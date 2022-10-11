Magic Valley residents say law against critical race theory is ‘intimidating’ public discourse

Read full article on original website
Twin Falls Attorney Chosen as Jerome County Prosecutor
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Jerome County Commissioners have picked a Twin Falls lawyer as the next prosecuting attorney. Thursday morning commissioners announced the appointment of Brad Calbo to serve as the next prosecuting attorney for Jerome County to replace Mike Seib who is stepping down. Seib announced his resignation about a month ago agreeing to stay on until a replacement was found. The Jerome County Republican Central Committee conducted the search for a replacement to present to Jerome commissioners. Calbo graduated from the University of Colorado School of Law in 1993 then moved to the Magic Valley. He has served as the chief felony trial deputy for the Twin Falls County Public Defenders Office, served as the felony public defender for Jerome County, and eventually opened his own practice in Twin Falls. "Brad’s practice has expanded into the Federal Courts in Idaho having been appointed to the Criminal Justice Act panel. He has extensive Felony level trial experience and has owned and operated successful law firms throughout his more than 28 years of practice. Brad has successfully litigated multiple high publicity cases throughout his career and is a very successful trial attorney. He and his family have enjoyed living and working in the Magic Valley for the vast majority of their lives and he is excited to serve the Jerome County community in his new role as Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney," wrote Jerome County Commissioner Ben Crouch in a statement. Calbo will take over the position in mid-November and serve the remainder of Seib's term and then run for reelection.
Cold Case Solved, Woman Recovered from Snake River Identified
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Eight years ago the body of a woman was recovered from the Snake River below Twin Falls and had not been identified until now thanks to group that uses DNA evidence to solve cold cases. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that the body recovered in September of 2014 has been identified as that of a San Diego, California woman. The death was ruled a suicide by the Twin Falls County Coroner in April of 2020. Her family has since been informed. The Sheriff's Office said the woman's body was found by a kayaker below the bridge and recovered by Twin Falls County Search and Rescue. She was buried at Sunset Memorial Park in a small ceremony by law enforcement, the coroner's office and community members. Deputies spent the next two years trying to identify the woman, checking local hotels, restaurants, bus stops, reaching out to area media, and came up with no leads. The case became inactive in August of 2020 then in late 2021, The Idaho Cold Case Adavanced DNA Methods Working Group (ICCADM) reached out to the sheriff's office to restart the investigation and try and identify the woman by submitting DNA samples taken before her burial to the Othram, Inc. of Woodland Texas. The tests were able to provide a connection to possible relatives which resulted in a positive identification by the Idaho State Police Forensic Services Lab in late September. “I’m thankful for the hard work and diligence of our investigative team throughout this time, and for the assistance and collaboration of the ICCADM in solving this case, and being able to help bring closure to her family,” said Sheriff Tom Carter in a statement. The sheriff's office said the ICCADM is a collaboration between Idaho prosecutor offices, multiple law enforcement agencies, and the Boise State University Criminal Justice Department. This case is the second the working group has been able to identify a victim. ICCADM was formed in 2020 as a source for Idaho law enforcement to help investigate unsolved sexual assaults, murders, and identify remains.
