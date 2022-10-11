Read full article on original website
$ADA: Yevhen Karpenko Explains ‘Why Cardano Is the Best Cryptocurrency in the World’
On Thursday (October 13), Yevhen Karpenko, Community Manager for DeFi Investing Platform DEFIYIELD, explained why he believes that Cardano ($ADA) is “the best cryptocurrency in the world.”. In early February 2022, Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of crypto exchange Kraken, released a 42-page highly impressive research report titled “Cardano:...
Crypto Exchange Binance Burns $575 Million in $BNB in Latest Quarterly Burn
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that its latest quarterly $BNB token burn has seen it destroy more than 2 million tokens, worth over $575 million at the time of writing. According to Binance’s announcement, a total of 2,065,152.42 $BNB tokens have been burned as part of the latest quarterly...
InvestAnswers Host on Why $SOL, $MATIC, and $FTM Are His Top Three Altcoin Picks
On Friday (October 14), James Mullarney, the host of the very popular YouTube channel “InvestAnswers”, talked about why he the altcoins he is most bullish on are Solana ($SOL), Polygon ($MATIC), and Fantom ($FTM. Mullarney said:. “The only two things that I’ve purchased this whole year, other than...
$LUNC: Binance Adds Terra Classic’s $USTC to Borrowable Assets List
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that Terra Classic’ TerraClassicUSD ($USTC) to its list of borrowable assets, effectively making it an asset the exchange’s millions of users can borrow to use in their trading activity. According to Binance’s announcement, $USTC is now available on the cryptocurrency exchange’s Binance...
$ADA: SundaeSwap Calls Hydra Demo ‘Important Milestone’ in Cardano’s ‘Scaling Journey’
On Friday (October 14), SundaeSwap Labs, the startup behind the highly popular Cardano-powered decentralized exchange and automated liquidity provision protocol SundaeSwap, announced that they had reached an important milestone. SundaeSwap is backed by cFund (“an early-stage sector agnostic venture firm in the Blockchain industry anchored by IOHK and managed by...
BitMEX Co-Founder Explains How He Identifies What Altcoins To Buy for Next Bull Cycle
In a recent interview, Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, talked about how he selects potential winners for the next bull cycle in the crypto market. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, during an interview with Real Vision Founder and CEO Raoul Pal that was recorded on 22 September 2022, Hayes said:
Coinbase Listing Triggers Near 350% Surge for Little-Known Altcoin
A little-known altcoin has seen its price surge by around 350% after being listed on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, which has been listing a growing number of projects over the last few years. Earlier this week Coinbase announced it was listing 00 Token (OO) on Coinbase’s main platform and...
The Girles Token Project Successfully Raised Over $1.2 Million In Presale
The thunderous presale of the NFT GameFi token raised more than $1.2 million and continues to delight investors. Girles Token is a decentralized NFT GameFi token created on the Ethereum platform, which is available for presale right now for every investor. Early-stage investors have more attractive terms of up to 200% than later-stage inventors. Girles Token is the main product of Girles Metaverse, which consists of NFT Metaverse, P2E Alliance, and Staking Contracts.
Bitcoin’s Low Volatility Paired With Low Volume Could Be Dangerous for $BTC, Exports Warn
Experts have warned that Bitcoin’s lower volatility could be a problem when paired with lower trading volumes, as it could lead to a significant sell-off in the market if things turn bearish. In a new report, Bloomberg noted that Noelle Acheson, author of a popular cryptocurrency newsletter, noted that...
Some of the Biggest Asset Managers Are Building Out Their Crypto Teams, Says Morgan Creek Digital Co-Founder
Recently, Anthony Pompliano (aka “Pomp”), Co-Founder of Morgan Creek Digital (MCD), talked about how some of the largest financial institutions in the world are preparing to go “all-in” on crypto. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, Pompliano said:. “Regardless of what happens to price...
Coinbase CEO Plans to Sell 2% of His Coinbase Holdings To ‘Fund Scientific Research’
On Saturday (October 15), Coinbase Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong talked about his passion for “accelerating science and tech”, something which he talked about during his recent appearance on episode #627 of “The Tim Ferriss” podcast. Armstrong went on to say:. “For the avoidance of doubt,...
deVere Group CEO: ‘Savvy, Long-Term Crypto Investors’ Will Be Buying Crypto ‘On the Cheap’
Earlier this week, Nigel Green, the CEO of UAE-headquartered deVere Group, which is “one of the world’s largest independent international financial consultancies”, talked about how serious long-term investor are taking advantage of the volatility in the crypto market. Green said:. “Markets are now predicting that policymakers at...
