Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro
Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
College Football Rankings Week 8: Tennessee Volunteers grab No. 1 spot, Penn State and USC collapse
Week 7 of the 2022 college football season is in the books and it surpassed sky-high expectations. Clashes between Alabama
Ex-Eagles star pines for Philadelphia reunion, report says
The Spun reports the former Eagles wide receiver was in Philadelphia on Thursday for a live appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with former cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino reports Jones asked Jackson if the three-time Pro Bowl receiver has called...
This Giants LB (who came from Ravens) has provided unexpected swagger: ‘Everybody is feeling it now’
The week leading up to the Giants’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium focused heavily on Wink Martindale, and for good reason. After 10 years as an assistant coach with the Ravens, including four as the team’s defensive coordinator, it figures to be an emotional day for Martindale when the Giants take on his former team and longtime friend John Harbaugh.
Cowboys are in trouble vs. Eagles, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith predicts
Philadelphia will look to extend its undefeated record when the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) come to town to challenge the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Cowboys have played consistently well since their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that...
Giants’ Wink Martindale was ‘happy and excited’ after learning he was out as Ravens defensive coordinator
Charles Schulz, the genius cartoonist who created Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang, gave us plenty of examples of happiness during his 77 years on the planet, but he failed to mention the one offered up by Wink Martindale Thursday at the Giants’ practice facility. Happiness is being...
Ex-Cowboys star Troy Aikman apologizes for sexist remark on Monday Night Football
On ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast, Troy Aikman took issue with the NFL’s sensitivity to roughing the passer penalties. And the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback decided to express it by saying, “My hope is the Competition Committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and, you know, we take the dresses off.”
Ex-Pro Bowl running back says Eagles should explore blockbuster trade
Now this would be a game-changer. Former All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew, in writing for NFL.com, said four teams should explore a trade for Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey. One of them is the Philadelphia Eagles. Yes, the Eagles already feature one of the top rushing attacks in the NFL...
What channel is Dallas Cowboys game on today? (10/16/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 6 vs. Eagles
The unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, meet the Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Cooper Rush, in an NFL Week 6 NFC East matchup on Sunday, October 16, 2022 (10/16/2022) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco downs No. 15 Seton Hall Prep, clinches SFC United Red title
Logan Bush ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns as Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, clinched the Super Football Conference United Red Division title with a 35-21 victory over No. 15 Seton Hall Prep at Granatell Stadium in Ramsey. It is the first division title...
NFL Week 6: Denver Broncos-Los Angeles Chargers picks, predictions | Monday Night Football
Quarterback Russell Wilson, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the Denver Broncos visit quarterback Justin Herbert, running back Austin Ekeler, head coach Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season for Monday Night Football. Kickoff at SoFi Stadium in...
Giants’ Saquon Barkley wants you (and you and you and you) ... to enter NJ.com’s weekly Prop Bet Contest to win cash!
While the surprising Giants can’t seem to avoid injuries, we can help your wallet get healthy with an easy 50 bucks — just have the most correct answers in NJ.com’s weekly Giants Prop Bet Showdown. Think you know how the Giants will do on Sunday against the...
NFL RedZone FREE LIVE STREAM (10/16/22): Week 6 Time TV, channel for NFL Network show | See every TD
NFL RedZone — an around-the-horn live highlight show demonstrating all the action on NFL Sunday and arguably the best way to watch football — is back for the 2022 season. NFL RedZone brings you every touchdown from every game, every Sunday afternoon during the regular season and is the perfect fantasy football and NFL betting companion.
Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says
One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
Phillies make call on Game 4 starting pitcher as they try to clinch spot in NLCS
Phillies manager Rob Thomson had been keeping his National League Division Series Game 4 starter close to the vest since the beginning of this round. After Friday’s 9-1 victory gave the Phillies a two-games-to-one-lead in the best-of-five series, Thomson said he is opting for Noah Syndergaard to pitch a possible clincher.
Bills vs. Chiefs player props: Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen props for Sunday in Week 6
A potential AFC Championship preview takes place when Kansas City hosts Buffalo and below, we’ve got Chiefs vs. Bills player props for Sunday’s highly-anticipated game. Bills vs. Chiefs betting preview: Allen and Mahomes showdown. Josh Allen props: Over 295.5 passing yards (-115 or better), Over 7.5 rush attempts...
NFL Fantasy Football Week 6: Start ‘em, sit ‘em advice from our expert, NBC, CBS | Aaron Rodgers, Geno Smith, Alvin Kamara
It’s no longer early, but it’s still not too late for your fantasy football team to make up lost ground and rally for one of the spots in the postseason. We’re here to help. At least we think we’re here to help. We’re at the very least here to offer some advice about who to play and who to sit in your effort to win your Week 6 game against that annoying opponent that is always bragging about what a great team he/she put together.
Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa kicks himself | ‘Cost us the game’ vs. Guardians
CLEVELAND — A reporter asked Isiah Kiner-Falefa what the mood was around the Yankees after they had just suffered a devastating playoff loss. He could only speak for himself — and it wasn’t good. “I’m just disappointed in myself,” he said after a trio of defensive misplays...
Football: Elijah Jennings has big day as No. 19 Pennsauken defeats Camden Catholic
Elijah Jennings had a pair of touchdown runs as Pennsauken, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled past Camden Catholic 39-6 in Cherry Hill to move to 7-0. Ka’Ron Ali got the scoring going for Pennsauken with an 82-yard kickoff return in the first quarter before Jennings punched one in from one yard out.
Big play offense carries Lawrenceville to 48-15 win over Peddie
Lawrenceville has been winning football games up in New England and down in the Philadelphia this fall, but Saturday the Big Red returned to the area and gave Peddie a taste of its big play offense in a 48-15 win in Hightstown. Lawrenceville exploded for four first quarter touchdowns to...
