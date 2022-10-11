Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri man injured after combine wheel strikes SUV
HARRISON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Saturday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Peterbilt semi hauling a combine on a flatbed and driven by David S. Tatum, 38, Princeton, was eastbound on U.S. 136 in New Hampton. A...
KRMS Radio
Fatal Head-On Collision In Morgan County
For the second straight Friday there’s been a fatal head-on collision in the Lake Area. The State Highway Patrol reports it happened in Morgan County shortly before 8 PM when a vehicle crossed the centerline of Missouri 135 near Butterfield Cutoff and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The driver...
kttn.com
Atlanta man airlifted to University of Missouri Hospital after crashing on Route J
The Highway Patrol reports an Atlanta resident sustained serious injuries when the pickup truck he drove ran off the road five miles west of Atlanta the night of October 13th. A medical helicopter airlifted 20-year-old Tucker Waddle to the University of Missouri Hospital. The truck traveled east on Route J...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash
AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico man had to be flown to University Hospital on Thursday night after crashing his car in Callaway County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Thurman Warren, 46, totaled his 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix after failing to negotiate a turn and hitting a tree on Highway 2002, about a half The post Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
GREEN RIDGE RESIDENTS INJURED IN A TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN PETTIS COUNTY
Two Green Ridge residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Thursday, October 13. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Richard Rodriguez was slowing to make a left turn at a crossover and was rear-ended by another vehicle. Rodriguez’ vehicle then rotated and overturned three times before coming to rest in the westbound lanes.
Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sturgeon, Missouri, woman suffered minor injuries after her 2018 Chevrolet Traverse was totaled in a crash on Tuesday. Joyce Yost, 57, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert. Yost was taken to Boone Hospital by ambulance. The post Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead following a rollover motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday night. The crash happened on Route J near Short Road around 11 p.m., according to the crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 22-year-old Caleb T. Berkaw, of Big Spring, Missouri, was thrown from The post Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire destroys home in Pettis County
Pettis County, Mo. (KMIZ) A home in Pettis County is a total loss after a fire early Friday afternoon. The small fire started on tractor that was in use just after 1:00 p.m. on Drake and Buckley Road. According to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, the operator of the tractor was able to escape and The post Fire destroys home in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Morgan County woman seriously hurt in Camden County crash
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ A Stover, Missouri, woman suffered serious injuries after her 2003 Ford F-150 was totaled on Tuesday afternoon. Shawnna Hutchens, 49, allegedly traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then hit some trees after traveling off the left side of the road and overturning. She was flown to University The post Morgan County woman seriously hurt in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 17, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 17 – 23. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
Two Green Ridge Residents Injured After Being Rear-ended by WAFB Man
Two Green Ridge residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2000 Ford Ranger, was slowing to make a left turn at a crossover on Highway 50 and Carroll Road (east of La Monte) around 7 p.m., when a white eastbound 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by 22-year-old Kalex M. Miller of Whiteman Air Force Base, struck the Ford in the rear.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to a shots fired call around 9:00 p.m Friday near Nifong Boulevard and Sinclair Street. All entrances to the roundabout were closed off while police investigated and re-opened Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m. Columbia Police Department spokesman Christian Tabak said officers were in the area for an unrelated reason The post Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville on Monday, October 10. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
Two Sedalians Arrested After Prius Overturns in a Field
Two Sedalia men were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Toyota Prius was on Gentry Road, about a quarter mile east of Cedar Drive around 5 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, returned to the roadway and ran off the left side. The Prius then struck a fence, then overturned in a field.
Sedalia police find person dead in home
SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia Police Department and Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An occupant of the home was found deceased. First responders tried to resuscitate them. Police said in a press release that there is no indication of foul play. The post Sedalia police find person dead in home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Columbia woman killed with claw hammer could barely walk, court documents say
Graphic court documents say a claw hammer was used to kill a frail, disabled woman at a home on High Quest drive in north Columbia. It’s still unclear from the court documents when the victim was killed. Boone County prosecutors have charged 37-year-old Adam Conner of Columbia with second...
Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man charged in killing a 58-year-old woman and putting her body in a closet made his first appearance in court Wednesday, via video. Adam Conner, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning. He was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. A second-degree murder charge could result in a sentence of 10-30 years The post Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyriversports.com
Flash and crash: Monroe City uses lightning-and-thunder backfield to overrun Macon in CCC battle
MONROE CITY, Mo. — Waylon DeGrave and Ceaton Pennewell give the Monroe City football team two entirely different looks in the backfield. DeGrave, a junior, provides the flash, while Pennewell, a senior, counters as the Panthers’ punisher. Both proved to be hard to stop on Friday night at Lankford Field. DeGrave broke off two long TD runs, while Pennewell bullied his way through the Macon defense for three scores.
Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has identified Patricia Kelly as the woman whose body was found in a closet on High Quest Drive earlier this week. Adam Conner is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. "We extend our condolences to Patricia’s friends and family, and our thanks to everyone involved in The post Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0