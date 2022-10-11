ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar’s ‘Future Laobans’ Wins Busan Award at APM Closing Event

By Patrick Frater
 5 days ago
Patrick Frater

“Future Laobans,” a project directed by Maung Sun and produced by Maung Sun and Ma Aeint claimed the Busan Prize, the top award at the Asian Project Market, on Tuesday.

The awards were made at an event held at the Paradise Hotel in Busan’s Haeundae district at the end of three days of quick-fire meetings between producers and directors and an array of potential co-producers, financiers and distributors. Organizers said that they put together 705 such one-on-one meetings on the sidelines of the Busan International Film Festival.

Ma Aeint had not been able to take part in meetings at the APM or participate in the closing ceremony as she is a political prisoner, currently in prison in Myanmar. She has currently served roughly one and ahalf years of a three-year sentence.

Unable to make a speech at the closing ceremony Maung Sun told Variety: “I’m making this film for her.” Temporarily based in France, Maung Sun will next travel to project markets at Tokyo and IDFA in order to complete the financing and find additional production partners.

The film is the story of three ambitious, but misguided, youths who smuggle a large jade stone across the border into China in the hope of getting rich quickly.

The CJ ENM Award went to Indonesia’ “Gaspar,” to be directed by Yosep Anggi Noen and produced by Yulia Evina Bhara and Cristian Imanueli.

The Taiwan-sponsored TAICCA Award went to Afghanistan’s Roya Sadat for her “Sima’s Song” which is currently structured as a co-production between producers in Franc, Spain and The Netherlands.

The Japanese-sponsored VIPO Award went to “Land of Brothers” by Raha Amirfazli, which is a France, Iran, Netherlands co-venture.

The Lotte Cultureworks Award went to “The Day of Dongkyeong” to be directed by Korea’s Kim Sein.

Another Korean award, from Kookmin Bank went to Lim Jungeun’s “Something About Us.”

The Nutrilite Award went to “People’s Violence,” to be directed by Mori Tatsuya and produced by Kobayashi Sanshiro.

The Sorfond Award, backed by the Norwegian South Film Fund, went to “Diaphanous,” to be directed by Dornaz Hajiha and produced by Isabelle Glachant.

The Pop Up Film Residency Award went to “Erinyes,” directed by South Korea’s Jung Wonhee and produced by Jero Yun.

The ARRI Award went to two projects: Singapore’s “The Sea Is Calm Tonight,” directed by Le Bao and produced by Lai Wenjie; and Japan’s “My Sunshine,” directed by Okuyama Hiroshi and produced by Nishigaya Toshikazu.

The Konchak Award went to Nicole Midori Woodford for “Last Shadow at First Light,” produced by Jeremy Chua.

The MONEFF Award went to “Loop Out” directed by Kim Dukjoong and produced by Jung Hyunjung.

More to follow.

