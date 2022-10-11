ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Today is the last day you can register to vote in 2022 general election

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bppjq_0iUJGa8w00

ATLANTA — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in Georgia for the 2022 general election.

Anyone who has not registered can do so online through the secretary of state’s office if they have a valid Georgia driver’s license or state-issued identification card.

People can check to see if they are registered by going to the state’s My Voter Page. The page will also tell you where you can vote. If you are registered, you can make changes on that page by submitting a new application.

Early voting begins on Oct. 17 and runs through Nov. 4.

Absentee ballots requests can also be submitted through Oct. 28.

To vote by absentee ballot, you need to submit an absentee ballot application. You can do this online, by email, by mail, by fax, or in person. Absentee ballots may be requested any time between 78 and 11 calendar days prior to Election Day.

On Monday, election offices started sending out the absentee ballots already requested. Once sent and filled out, voters must return the ballot before the polls close on Election Day.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

South Carolina man gets 6 years in prison for using fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court

PENDLETON, S.C. — A man in South Carolina pleaded guilty to using a fake COVID-19 test result in order to get out of court. According to a news release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Orin J. Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of justice and was sentenced to six years in prison for using a fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Election State#Early Voting#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
195K+
Followers
134K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy