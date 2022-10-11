ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Warm end to the weekend ahead of a big cooldown!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Enjoy the 80s while they are here! We’ll warm into the lower 80s today with plenty of sunshine. Monday will be warm ahead of our next cold front with highs around 80 degrees once again. We could see a few spotty showers ahead of the front Monday, but many spots will stay dry. The front will push offshore late Monday, leaving behind some of the coldest air of the season so far! Low temperatures will drop into the lower 50s Monday night and lower 40s Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Some spots far inland could even see some patchy frost with temperatures in the 30s! Highs through the middle of the week will stay in the 60s before we jump back into the 70s by the weekend.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

live5news.com

WCBD Count on 2

Summerville Skates not returning for 2022 season

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portable ice skating rink will not return to Summerville this holiday season. The attraction, Summerville Skates, was put on by Summerville DREAM over the past three years to bring more visitors to the town between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays while also providing a fun winter activity for area residents. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
City
Charleston, SC
The Post and Courier

‘It’s paradise up there’

The yellow and green of spartina grass gives way to the slate blue of the Intracoastal Waterway, while salt marshes frame the sun-dappled waters of Bulls Bay in the distance. Long, spindly docks lead to pier heads and boat lifts, while egrets, ospreys and other coastal birds glide to and fro. The entire coastal panorama is so uniquely Lowcountry, so ideally tranquil, that it’s hard to believe that the hustle and bustle of northern Mount Pleasant is only a few miles away.
AWENDAW, SC
holycitysinner.com

New Charleston Restaurants (2022)

Last updated on: 10/14/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

DHEC to reopen Charleston Co. shellfish harvesting beds

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After reviewing water data, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is set to reopen shellfish harvesting beds in Charleston County. The beds will be back open on Saturday at sunrise, according to DHEC. “Water quality data indicate that bacteria levels are once...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Why are lights out on the Ravenel Bridge?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lights on the Ravenel Bridge have been out for more than a week, leaving drivers in the dark during their nighttime commutes. According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), a power transformer responsible for powering lights on the bridge suffered damage when Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry coast. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Ladson fire heavily damages mobile home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say no one was injured after a mobile home caught on fire Thursday afternoon. Crews were called to the Sweetgrass Estates on Highway 78 at 4:11 p.m. Eventually, the fire was put out but not before causing damage to the home, according to...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Discarded cigarette likely cause of apartment fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The probable cause of an apartment fire that displaced more than 60 adults and children was a cigarette put out in a plastic flowerpot, according to North Charleston Chief Fire Investigator David Biser. “This is one of the worst ones I’ve seen, especially since I’ve...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend

Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCHP investigating deadly crash on Nexton Parkway

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened outside of Summerville Saturday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Nexton Parkway at 6:25 a.m. A Toyota was traveling west on Nexton Parkway when the driver veered across the center line and stuck an oncoming Nissan. The […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Investigators determine likely cause of N. Charleston apartment fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Fire investigators now believe they know what likely caused a massive apartment complex fire that displaced more than 60 adults and children in North Charleston earlier this month. The probable cause of the fire, which broke out shortly after midnight on Oct. 7...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

What it takes to harvest Charleston oysters

Early on the coldest mornings, Jodie Holder dons neoprene waders and big rubber boots. In her gloved right hand she holds a hammer. Her left hand is encased in a tough chain mail glove. Holder harvests oysters and is part of the backstory most of us never think about as...
CHARLESTON, SC

