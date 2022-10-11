ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Lima News

Conservative group to challenge voter registrations, ballots in Ohio

A conservative group founded by a man who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election will challenge voter registrations and absentee ballots in Ohio and eight other states, raising concerns among election officials and voter advocates. “Spreading false claims and sowing doubt about the integrity of our...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats across Ohio are pleading for help in the state’s Senate contest, afraid they may lose a winnable election unless national party leaders make major investments in the coming days. So far, the most powerful groups in Democratic politics have prioritized Senate pickup opportunities in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania over Ohio, once […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Counties most concerned about climate change in Ohio

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio farmers call for help

Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security.  For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s exports, according to the U.S. Department […] The post Ohio farmers call for help appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Is it time for all Ohio children to get free meals at schools?

Last month, the Ohio State Board of Education officially recommended that the state of Ohio use American Rescue Plan Act dollars to provide free breakfast and lunch to Ohio students through the end of the year. The federal government has been providing free lunch to children from low-income families since 1946, when President Harry Truman […] The post Is it time for all Ohio children to get free meals at schools? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
OHIO STATE
newsnet5

Ohio Republicans up and down the ballot claimed fraud in 2020 election

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. Ohio’s upcoming elections are flush with Republicans who denied the reality of the last one. In races for Congress, statewide offices, and seats in the state...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Honda to invest more than $3 billion on new Southern Ohio plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new motor vehicle plant is coming to Southern Ohio. Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo announced Wednesday that Honda Motors plans to invest $3.5 billion in a new electrical vehicle battery plant. “Honda’s decisions to once again recognize Ohio as a world-class partner only solidifies...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How to check what scams are hitting Ohio the most

(WCMH) — Curious about what kinds of scams are happening in your neck of the woods? The Federal Trade Commission just launched a new tool so you can see for yourself, and in turn, protect yourself from becoming a victim. Here’s how it works: Go to the Federal Trade Commission’s data page to see a […]
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Social Security boost set to have major impact on Central Ohio seniors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Millions of people across the country and Central Ohio will have a big financial weight lifted off their shoulders in the coming year. The Social Security Administration has announced a nearly 9% boost in benefits starting next year. For many, the added cash will help them ease the burden of the rising cost of living.
POLITICS
Cleveland.com

Support urged for state Issues 1 and 2 in November

State Issues 1 and 2, which are proposed Ohio Constitutional Amendments, are the most important issues at the top of our 2022 general election ballot. I urge all to vote YES on both of them. Here is a summary of the issues:. Issue 1 requires courts to consider factors such...
OHIO STATE

