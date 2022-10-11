Read full article on original website
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
live5news.com
Warm end to the weekend ahead of a big cooldown!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Enjoy the 80s while they are here! We’ll warm into the lower 80s today with plenty of sunshine. Monday will be warm ahead of our next cold front with highs around 80 degrees once again. We could see a few spotty showers ahead of the front Monday, but many spots will stay dry. The front will push offshore late Monday, leaving behind some of the coldest air of the season so far! Low temperatures will drop into the lower 50s Monday night and lower 40s Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Some spots far inland could even see some patchy frost with temperatures in the 30s! Highs through the middle of the week will stay in the 60s before we jump back into the 70s by the weekend.
live5news.com
High pressure to bring sunshine and comfortable temperatures!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be in control this weekend, expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. We’ll start out cool in the mornings with temperatures in the 50s and highs will reach the low 80s. A strong cold front will move through early next week bringing a slight chance of rain on Monday and a big cool down starting on Tuesday. Highs will only be in the low 60s by the middle of the week with lows in the 40s and perhaps a few inland spots dropping into the upper 30s.
live5news.com
Picture Perfect Weekend On Tap!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front is now pushing off the coast as high pressure builds in bringing some fine weather for our Friday and weekend. Morning lows will be in the 50s with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Beautiful weather will continue through Sunday but clouds will return, along with a slight chance of rain, early next week. This cold front won’t have much rain but will bring a big drop in temperatures, the coolest air so far this fall. Highs will only reach the low 60s by next Wednesday with morning lows in the 40s.
Summerville Skates not returning for 2022 season
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portable ice skating rink will not return to Summerville this holiday season. The attraction, Summerville Skates, was put on by Summerville DREAM over the past three years to bring more visitors to the town between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays while also providing a fun winter activity for area residents. […]
The Post and Courier
‘It’s paradise up there’
The yellow and green of spartina grass gives way to the slate blue of the Intracoastal Waterway, while salt marshes frame the sun-dappled waters of Bulls Bay in the distance. Long, spindly docks lead to pier heads and boat lifts, while egrets, ospreys and other coastal birds glide to and fro. The entire coastal panorama is so uniquely Lowcountry, so ideally tranquil, that it’s hard to believe that the hustle and bustle of northern Mount Pleasant is only a few miles away.
WLTX.com
Postal Service to job fairs in several South Carolina cities next week
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — South Carolina residents looking for work will have multiple chances to learn about a possible career with the United State Postal Service (USPS) beginning on Tuesday. The federal agency has announced job fairs on multiple days to fill openings in several major South Carolina cities....
wfxb.com
From Boat Shows to Chicken Bog and Farmers Markets… Here are the Details on Some Great Local Events
The Annual Loris Bog-Off kicks off tomorrow morning at 9:00am. The festival began all the way back in 1980 as a chicken bog cooking contest and has evolved with craft vendors, music and kids activities. the 33rd Annual Wooden Boat Show will be down in Georgetown tomorrow and Sunday. Enjoy...
Historic submarine set to be recycled, towed from South Carolina
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Patriots Point officials said it would have cost more than $10 million dollars to repair the submarine, and the decision they made to recycle the vessel costs $2 million. The tough decision was made back in March, and Friday marked the beginning of its final voyage up the coast. “Mixed […]
Weekend parking limitations on King St. to become permanent
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Limited parking on King Street during the weekend is here to stay. Parking is prohibited on King between Spring and Calhoun Streets from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. This has been in place since May 2021, as part of a pilot program. City officials said new […]
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 10/14/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
live5news.com
DHEC to reopen Charleston Co. shellfish harvesting beds
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After reviewing water data, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is set to reopen shellfish harvesting beds in Charleston County. The beds will be back open on Saturday at sunrise, according to DHEC. “Water quality data indicate that bacteria levels are once...
Why are lights out on the Ravenel Bridge?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lights on the Ravenel Bridge have been out for more than a week, leaving drivers in the dark during their nighttime commutes. According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), a power transformer responsible for powering lights on the bridge suffered damage when Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry coast. […]
live5news.com
Ladson fire heavily damages mobile home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say no one was injured after a mobile home caught on fire Thursday afternoon. Crews were called to the Sweetgrass Estates on Highway 78 at 4:11 p.m. Eventually, the fire was put out but not before causing damage to the home, according to...
live5news.com
Discarded cigarette likely cause of apartment fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The probable cause of an apartment fire that displaced more than 60 adults and children was a cigarette put out in a plastic flowerpot, according to North Charleston Chief Fire Investigator David Biser. “This is one of the worst ones I’ve seen, especially since I’ve...
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend
Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
SCHP investigating deadly crash on Nexton Parkway
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened outside of Summerville Saturday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Nexton Parkway at 6:25 a.m. A Toyota was traveling west on Nexton Parkway when the driver veered across the center line and stuck an oncoming Nissan. The […]
live5news.com
Investigators determine likely cause of N. Charleston apartment fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Fire investigators now believe they know what likely caused a massive apartment complex fire that displaced more than 60 adults and children in North Charleston earlier this month. The probable cause of the fire, which broke out shortly after midnight on Oct. 7...
Summerville neighborhood still dealing with flooding four years after study was approved
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in one Summerville neighborhood say something needs to be done about ongoing flood problems near Eagle Creek. The creek which runs near the Summerwood subdivision has flooded over several times in recent years. News 2 first reported on the issue four years ago after a flood study was approved […]
live5news.com
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
Charleston City Paper
What it takes to harvest Charleston oysters
Early on the coldest mornings, Jodie Holder dons neoprene waders and big rubber boots. In her gloved right hand she holds a hammer. Her left hand is encased in a tough chain mail glove. Holder harvests oysters and is part of the backstory most of us never think about as...
