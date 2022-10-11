Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Alleged Street Racers Crash Kills One And Injures Five Others
There’s no question that many in the automotive enthusiast community love speed and that at times, exercise questionable judgment. A new video from a street racing accident in St. Louis demonstrates just how tragic the consequences can be when a person behind the wheel engages in street racing. The clip shows a crash that killed one innocent bystander and injured four others.
Police recover metal that struck woman’s car before deadly St. Louis crash
A woman died in a bizarre and frightening incident earlier this week when a loose piece of metal struck the windshield of her car on Interstate 64 in St. Louis.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus Police officer injured in fight with suspect
A St. Louis man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and other crimes after he allegedly stole a pickup in Festus and got into a physical altercation with a Festus Police officer. The officer’s left shoulder was dislocated and his arms were bruised in the fight, Chief Tim Lewis said.
KMOV
Man killed near Gravois Park, Benton Park West neighborhoods
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Louis just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said officers found a man around 30 years old with many gunshot wounds at Cherokee and Oregon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cross streets sit right at the...
KMOV
Man killed in accident involving semi in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed when his car hit a semi head-on in Franklin County Saturday night. Police say the accident happened on US Highway 50 near Route AT just after 8:00 p.m. William McMillian, 60, was driving westbound Highway 50 when police say he crossed the center line and hit a semi that was going eastbound.
Traffic stalled at I-70 eastbound near Wentzville
Traffic is stalled on Interstate 70 in the eastbound direction as emergency crews respond to a situation on the highway.
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday evening in south St. Louis.
KMOV
3 teens shot in less than 12 hours in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens were shot in a span of less than 12 hours in St. Louis City Friday and Saturday. The first shooting happened in the 5100 block of Northland just after 1:00 p.m. Friday. Police tell News 4 that an 18-year-old boy and his 13-year-old cousin were “play fighting” when the 18-year-old pointed a loaded gun at the 13-year-old boy and shot him in the leg. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Woman carjacked of rental car outside bar in The Grove Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a woman said her rental car was stolen in a carjacking outside a bar in The Grove. Police said the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Manchester and South Taylor. The woman was not injured and police have not said if the black Dodge Challenger she was renting has been located.
Police arrest suspect in wire theft, resulting in mass internet outages in St. Louis
Police arrested a suspect after receiving complaints from citizens and businesses about wire theft.
kfmo.com
One Car Accident Injures Festus Man
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Festus, 46 year old Heath A. Keen, is recovering from moderate injuries. He was hurt in a one vehicle accident Thursday morning in St. Francois County. According to reports from the Highway Patrol the wreck took place at 7:15 while Keen was driving his SUV south on Highway 67, south of Parkwood Road. It ran off the right side of the highway and rolled over. Keen, who was wearing his seat belt, was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson.
Metro East resident pleads to club-goers after shooting outside nightclub
BROOKLYN, Illinois — For the past 25 years, Angela Bell has enjoyed living in the Village of Brooklyn, Illinois. "I feel safe. I feel comfortable," said Bell. Bell's home is down the street from exotic nightclubs and adult businesses. The retiree and great-grandma has gotten used to the loud...
KMOV
Driver flown to hospital after police chase ends in Troy, IL
TROY, Ill. (KMOV) -- One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a police chase Wednesday ended in Troy, Illinois, near the I-55/64 interchange. The Illinois State Police Department said they were notified of an “aggravated vehicular hijacking” on the interstate around 5:30 p.m. and attempted to stop the car involved. After the driver refused to stop, the car was disabled in the 7000 block of Plummer Business Drive, and the driver was seen with a handgun, the department said. Troopers then reported hearing a loud noise.
Charges filed in Hazelwood double shooting
A Florissant man has been charged in connection with a recent double shooting in Hazelwood.
KMOV
Teen shot in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen was shot in the leg in north St. Louis early Friday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy, in his early teens, was shot in the leg in the 5100 block of Northland. The boy was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.
18-year-old charged after fatal shooting in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder for an August homicide in south St. Louis. Michael Henderson, an 18-year-old Lemay man, was charged with murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of 42-year-old Joseph Shaw on Aug. 26. Police said they...
KMOV
Woman shot, killed in South City overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in the Dutchtown neighborhood of South City overnight. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Montana around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Officers say they found a 30-year-old woman in alley who had been shot in the head.
Troy, Missouri police make headway in missing teen spike
A spike in reported missing teens in Lincoln County alarmed residents this week. Then the number dropped dramatically in just 24 hours. Some of the answers came to the police in unexpected ways.
Up to 25 people involved in ‘disgraceful’ brawl inside Walmart, police say
FERGUSON, Mo. — A massive fight broke out inside a Missouri Walmart, and while there have been no arrests, police estimate that more than a dozen people were involved. Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall told KMOV he estimated anywhere from 10 to 25 people were involved in the chaotic scene, which took place in the self-checkout area of the Walmart.
77-year-old woman with dementia missing out of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department requested the public's assistance locating a missing 77-year-old woman. Juanita Mead was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 6700 block of Michigan Avenue in St. Louis when she went outside unsupervised and wandered away, an endangered person advisory said.
