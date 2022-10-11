Read full article on original website
Memphis police searching for missing 3-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) have reported that they are looking for a 3-year-old whose mother has been incarcerated and whose uncle has not returned the child to DCS. Lakeviyonna Gibson has black hair and brown eyes and weighs between 40 to 50 pounds, according to...
actionnews5.com
1 person injured from shooting in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
Whitehaven crash leaves 1 dead, 2 juveniles injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash in Whitehaven. Officers responded to the scene of a two-car crash at Horn Lake Road and Charter Avenue Friday evening. According to officials, two children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and an adult was taken to Regional One.
Missing woman found safe, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 11:10 A.M. Tanna Stevenson has been found safe, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). A woman is missing after leaving home Thursday morning, police say. On Oct. 13, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) took a missing call in the 400 block of Parkdale Drive.
One dead after shooting in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Binghampton,. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Mimosa Avenue for a shooting just before 9:15 p.m. Friday. One person was found and pronounced at the scene, police said. There is no suspect information and the investigation is...
1 dead, 5 others injured after crash in southeast Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and five others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash at Kirby Parkway and Raines Road. The crash happened Friday around 10 a.m.. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other five injured were...
Crash leaves woman dead near Airways and I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a crash that left one woman dead. Officers responded to the scene of a fatal crash at Airways near Democrat sometime around 6 p.m. According to police, two cars were involved. One man was taken to Regional One in...
actionnews5.com
Suspect in 10-year-old’s murder given $2M bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 21-year-old charged in the murder of a 10-year-old and an adult is being held on a $2 million bond. Allante McAbee is charged with two counts of second-degree murder. According to a police affidavit, McAbee told police he got into an argument with a woman...
Wreck on I-55 causing delays for drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
desotocountynews.com
Police investigate shooting at a Southaven restaurant
Southaven Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night at a local restaurant. Police said officers responded to the Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, located at 7065 Airways Blvd., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They learned on arrival that a person had been shot but had left the scene. The unidentified victim was located a short time later in Horn Lake, police said. A person of interest was also detained for questioning.
Man charged after dog found decomposing, another malnourished, at South Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged after police said one dead dog and another malnourished dog were found in the backyard of a South Memphis home. James Alexander faces two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. He is in the Shelby County Jail without bond. According to the...
localmemphis.com
Midtown man, fiancée held at gunpoint during string of robberies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for three more suspects in a string of robberies that terrorized Midtowners for days. One victim who was held at gunpoint is speaking out. Zachary Stuart, who was robbed Sunday, is beyond grateful. "I got punched in the back of the head...
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian injured, man detained after crash in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in the hospital and a man is detained after a crash in Frayser Thursday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Range Line Road and Orman. The woman was rushed to the hospital but her condition is unknown.
actionnews5.com
2 MPD officers relieved of duty after fatal crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis Police officers are off the job after a fatal crash Friday morning. One person was killed and five others were injured in the crash, which came as MPD was attempting to stop a Dodge Avenger. Police laid down stop sticks to disable the Avenger,...
Police chase ends with 1 dead, 5 others injured and 2 MPD officers relieved of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and five others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash at Kirby Parkway and Raines Road. The crash happened Friday around 10 a.m. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), one person was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the investigation...
Man charged in Hickory Hill gas station shootout
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after a shootout at a gas station in Hickory Hill. Jadon Robinson, 20, is facing reckless endangerment and vandalism charges. Memphis Police say shots were fired at the BP gas station on Riverdale Road near East Raines Road on August 9. According to police, a […]
Prayer for violent crime in Memphis held at Whitehaven Catholic school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday, October 12th, Memphians came together to pray for the city in the wake of recent violent crimes. The prayer took place on the front lawn of St. Paul Catholic School in Whitehaven, and the group received remarks from Mayor Lee Harris and various community leaders and clergy members.
actionnews5.com
MBI investigates Southaven shooting at Red Hook
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are looking into a shooting involving Drew Police Department. It is unclear how DPD is connected to the shooting. SPD said it happened Friday night at a local restaurant called Red Hook around 10:53 p.m. One person...
actionnews5.com
Multi-vehicle crash near Kirby High School leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and five others are injured after a crash near Kirby High School. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kirby Parkway and Raines Road at 10 a.m. One person died on the scene and five...
Victim identified after being hit and killed by car at Hwy. 385 and Hacks Cross
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle late Thursday night in southeast Shelby County. The accident happened at Hwy. 385 at Hacks Cross around 11 p.m., according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO said the victim was pronounced dead at the...
