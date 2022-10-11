Read full article on original website
Mercer County Tournament boys soccer recap, Oct. 15
Luigi Barricelli and James Ferraro scored in the second half as top-seeded Notre Dame rallied past eighth-seeded Princeton, 2-1, in the quarterfinals of the Mercer County Tournament in Lawrence. The Irish (14-2), ranked No. 19 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, advance to host fourth-seeded Robbinsville Tuesday. Pablo Argueta and...
Field hockey: Hopewell Valley beats WWP-North - Mercer County Tournament conso quarters
Lucy Webster, Jocelyn Nociolo, and Kai Howard Fletcher scored to lead third-seeded Hopewell Valley past sixth-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro North 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the Mercer County Consolation Tournament in Pennington. The two teams went into the fourth quarter tied at one before Hopewell Valley (10-5) scored two fourth-quarter goals...
Boys soccer recap: Ingram paces Franklin Township to victory over Rutgers Prep
Deven Ingram scored twice to direct Franklin Township to a 3-0 victory over Rutgers Prep Saturday in Franklin Township. Daniel Straub also netted a goal for the Warriors (4-10) who won for the third time in the past four games. Gandor Bah and Daniel Ordonez recorded assists. Gabe Maciel and Joel Garces split time in goal for the shutout.
Union County Tournament boys soccer roundup semifinal round, Oct. 15
Cleff Alexis finished with one goal and one assist as second-seeded Elizabeth, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Gov. Livingston 4-0 in Elizabeth. Brandon Quishpi-Aquiles and Raudel Ruiz added goals for Elizabeth (11-4), who got off to a hot start. Gov. Livingston (11-3-1) could not find the back...
Gymnastics: St. Thomas Aquinas wins Greater Middlesex Conference title (PHOTOS)
St. Thomas Aquinas is back at the top of the Greater Middlesex Conference after winning the championship on Saturday afternoon at South Brunswick. The Trojans finished with a team score of 112.275 to secure the victory. They have now alternated GMC titles with East Brunswick, who finished as the runner-up (110.325), over the last four years. St. Thomas Aquinas last won this meet back in 2020.
North Plainfield over Piscataway - Greater Middlesex Conf. Tournament field hockey play-in round
Naylani DeValle and Shirley Supe Gonzalez found the back of the net in the shootout as ninth-seeded North Plainfield outlasted eighth-seeded Piscataway 1-0 in Piscataway. Rachel Chavez made a game-high 16 saves while Madison Wassuta added three of her own on the other side. The game would see regulation and...
Wallkill Valley over Kittatinny - Field hockey recap
Joy Oostdyk struck first while Kellie Roth scored twice as Wallkill Valley won at home, 5-1, over Kittatinny. Ella Darvalics and Sarina Sanders each added a goal for Wallkill Valley (8-6-1), which led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Alexa Shotwell converted a pass from Laney Keates for Kittatinny (5-9).
Boys soccer recap: Manville scored four times in second half to clip Bound Brook
Manville erupted for four second-half goals en route to a 5-2 victory over Bound Brook Saturday in Manville. Josh Rojas netted a pair of goals for the Mustangs (8-5-2) who stopped a two-game losing skid. Lenin Rios, Anslem Cordero and Ian Rodriguez also scored. Jayson Ramirez assisted on two tallies.
Boys soccer recap: Wood-Ridge topples Bogota for its third consecutive victory
Remy Ottevaere, Salvatore Catanzaro and Jordan Cano-Alzate scored the goals that allowed Wood-Ridge to escape with a 3-2 victory over Bogota Saturday in Wood-Ridge. Brian Harasek and Andres Rubio had assists for the Blue Devils (7-6-2), winners of three in a row. Edwin Suquinagua and Elian Pion had the goals...
Bloomfield shuts down Barringer in defensive battle - Football recap
John Puente threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Brown in the second quarter and that would have been enough as the Bloomfield defense shut down Barringer in a 14-0 victory in Newark. C.J. Francois, Xavier Calderon and Joseph Jones spearheaded the defense for Bloomfield (3-4) that kept Barringer (4-3)...
Paula, Rancocas Valley rally for a gridiron stunner against Northern Burlington
Jerimya Paula played out of his mind. First, though, the Rancocas Valley senior running back had to get out of his own head.
Audubon over Haddon Heights - Football recap
Quarterback Scott Lynch threw for 106 yards and a touchdown and ran for 110 yards and two scores to lead Audubon to a 31-14 win over Haddon Heights in Haddon Heights. Luke Hoke carried the ball 22 times for 115 yards and a TD and Billy Lindemuth caught four passes for 40 yards and a TD in the victory.
Boys Soccer: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinals preview
Field Hockey: Oak Knoll takes Union County title after defeating Kent Place (PHOTOS)
Lea Good scored a goal to go along with three assists as top-seeded Oak Knoll, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated second-seeded Kent Place, No. 12 in the Top 20, 6-0 in the final round of the Union County Tournament in Summit. Oak Knoll (9-5) was on fire...
No. 12 Passaic Tech rallies on late turnovers in emotional day for East Orange
Among the opponents in East Orange’s perfect 2021 campaign, Passaic Tech was familiar with the feeling of falling short at Paul Robeson Stadium. When opportunities to prevent such a fate presented themselves right there on the turf this time, there was no way the Bulldogs were going to let them bounce away.
Football: Pineland edges out Monmouth in a defensive battle (PHOTOS)
Pinelands defeated Monmouth 12-7 in Tinton Falls. Pinelands extends its win streak to three games to push its record over .500, at 4-3, for the first time this season. It gave up fewer than 10 points for the fifth time in seven games. Monmouth drops to 2-5, with game against...
Morris County Tournament girls soccer quarterfinal round, Oct. 15
Ella Spina scored a goal to go along with two assists as second-seeded Chatham defeated seventh-seeded Pequannock 4-1 in Chatham. Ashley Kiernan scored two goals with Leigha Matter adding one and Paige Droner tallying an assist. Shayla Osmanski scored the lone goal of the game for Pequannock (13-1-1) with Emma...
Parsippany defeats Caldwell - Boys soccer recap
Jake Kohler’s 75th-minute goal was enough to give Parsipanny a 1-0 victory against Caldwell in Parsippany. Nick Jones recorded three saves for Parsippany (7-7) to earn the shutout. Caldwell fell to 2-10-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
Football: No. 13 North Brunswick finds groove in second half versus East Brunswick
Frankie Garbolino used his feet and legs to score three touchdowns as North Brunswick, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated nearby East Brunswick, 26-0, on Friday night in North Brunswick. After a scoreless first half, Garbolino connected with Zahmir Dawud for a long 70-yard touchdown in the third...
Football: Jhamier Howard scores three times as Manasquan defeats Shore
Jhamier Howard had a trio of scores to lead Manasquan past Shore 34-13 in Manasquan and win its third in a row. Brett Patten got Manasquan (3-3) on the board in the first quarter with a three-yard touchdown run before Howard scored a pair of touchdowns in the second to give his team a 20-0 lead. Howard closed his scoring with a five-yard touchdown run in the third.
