Lima News
Conservative group to challenge voter registrations, ballots in Ohio
A conservative group founded by a man who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election will challenge voter registrations and absentee ballots in Ohio and eight other states, raising concerns among election officials and voter advocates. “Spreading false claims and sowing doubt about the integrity of our...
Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats across Ohio are pleading for help in the state’s Senate contest, afraid they may lose a winnable election unless national party leaders make major investments in the coming days. So far, the most powerful groups in Democratic politics have prioritized Senate pickup opportunities in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania over Ohio, once […]
Counties most concerned about climate change in Ohio
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and […]
Ohioans might have money waiting for them in their Pandemic-EBT cards
The funding for the P-EBT program comes from federal COVID-19 relief packages, but the distribution and management has been handled by individual states with the approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
wvxu.org
Environmental groups petition federal government to revoke Ohio’s authority over injection wells
A collection of environmental advocates and local government officials argues that Ohio’s regulation on injection wells falls short of protecting safe drinking water and that the U.S. EPA should revoke the state’s authority. The petition alleges that Ohio’s Class II injection well program violates requirements established under the...
13abc.com
U.S. Senator announces more than $1 million in emergency health care grants for Northwest Ohio
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office has awarded Community Facilities Emergency Rural Health Care grants totaling $1,003,535. The grants will be awarded to two different organizations in Northwest Ohio. Each grant will assist rural healthcare facilities...
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Ohio residents
As we all know, soaring prices on every item, such as gas prices, grocery prices, and high inflation, put lots of financial pressure on the residents of Ohio, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Ohio residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
WTOL-TV
Ohio working to pass a strangulation law
Our Amy Steigerwald is at the Lucas County Courthouse to discuss Ohio's progress with a strangulation law. Ohio is currently the only state in the U.S. without one.
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security. For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s exports, according to the U.S. Department […] The post Ohio farmers call for help appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wvxu.org
Democrat running for Ohio Attorney General says he will stop the appeal to reinstate abortion ban
Jeff Crossman, Democratic candidate for Ohio Attorney General, is promising — if elected — to drop the state’s court appeal seeking to reinstate Ohio’s abortion ban as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. He said the court was correct in ruling that the ban on...
Is it time for all Ohio children to get free meals at schools?
Last month, the Ohio State Board of Education officially recommended that the state of Ohio use American Rescue Plan Act dollars to provide free breakfast and lunch to Ohio students through the end of the year. The federal government has been providing free lunch to children from low-income families since 1946, when President Harry Truman […] The post Is it time for all Ohio children to get free meals at schools? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
newsnet5
Ohio Republicans up and down the ballot claimed fraud in 2020 election
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. Ohio’s upcoming elections are flush with Republicans who denied the reality of the last one. In races for Congress, statewide offices, and seats in the state...
WLWT 5
Honda to invest more than $3 billion on new Southern Ohio plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new motor vehicle plant is coming to Southern Ohio. Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo announced Wednesday that Honda Motors plans to invest $3.5 billion in a new electrical vehicle battery plant. “Honda’s decisions to once again recognize Ohio as a world-class partner only solidifies...
How to check what scams are hitting Ohio the most
(WCMH) — Curious about what kinds of scams are happening in your neck of the woods? The Federal Trade Commission just launched a new tool so you can see for yourself, and in turn, protect yourself from becoming a victim. Here’s how it works: Go to the Federal Trade Commission’s data page to see a […]
WSYX ABC6
Social Security boost set to have major impact on Central Ohio seniors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Millions of people across the country and Central Ohio will have a big financial weight lifted off their shoulders in the coming year. The Social Security Administration has announced a nearly 9% boost in benefits starting next year. For many, the added cash will help them ease the burden of the rising cost of living.
The uniform change you’ll see among Ohio troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has expanded its tattoo acceptance among troopers and the change is taking effect "immediately."
Support urged for state Issues 1 and 2 in November
State Issues 1 and 2, which are proposed Ohio Constitutional Amendments, are the most important issues at the top of our 2022 general election ballot. I urge all to vote YES on both of them. Here is a summary of the issues:. Issue 1 requires courts to consider factors such...
Comments / 5