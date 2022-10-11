Read full article on original website
Authorities identify man found dead near Fountain Creek in Pueblo, homicide investigation underway
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man found dead near Fountain Creek on Wed., Oct. 12 as 67-year-old Ronald Thomas. Thomas was found Wed. in the 100 block of N. Dayton Ave. Pueblo Police said Friday they are investigating Thomas's death as a homicide. They...
Search and Rescue activity in Waldo Canyon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Search and Rescue teams are trying to locate a person in the Waldo Canyon area at approximately 2:00pm on Saturday. Authorities told 11 News at 4:00pm that a mountain biker became trapped in the canon...
WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail
Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. Abbott Labs has issued a recall for certain bottles of baby formula. Updated: 21 hours ago. The Colorado state health department is urging...
WATCH: Amazing Halloween display on the east side of Colorado Springs
What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!. A Colorado woman was sentenced for the death of one of her children and severely injuring the other. Crash between two semis on a busy Colorado highway 10/14/22.
Missing boy found after Colorado Springs police ask public for help
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Police said Damiean Goings was found shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police are asking the public for help finding a missing and endangered teen. But they also say if you see him, do not approach him. 15-year-old Damiean Goings was last see in...
Two-car crash on Austin Bluffs and Beverly
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Austin Bluffs near North Academy early Saturday morning. Authorities say teens and an adult were out on a “joyride” when their vehicle did a donut and collided with another...
El Paso County Jail inmate found dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An inmate was found dead while in custody at the El Paso County Jail. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News the inmate was found unresponsive in her assigned cell around 10:22pm. The inmate has been identified as 58-year-old Felicia Hudson. The Sheriff’s Office personnel and medical staff performed life saving measures on Hudson before the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived and took over. Despite those life saving measures, Hudson passed away. Hudson was the only person in the cell.
Crews respond to a fire east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a fire east of Colorado Springs on Friday. Just before 1 p.m. there was heavy smoke in an area close to Highway 24 and Log Road. An exact address was not available. The fire appeared to be under control by about 1:20 p.m.
Colorado Springs police ask for help identifying burglary suspects
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs police are asking for help identifying two suspects in a burglary that happened in the east part of the city in late September. In a release sent Friday, police said the incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Sept. 30 in the 3800 block of...
Arrests made after ‘short foot chase’ in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police arrested two people following a ‘short foot chase’ on the northeast side of town Thursday. According to a blotter entry, detectives found a stolen vehicle in the 9600 block of North Powers Boulevard near East Woodman Road around 10 a.m.
Colorado Springs police investigate grocery store robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a suspect in a reported robbery at a grocery store that happened Wednesday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, an unidentified male entered a grocery store in the 2900 block of S. Academy Blvd. at 9:50 p.m. wearing a surgical mask and a beanie. Once The post Colorado Springs police investigate grocery store robbery appeared first on KRDO.
Protesters gather at El Paso County jail
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of peaceful protesters has gathered outside of the El Paso County Jail. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that this is a peaceful and lawful gathering that they knew of in advance. The 20-30 protesters on the scene tell us...
Oct.14 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Dustin Vigil, 31, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Vigil has a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Firearm – Illegal Discharge. Steven Tamlin, 56, is a White […]
Deputies arrest 2 wanted fugitives & recover stolen vehicles
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested two men wanted on outstanding felony warrants and recovered several stolen vehicles the week of Oct. 10. John Marquez, 36, was arrested on a warrant for felony escape. Ray Archuleta, 36, was arrested on warrants for kidnapping and failure to appear. Marquez and Archuleta were […]
Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dispute over payment turned ugly, culminating with a viral video showing a contractor destroying his own work inside a home in Colorado Springs. The man caught on video in September of 2021 destroying the bathroom he remodeled was sentenced to jail on Thursday for...
Power restored for an area in west Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A power outage was affecting an area on the west side of Colorado Springs Friday morning. Power has since been restored. Colorado Springs Utilities showed an outage affecting an area along South 8th Street and including parts of West Cimarron Street and a portion of I-25. A map showing the full outage area is at the top of this article.
Colorado woman pinned by the officer who saved her when she was an infant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman will be serving the El Paso County community as a sheriff’s deputy, after sharing a powerful moment with the man who saved her more than 20 years ago. According to a post by the Escondido Police Department in California, Deputy Young...
Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now investigating three homicides that took place within one hour Monday night, stretching police resources and triggering an accident alert status for the city. "The three calls that happened in that short period of time, that was the manpower intensive," explained Robert Tornabene, The post Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Nighttime full closure of S. Academy and Ramp at I-25
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CDOT News Release) - The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor SEMA Construction will temporarily close the southbound on-ramp at I-25 and CO 16 (Mile Point 132/131- Mesa Ridge Parkway) along with a southbound right lane on I-25. The nighttime closures are scheduled nightly Monday, October 17 and Tuesday, October 18 to allow the implementation of the on-ramp traffic switch from CO 16 to the new configuration.
Suspect robs southeast Springs King Soopers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man clad in a surgical mask robbed a southeast Springs grocery store late Wednesday night. Police say the suspect walked into the King Soopers at South Academy and Hancock just before 10 and handed an employee a note demanding cash. He left after getting what he came for.
