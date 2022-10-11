In her hometown of Nashville, 40-year-old Odessa Kelly is a walking act of provocation. Black. Queer. Six feet tall. Outspoken. Running for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District as a Democrat. If you wrote a computer program and told it to design a fiercely progressive leader for a diverse, liberal, urban part of the New South, Kelly is who it would spit out.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO