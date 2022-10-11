Today is the last day you can register to vote in 2022 general election

ATLANTA — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in Georgia for the 2022 general election.

Anyone who has not registered can do so online through the secretary of state’s office if they have a valid Georgia driver’s license or state-issued identification card.

People can check to see if they are registered by going to the state’s My Voter Page. The page will also tell you where you can vote. If you are registered, you can make changes on that page by submitting a new application.

Early voting begins on Oct. 17 and runs through Nov. 4.

Absentee ballots requests can also be submitted through Oct. 28.

To vote by absentee ballot, you need to submit an absentee ballot application. You can do this online, by email, by mail, by fax, or in person. Absentee ballots may be requested any time between 78 and 11 calendar days prior to Election Day.

On Monday, election offices started sending out the absentee ballots already requested. Once sent and filled out, voters must return the ballot before the polls close on Election Day.

