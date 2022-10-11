Best Trail Camera Deals at Amazon’s October Prime Day

When mounting a trail cam to a tree, use a strap instead of a screw-in system, which can harm the timber. Bushnell

When you’re buying trail cameras, whether cellular or classic models where you take the SD card out to your computer, the costs can add up. If you’re paying $100 a camera and watching a few different spots … the math doesn’t look good.

But luckily for us, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale—a sort of second Prime Day—is here, smack in the middle of October. If you’ve been thinking a trail cam or two would be nice for the season ahead, you’ve got today and tomorrow to shop these best trail cam deals from brands like Moultrie and SpyPoint.

The Best Moultrie Trail Camera Deals

More Great Trail Camera Deals