Solo Stove Fire Pits Are Up To $135 Off at Amazon Right Now

By Amanda Oliver
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ptGgZ_0iUJIiho00

Fall is the perfect season for huddling up around a Solo Stove bonfire, whether you’re roasting marshmallows, cooking up some dogs, or just relaxing with a cup of hot cocoa. The wildly popular brand is known for its smokeless fire pits, which are currently on sale for up to $135 during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

The original Solo Stove Bonfire fire pit—which I personally own and love for its ease of use, smokeless flame, and incredible warmth—is discounted right now. You can also opt for the more portable Titan camp stove or the oversized Yukon fire pit that’s big enough for the whole family to gather around.

Below are the best Prime Day Solo Stove deals going on today and tomorrow. While Amazon has great deals, you can also get a colored fire pit for 40% off directly from Solo Stove. Snag one at a discount before cold weather hits!

Solo Stove Fire Pits and Accessories

Solo Stove Camp Stoves

