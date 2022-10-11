Read full article on original website
The NFL updates its concussion protocol after Tua Tagovailoa injury, but a culture change is still needed
The NFL's "business as usual" mentality needs to change when it comes to player safety and head injuries, medical experts and former players say.
NFL to Discuss Roughing-the-Passer Penalties Amid Outrage Over Two Horrendous Calls in Week 5
The NFL plans to discuss roughing the passer penalties amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the conversations are internal, said changes to the rule are not expected during the season.
Sean Payton Reveals How He Would Get Saints RBs Mark Ingram & Alvin Kamara to Stop Fumbling
Former Saints head coach Sean Payton has a simple answer to get New Orleans Saints running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram to hold on to the rock. Coach Payton and Mark Ingram appeared together on an episode of Up & Adams—a sports show that features a rotating roster of current and former players who discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL.
