pianist, composer and music historian from Camden, Maine whose music is still performed and recorded around the world today. Jenks was a founding member and respected figure of several Ragtime Festivals for over three decades and producer of the annual “Harvest Ragtime Revue” at the Camden Opera House in Camden, Maine as well as the “New Vaudeville Revival”. A respected ornithologist and celebrated botany specialist of roses, Jenks conducted several tours of local gardens in the Camden area.
Patti Brown Celebrates Five Years at Newcastle Realty
After a 40+ year career in higher education, Patti Brown brings competence, dedication, and integrity to her role as an Associate Broker at Newcastle Realty. Having found her current home with the help of a Newcastle Realty agent, Patti’s exceptional experience with the company sparked her interest in the real estate industry and assisted in her decision to join the Newcastle Realty team where she has flourished for the last five years.
No to homecoming dance redo, yes to aid and giving policy input
Student Council officers have declined to redo Wiscasset Middle High School’s Oct. 7 homecoming dance, Student Council Advisor Deb Pooler said Oct. 14. But the council will get some financial help and will have input into the dress code policy, including getting to talk with the policy committee, Superintendent of Schools Robert “Bob” England said in a phone interview Oct. 14.
Miles Art Committee call for artists
The Miles Memorial Hospital League Art Committee announces a call for area artists to exhibit for the 2023 season in the Hall Gallery at Miles Hospital, Damariscotta. Prospective artists should have at least 15 to 20 pieces to fill the gallery space and are not eligible if they have exhibited here within the last three years.
Education and the economy highlights third candidate forum
Candidates for Maine House of Representatives and the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners discussed education, business issues, and housing during the third of four political forums hosted by The Lincoln County News ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Held at the Waldoboro town office Thursday, Oct. 6, the panel...
FALL IN LOVE WITH YOUR NAILS!
Happiness is having your nails done!! Come in and let Adriele pamper you! Offering “Gelly Tip” nails, dip sets, regular manicures, gel manicures and more! Soon she will also be offering pedicures starting in December. Located at Ashley Kate Aesthetics in the Marketplace in Wiscasset. Contact to book:...
