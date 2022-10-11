ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Carscoops

Alleged Street Racers Crash Kills One And Injures Five Others

There’s no question that many in the automotive enthusiast community love speed and that at times, exercise questionable judgment. A new video from a street racing accident in St. Louis demonstrates just how tragic the consequences can be when a person behind the wheel engages in street racing. The clip shows a crash that killed one innocent bystander and injured four others.
myleaderpaper.com

Festus Police officer injured in fight with suspect

A St. Louis man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and other crimes after he allegedly stole a pickup in Festus and got into a physical altercation with a Festus Police officer. The officer’s left shoulder was dislocated and his arms were bruised in the fight, Chief Tim Lewis said.
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Man killed in accident involving semi in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed when his car hit a semi head-on in Franklin County Saturday night. Police say the accident happened on US Highway 50 near Route AT just after 8:00 p.m. William McMillian, 60, was driving westbound Highway 50 when police say he crossed the center line and hit a semi that was going eastbound.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

3 teens shot in less than 12 hours in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens were shot in a span of less than 12 hours in St. Louis City Friday and Saturday. The first shooting happened in the 5100 block of Northland just after 1:00 p.m. Friday. Police tell News 4 that an 18-year-old boy and his 13-year-old cousin were “play fighting” when the 18-year-old pointed a loaded gun at the 13-year-old boy and shot him in the leg. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kfmo.com

One Car Accident Injures Festus Man

(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Festus, 46 year old Heath A. Keen, is recovering from moderate injuries. He was hurt in a one vehicle accident Thursday morning in St. Francois County. According to reports from the Highway Patrol the wreck took place at 7:15 while Keen was driving his SUV south on Highway 67, south of Parkwood Road. It ran off the right side of the highway and rolled over. Keen, who was wearing his seat belt, was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson.
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Driver flown to hospital after police chase ends in Troy, IL

TROY, Ill. (KMOV) -- One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a police chase Wednesday ended in Troy, Illinois, near the I-55/64 interchange. The Illinois State Police Department said they were notified of an “aggravated vehicular hijacking” on the interstate around 5:30 p.m. and attempted to stop the car involved. After the driver refused to stop, the car was disabled in the 7000 block of Plummer Business Drive, and the driver was seen with a handgun, the department said. Troopers then reported hearing a loud noise.
TROY, IL
KMOV

Teen shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen was shot in the leg in north St. Louis early Friday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy, in his early teens, was shot in the leg in the 5100 block of Northland. The boy was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman shot, killed in South City overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in the Dutchtown neighborhood of South City overnight. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Montana around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Officers say they found a 30-year-old woman in alley who had been shot in the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

