ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis police searching for missing 3-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) have reported that they are looking for a 3-year-old whose mother has been incarcerated and whose uncle has not returned the child to DCS. Lakeviyonna Gibson has black hair and brown eyes and weighs between 40 to 50 pounds, according to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 person injured from shooting in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Missing woman found safe, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 11:10 A.M. Tanna Stevenson has been found safe, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). A woman is missing after leaving home Thursday morning, police say. On Oct. 13, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) took a missing call in the 400 block of Parkdale Drive.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One dead after shooting in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Binghampton,. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Mimosa Avenue for a shooting just before 9:15 p.m. Friday. One person was found and pronounced at the scene, police said. There is no suspect information and the investigation is...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Crash leaves woman dead near Airways and I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a crash that left one woman dead. Officers responded to the scene of a fatal crash at Airways near Democrat sometime around 6 p.m. According to police, two cars were involved. One man was taken to Regional One in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect in 10-year-old’s murder given $2M bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 21-year-old charged in the murder of a 10-year-old and an adult is being held on a $2 million bond. Allante McAbee is charged with two counts of second-degree murder. According to a police affidavit, McAbee told police he got into an argument with a woman...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police Dept#Memphis Police Department
WREG

Wreck on I-55 causing delays for drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Police investigate shooting at a Southaven restaurant

Southaven Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night at a local restaurant. Police said officers responded to the Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, located at 7065 Airways Blvd., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They learned on arrival that a person had been shot but had left the scene. The unidentified victim was located a short time later in Horn Lake, police said. A person of interest was also detained for questioning.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
localmemphis.com

Midtown man, fiancée held at gunpoint during string of robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for three more suspects in a string of robberies that terrorized Midtowners for days. One victim who was held at gunpoint is speaking out. Zachary Stuart, who was robbed Sunday, is beyond grateful. "I got punched in the back of the head...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

Pedestrian injured, man detained after crash in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in the hospital and a man is detained after a crash in Frayser Thursday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Range Line Road and Orman. The woman was rushed to the hospital but her condition is unknown.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 MPD officers relieved of duty after fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis Police officers are off the job after a fatal crash Friday morning. One person was killed and five others were injured in the crash, which came as MPD was attempting to stop a Dodge Avenger. Police laid down stop sticks to disable the Avenger,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged in Hickory Hill gas station shootout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after a shootout at a gas station in Hickory Hill. Jadon Robinson, 20, is facing reckless endangerment and vandalism charges.   Memphis Police say shots were fired at the BP gas station on Riverdale Road near East Raines Road on August 9. According to police, a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MBI investigates Southaven shooting at Red Hook

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are looking into a shooting involving Drew Police Department. It is unclear how DPD is connected to the shooting. SPD said it happened Friday night at a local restaurant called Red Hook around 10:53 p.m. One person...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Multi-vehicle crash near Kirby High School leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and five others are injured after a crash near Kirby High School. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kirby Parkway and Raines Road at 10 a.m. One person died on the scene and five...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy