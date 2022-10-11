Read full article on original website
Related
Used Audi R8 V10 Engine Costs More Than A New Corolla
If you head down to your local Cars and Coffee meet, it's not uncommon to spot one or two vehicles sporting an engine swap. We've seen Mazda RX-7s with LS V8s, and even a Nissan 350Z with a Bentley W12 engine. With enough time and money (and patience), any build is possible.
Nissan Rogue Sport And Pathfinder Now Available With 5,000-Mile Lease
Nissan has been keeping a close eye on car shoppers' changing needs and habits over the last two or so years. Based on this, the Japanese brand has introduced updates to both its leasing options and pre-owned program. Rising gas prices, an increase in the number of people working from...
Mazda CX-70 Or CX-90 Will Have 3.3-Liter Inline-6 e-Skyactiv Engine
Mazda's all-new turbocharged 3.3-liter straight-six was introduced by the CX-60 crossover in the Australian market. This particular model will not be making its way to the USA, but the good news is that this very exciting engine will be. We don't quite know which car will feature it first. This is according to a company spokesperson in Australia speaking to Car Expert.
Carmakers In Talks To Strengthen The Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance
The Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance recently announced that the Renault Group and Nissan Motor Co are currently engaged in discussions around several initiatives to reinforce its cooperation in the future. Why isn't Mitsubishi involved? Well, it seems the former maker of rally-bred four-door supercars is happy to sit back and slap its badge on whatever Renault and Nissan are making.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2023 Polestar 3 Electric SUV Arrives With 517 HP And 300-Mile Range Ready To Fight The Porsche Cayenne
For over a year, Polestar has been laying out the pieces that'll make up the Polestar 3 for over a year now. After a year of teasing the SUV, the electric car aimed right at the Porsche Cayenne is finally here. It debuts with the design language we first saw previewed in the Polestar Precept Concept, which will appear as the Polestar 5 in 2024.
BREAKING: BMW Won't Build Three- Or Four-Cylinder M Cars
At today's media preview of the 2022 BMW M Fest at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in South Africa, BMW M boss Franciscus van Meel was vehemently opposed to the suggestion that smaller three- and four-cylinder engines could come to future M cars. Could the straight-six could one day be replaced...
CONFIRMED: New Sporty Volkswagen ID.Buzz GTX Is On The Way
While Volkswagen has plans to rule the electric car roost, things are moving slowly in the USA. The ID.4 crossover is the company's sole EV offering in the States, but that's set to change soon with the ID.Buzz and ID.Aero waiting in the wings. Ahead of the 2024 arrival, an internal document provides us with additional details about the electric minivan.
Exploring Cars & Coffee Palm Beach In A 2022 McLaren GT
We recently spent some time in Miami with a sumptuous McLaren GT, wearing a unique MSO orange paint job and silver ten-spoke wheels. A deadly combination for the British supercar. The speed and agility of McLaren's most useable supercar were better felt in the UK where we drove the car last, if only because of the famous British B-roads that go on for miles without a cop in sight. We got our track-driving fix at Miami's exclusive Concours Club, but supercars are meant to be shared with the world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ford Chief Designer Anthony Lo Reveals Future Direction For Electric Cars
Ford's chief design officer, Anthony Lo, wants us to rethink car interiors. As electric vehicles are expected to last longer than their ICE counterparts, owners will likely keep their cars for longer. This has inspired Lo to think out of the box. "If you imagine vehicles having a longer life,...
The Gran Turismo Collection Is The Best Supercar Collection In The UK And It's Up For Sale
The group of cars you see here is called the Gran Turismo Collection. The collection spans 50 years of automotive history and belongs to one person. The entire collection will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby's in London on 5 November 2022. What we have here is a prime example...
Pininfarina Will Join VinFast At Paris Motor Show 2022 To Showcase New Hydrogen-Powered SUV
VinFast, the fresh boutique EV company from Vietnam, will display its current lineup, consisting of the VF 8 and VF 9, at the 2022 Paris Motor Show next week. These two electric SUVs penned by Pininfarina will soon hit the global market to challenge the likes of the Tesla Model Y and Model X. Joining the duo on the brand's stage is Pininfarina's NamX concept, revealed to us earlier this year as the first hydrogen-powered SUV with removable capsules for quick refueling.
Hyundai Invents Airbag For Your Crotch That Makes Your Seatbelt Work Properly
Did you know that occupants of a car seldom have their seatbelts in the correct position as they are when tested by crash safety authorities? Due to gravity, poor posture, and the vibration of a car, the lap belt rides up above the pelvis of a passenger within a few miles. While this might not seem like a problem, in the event of a crash, smaller occupants can easily slip underneath the belt in what is termed 'submarining.' Even those that don't slide all the way through can suffer, as the belt tightening over the soft stomach can cause internal organ damage at speeds as low as 30 mph, meaning your car isn't as safe as testing authorities claim.
Limited Edition Lotus Evija Electric Hypercar Celebrates Emerson Fittipaldi And Lotus Type 72
In 1972, Brazilian racer Emerson Fittipaldi took a black and gold Lotus Type 72 to that year's Formula 1 drivers' and constructors' championship titles. 50 years later, Lotus is celebrating that monumental achievement with eight special editions of the world's most powerful production car, the 1,972-horsepower Lotus Evija. Fittipaldi himself was present at the reveal, making this extra special.
Not A Single Toyota bZ4X Was Sold Last Month
Toyota is a vehicle manufacturing monster: it outsold General Motors last year in the USA and continues to post incredible sales results. ICE models like the Tundra and Corolla flying off of dealer floors, but in more recent months, the brand has not been without its struggles due to parts shortages and global supply chain issues. In September, the brand's sales increased for the first time in 13 months, but its 458,493 light-vehicle sales in Q3 2022 was down 5.4% relative to the same quarter in 2021. While the Camry and RAV4 continued to sell in droves, the biggest loser of them all was the Toyota bZ4X: not a single example was sold in September. This had nothing to do with parts shortages, though.
Honda Announces $700 Million EV Production Investment Plan For Ohio Facilities
As is the case with all manufacturers who have a goal of being relevant in the next 20 to 30 years, Honda has announced that it will be investing a large sum of cash in the USA to re-tool three of its facilities for electric vehicle production. Currently, there is a clear dedication to ICE products, such as the Honda Pilot TrailSport, but there's no denying that Honda is fully committed to the electric car.
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Full Price And Trim Details Revealed
A few weeks ago, Mitsubishi revealed the all-new Outlander PHEV, which is a firm favorite in the USA. Mitsubishi provided the entry-level price of $39,845 and the key details around power output, EV range, and recharge times. The Japanese company also announced that it had been taking reservations for months but did not provide a concrete figure.
BMW M Says Manual Gearboxes Make No Sense But Will Keep Them Around As Long As Possible
Not many car makers still believe in the power of the manual transmission, especially when it comes to high performance. BMW is one of the last remaining vestiges of the manual transmission in a performance car, offering the M3 and M4, and the brand-new second-gen M2 with a stick. The...
New BMW M2 G87 With M Performance Parts Doesn't Look Pretty
The 2023 BMW M2 has just been revealed, and it has some fine selling points. Based on the same architecture that underpins the M4 Coupe, the M2 comes with a slightly detuned version of its big brother's S58 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged straight-six engine. Here, it produces 453 horsepower, all of which goes to the rear axle via a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. That's all fantastic, but many are struggling to get to grips with the styling.
Porsche Club Of America Giving Away A Very Special 2023 Porsche 911 Cabriolet For Just $50
When it comes to sports cars, there are few better than the Porsche 911. This legendary vehicle has been around for over half a century and has evolved into a car that is nothing short of magical. The Porsche 911 is estimated to be the most collectible of all sports cars and has a massively loyal following across the globe, but nowhere is the love for this car as strong as it is in America. The United States has the largest Porsche club in the world, and it is one of the most active. The Porsche Club of America (PCA) holds a yearly raffle come fall. This year, it's giving away one of the best prizes in its long and illustrious history: a 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America.
Ford Teases New Transit Trail With Factory Lift Kit
OEMs have been missing out on a huge market here in America. There just weren't enough options for factory-built camper vans in America. The van segment pales compared to SUVs and crossovers. Instead, you had to buy an RV or take a Sprinter van to someone who would convert it for you.
CarBuzz.com
60K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0