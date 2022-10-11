Read full article on original website
Related
Fast Company
Some Fitbit Ionic users say they still haven’t been refunded 7 months after the company issued a recall
Seven months after Fitbit recalled the entirety of its Ionic smartwatches in March, a large number of customers say they still haven’t been reimbursed over the potentially faulty product. Fitbit sold about 1 million Ionic watches in the U.S. in addition to nearly 700,000 internationally before it stopped production...
Fast Company
Why Nokia wants to put an LTE network on the moon
Nokia has picked a particularly challenging site for an upcoming network deployment: a place where temperatures range from 250 degrees to -208 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is no air to breathe whatsoever. But on the upside, the lack of atmosphere means no clouds to impair power generation by this future cell site’s solar panels.
Fast Company
COVID highlighted the awful air quality in schools. It’s time to invest in long-term fixes
As fall temperatures cool across the U.S., many schools will struggle to ventilate classrooms while also keeping students and teachers comfortable and healthy. Children and teachers spend more than six hours a day in classrooms during the school year, often in buildings that are decades old and have inadequate heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning, or HVAC, systems.
Fast Company
Leaders: Stop writing your mission statements without input. We can tell
Recently, I found myself reading a February article about the new value statements Mark Zuckerberg set when reimagining Facebook as Meta. I had never bothered to read the value statements associated with Facebook and was a bit surprised when this one was quoted: “Move fast and break things.” The article goes on to note that as the company–and hopefully Zuckerberg–matured, new value statements became less reckless. Apparently, they’ve brought back the “move fast” part for Meta, while dropping the (rather childish) “break things” aspect.
Comments / 0