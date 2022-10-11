Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Related
Cruising Kitchens revives original food truck park on Eastside San Antonio
It will now be a two-story park.
Guess the rent of this modern San Antonio apartment on the Northwest Side
Here's a hint: It's over $1,000.
Truth Pizzeria permanently closes on Eastside San Antonio
Plus some more food news you might have missed.
KSAT 12
Luther’s Cafe owner considers selling long-time establishment in San Antonio’s gay district
SAN ANTONIO – Luther’s Cafe has been shut down for nearly a week, and now the owner is considering selling the establishment. The restaurant in the city’s gay district, known as The Strip SA, shared an update to its Facebook page, saying several issues are to blame.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PJ's Coffee opens fourth San Antonio store on the Northwest Side
The drive-thru is now open.
Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening for first New Braunfels franchise
The fresh cookie shop also sells milk and ice cream.
Drive-thru haunted forest event returns to San Antonio’s Castle Hills neighborhood Oct. 22
The family-friendly attraction will scare for just one night.
San Antonio's Lala's Gorditas stands against supposed death of Tex-Mex
One restaurant owner is keeping strong in his dedication to the genre.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw39.com
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
Visiting San Antonio's San Pedro Springs Park, the oldest park in Texas
People have been gathering here for 12,000 years.
How to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in San Antonio and the Hill Country
The holiday is around the corner, so start planning now!
This Texas City Is Getting Its First Chick-Fil-A & It Has A $1.2M Price Tag
The Chick-fil-A location is expected to open in 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chipotle to open new San Antonio location with drive-thru pickup lane
The first five customers get free merchandise.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck set to return to San Antonio for one day only
Mark it on your calendar.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Marble Falls' Jadin Corona fails miserably
They did not understand the assignment.
fox7austin.com
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
fox7austin.com
San Antonio to host nation's largest Day of the Dead celebration
AUSTIN, Texas - San Antonio is home to the nation's largest Day of the Dead celebration. The Dia de los Muertos festival runs from Oct. 27-30 with a music festival and family-friendly exhibits and activities at La Villita Historic Village. Alongside the festival, the city hosts SpiritLandia, a special Day...
2M Smokehouse the lone San Antonio spot on list of Texas' top rib spots
Plus some more great barbecue spots in San Antonio and the Hill Country.
Big lottery win in Lone Star State: $2 million Mega Millions ticket sold outside San Antonio
While everyone is rooting for their college football teams and NFL teams to get wins this weekend, a lottery player around South Texas will be celebrating like it's 1999.
yolotx.com
San Antonio’s Only Underwater Tunnel | SeaLife San Antonio | San Antonio, TX
SEA LIFE San Antonio is an underwater dream! With 10+ exhibits and interactive zones, there’s a sea of wonder around every corner you turn. Pet a real-life starfish and sea urchin at the Interactive Rockpool. Take a Behind-the-Scenes tour to learn about the daily care of the sea creatures and conservation program. Come face-to-face with thousands of underwater species that live at the aquarium.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0