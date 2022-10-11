Read full article on original website
Patricia Walsh
4d ago
well,let the good doctor take all of them into her home.Let her friends who agree with her support all these ppl financially Put your money where your mouth is!
Reply
3
Gloria McMillian
5d ago
This so called doctor is a devout communist who cares nothing about struggling Americans. May she r.. in h..
Reply
4
Related
City must bring plans for migrants on Staten Island out of the shadows | Our Opinion
A growing crisis for our country and our city has come home to our borough. We don’t know exactly how many migrants – people from Central and South America who are seeking asylum in the U.S. - are being housed on Staten Island, partially because the influx is still quite active.
Local official takes offense to Staten Islander’s donation of Trump gear to asylum seekers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After Staten Island immigrant service organizations put out a call for assistance last week requesting donations of warm clothing for the hundreds of asylum seekers who are being temporarily housed in a Travis hotel, many borough residents responded, offering up gently used coats, sweatshirts and more. But others used the show of goodwill to make a political statement.
Migrant children to enroll at Staten Island schools next week. How is NYC preparing for their arrival?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As thousands of migrants from the southern border flock to New York City in droves, city public schools are gearing up for hundreds of children of asylum-seekers to enroll in its buildings next week, including at Staten Island schools. Nearly 100 migrant children will be...
Officials want to hear from NYC residents about what their communities need by end of month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Officials want to hear from New York City residents about what their communities need, and they have until the end of the month to do it. By Oct. 31, the city’s 59 community boards need to submit a pair of annual documents that helps the city identify local funding and infrastructure priorities, and Mayor Eric Adams’ administration wants locals to submit their ideas before the deadline.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Staten Island GOP on migrant crisis: ‘This is a federal issue that requires a federal solution’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island elected officials are calling on the federal government to assist New York City with the recent humanitarian crisis brought on by the increasing number of migrants to the five boroughs. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) held a press conference on Thursday during which...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 6