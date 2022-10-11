Austintown Fitch coach reaches major career milestone

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch volleyball head coach Jody Bartlett recorded her 100th career victory in the Falcons’ 3-1 win over Crestview on Monday night.

The game was televised live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week .

Watch the video above to see her complete postgame interview.

The Falcons were led by Jocelyn Jourdan who piled up 28 kills and 12 digs.

Jordan Smith added 7 kills and 11 digs, while Afton Roby tallied 14 service points.

Kylie Folkwein finished with 8 kills and 10 digs, while Lillie Dilts added 14 digs and 7 assists.

Freshman Rylie Simons amassed 36 assists and 16 digs.

With the milestone win, Austintown Fitch improves to 17-2 overall on the season.

