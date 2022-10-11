Young Ravens Safeties Have to Fill Void for Loss of Marcus Williams

Rookie Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone will need to grow up fast. The two safeties will see increased reps with veteran Marcus William out indefinitely with a dislocated wrist.

"I expect those guys to continue to grow and to play well," coach John Harbaugh said about Hamilton and Stone. "They both have their own styles, and I think they’ll both play well for us, but they both have to step up and do a great job. Of course, Chuck [Clark] as well; we move a lot of guys in and out of that safety/nickel spot, so we’ll be moving guys around in there a lot.

"So, I’m looking forward to all of those guys kind of as a team, as a group, kind of filling in for Marcus [Williams] and not losing a step on that.”

It's not even clear when exactly Williams was injured in the Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals because he tried to stay in the game. Williams leads the team with three interceptions.

"He gutted it out," Harbaugh said. "He didn’t really say too much about it, so I don’t think anyone realized how serious it was until they got inside and took a look at it.”

Stone, a seventh-round pick (219th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, played 35 defensive snaps or 56 percent against the Bengals. He finished with two tackles.

Hamilton, the 14th overall pick in this year's draft, played 14 snaps, or 22 percent against Cincinnati.

Harbaugh said too much stock should not be put into the snap counts. He also did not want to compare the players.

“I can’t even think that way; it doesn’t matter," Harbaugh said. "Geno is Geno; Kyle is Kyle; Marcus is Marcus. They have their strengths, and we’ll try to put them in a position to make the most of their strengths if we can.”