Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Search and Rescue activity in Waldo Canyon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Search and Rescue teams are trying to locate a person in the Waldo Canyon area at approximately 2:00pm on Saturday. Authorities told 11 News at 4:00pm that a mountain biker became trapped in the canon...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail

Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. Abbott Labs has issued a recall for certain bottles of baby formula. Updated: 21 hours ago. The Colorado state health department is urging...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Two-car crash on Austin Bluffs and Beverly

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Austin Bluffs near North Academy early Saturday morning. Authorities say teens and an adult were out on a “joyride” when their vehicle did a donut and collided with another...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

El Paso County Jail inmate found dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An inmate was found dead while in custody at the El Paso County Jail. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News the inmate was found unresponsive in her assigned cell around 10:22pm. The inmate has been identified as 58-year-old Felicia Hudson. The Sheriff’s Office personnel and medical staff performed life saving measures on Hudson before the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived and took over. Despite those life saving measures, Hudson passed away. Hudson was the only person in the cell.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Crews respond to a fire east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a fire east of Colorado Springs on Friday. Just before 1 p.m. there was heavy smoke in an area close to Highway 24 and Log Road. An exact address was not available. The fire appeared to be under control by about 1:20 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs police investigate grocery store robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a suspect in a reported robbery at a grocery store that happened Wednesday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, an unidentified male entered a grocery store in the 2900 block of S. Academy Blvd. at 9:50 p.m. wearing a surgical mask and a beanie. Once The post Colorado Springs police investigate grocery store robbery appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Protesters gather at El Paso County jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of peaceful protesters has gathered outside of the El Paso County Jail. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that this is a peaceful and lawful gathering that they knew of in advance. The 20-30 protesters on the scene tell us...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Oct.14 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Dustin Vigil, 31, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Vigil has a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Firearm – Illegal Discharge. Steven Tamlin, 56, is a White […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Deputies arrest 2 wanted fugitives & recover stolen vehicles

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested two men wanted on outstanding felony warrants and recovered several stolen vehicles the week of Oct. 10. John Marquez, 36, was arrested on a warrant for felony escape. Ray Archuleta, 36, was arrested on warrants for kidnapping and failure to appear. Marquez and Archuleta were […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dispute over payment turned ugly, culminating with a viral video showing a contractor destroying his own work inside a home in Colorado Springs. The man caught on video in September of 2021 destroying the bathroom he remodeled was sentenced to jail on Thursday for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Power restored for an area in west Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A power outage was affecting an area on the west side of Colorado Springs Friday morning. Power has since been restored. Colorado Springs Utilities showed an outage affecting an area along South 8th Street and including parts of West Cimarron Street and a portion of I-25. A map showing the full outage area is at the top of this article.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now investigating three homicides that took place within one hour Monday night, stretching police resources and triggering an accident alert status for the city. "The three calls that happened in that short period of time, that was the manpower intensive," explained Robert Tornabene, The post Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Nighttime full closure of S. Academy and Ramp at I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CDOT News Release) - The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor SEMA Construction will temporarily close the southbound on-ramp at I-25 and CO 16 (Mile Point 132/131- Mesa Ridge Parkway) along with a southbound right lane on I-25. The nighttime closures are scheduled nightly Monday, October 17 and Tuesday, October 18 to allow the implementation of the on-ramp traffic switch from CO 16 to the new configuration.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspect robs southeast Springs King Soopers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man clad in a surgical mask robbed a southeast Springs grocery store late Wednesday night. Police say the suspect walked into the King Soopers at South Academy and Hancock just before 10 and handed an employee a note demanding cash. He left after getting what he came for.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Community Policy