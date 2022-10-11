Read full article on original website
Related
whdh.com
495 reopened after Mansfield crash that killed 2
MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of 495 in Mansfield was shut down in the southbound lanes near mile marker 29 after a serious crash there killed two people Saturday morning. The lanes were reopened as of 8 a.m. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for...
whdh.com
Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
whdh.com
2 juveniles arrested in connection with February Cambridge shooting
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a February shooting in Cambridge after a multi-month investigation. The two suspects, a 16-year-old Somerville boy and a 17-year-old Lynn boy, were arrested on warrants from Cambridge District Court on charges of Assault with Intent to Murder, Discharging a Firearm Within 500 Feet of a Dwelling, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License and Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition without an FID Card.
whdh.com
Corrections officer on road to recovery after inmate attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - A corrections officer who was badly beaten by an inmate with a a 10 lb. pull-down bar in the MCI-Shirley gym, Matthew Tidman has awoken from his coma, and is now walking and talking. State. Rep Mike Soter, R-Worcester, posted on Facebook that Tidman “has made a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Fatal pedestrian accident under investigation in Acton
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office and Acton Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Great Road near Brook Street Thursday. A preliminary investigation suggests that, at about 6:33 p.m., a pedestrian was hit in the roadway by a 17-year-old driver in a Subaru wagon. The pedestrian has been identified as Kevin Shaw, 44, of Sudbury. Police found him at the scene with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Lahey Clinic, where he later died of his injuries. The driver, the only occupant in the car, remained on scene.
whdh.com
Brockton Police seek public’s help finding suspects who assaulted 2 men
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Police are seeking the public’s help to gather evidence and identify suspects in connection with an assault on two men: a 68-year-old and a 35-year-old. The incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Walnut Street on Sept. 24, when a group of men attacked...
whdh.com
Billerica Police arrest and charge 2 women with armed robbery
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica Police arrested and charged two women with the armed robbery of a convenience store Wednesday night. Both women, Ashley Kotsonas, 33, of Lowell, and Kimya Foust, 36, of Dorchester, were charged with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon (knife) and two counts of assault and battery.
whdh.com
Middlesex DA launches investigation into Woburn officer over alleged role in Charlottesville rally
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - All cases involving a Woburn police officer accused of helping plan a 2017 white nationalist rally will be placed under review, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. District Attorney Marian Ryan announced that all pending and closed cases involving Officer John Donnelly will...
RELATED PEOPLE
whdh.com
Police issue advice to Boston Public Schools parents after reports of kidnapping scams
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department issued a statement Saturday warning parents in the Boston Public Schools system to be careful posting private information on social media. Police said there had been three separate incidents already where parents of students enrolled in BPS have received calls that their child...
whdh.com
Boston police looking to identify breaking and entering suspect in Brighton
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual in relation to a breaking and entering in Brighton. Police reported that the incident happened in the area of Lanark Road at around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 8. Boston Police said that anyone wishing to...
whdh.com
Dorchester man arraigned on drug, gun charges
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced that a Dorchester man is being held on several charges after Boston Police executed a search warrant on his home. The DA’s office reported that Anthony Mucci, 31, is being held on $15,100 bail after a police executed...
whdh.com
State Police investigating fatal crash on Route 495 in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating a crash involving two commercial trucks that resulted in the death of one of the drivers Thursday morning. A preliminary investigation suggests that, just after 7 a.m., a waste services company truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane on 495 South, waiting to exit onto the I-93 ramp. At the same time, a box truck was approaching the stopped traffic in the same lane and hit the back of the truck carrying the dumpster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Tractor-trailer removed after crashing into Logan Airport overpass, forcing traffic reroutes
BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities at Logan International Airport spent Friday night removing a tractor-trailer from a roadway after it crashed into an overpass near the Central Parking Garage. A Massport spokesperson said a truck that was too tall for the area it was driving through crashed into an overpass while...
whdh.com
Family of Jean McGuire, 91-year-old civil rights leader who was stabbed, speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of 91-year-old Jean McGuire, a civil rights leader and cofounder of the METCO program, have released a statement in response to her stabbing this week:. The family of Jean McGuire would like to thank all of the doctors and dedicated health care workers who are...
whdh.com
2 injured in head-on drunk driving crash in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were transported to the hospital after a drunk-driving crash in Wilmington. Wilmington police said they responded to a two-car crash on Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that they determined to be a head-on collision. Both operators, a 44-year-old female from Woburn driving a...
whdh.com
Tractor-trailer rolls over in O’Neill Tunnel
BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over on I-93 north in the O’Neill Tunnel causing a brief traffic diversion early Friday morning. Officials said Massachusetts State Police units, Boston Fire and MassDOT responded to the scene of the tractor-trailer that rolled over in the O’Neill Tunnel at 1:30 a.m. Friday and briefly closed the tunnel to divert traffic off of Exit 15B Frontage Road. Officials said the scene was cleared at approximately 4 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Car smashes through donut shop in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car smashed through a Honey Dew Donuts shop in Worcester late Thursday night, splitting the car in two and leaving a large hole in the front of the shop. Police and fire crews responded to the scene on Gold Star Boulevard at 10:50 p.m. Thursday....
whdh.com
Woburn Police officer placed on leave for alleged participation in 2017 Charlottesville rally
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Woburn Police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigations into allegations that he participated in a 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Officer John Donnelly allegedly helped plan and participate in the rally, which...
whdh.com
Storrow Drive east reopened after truck rollover
BOSTON (WHDH) - The eastbound lanes of Storrow Drive have reopened as of 11 a.m. Friday due to a rollover of a truck carrying boxed sprouts in Boston earlier in the morning. Officials said the tractor-trailer struck the Boston University Bridge on Storrow Drive east in Boston and rolled over at 2 a.m. Friday. Massachusetts State Police, Boston Fire and MassDOT responded to the scene. The Mass. Highway Bridge Inspection team also responded. According to State Police, the driver, a 67-year-old Mattapoisett man, was out of the cab and walking around, and had no notable injuries.
whdh.com
Community mourns loss of Newton North senior after fatal crash in Needham
NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton North High School senior has been identified as the victim in a fatal Needham rollover crash, according to police. Needham Police said that, at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, officers and Needham Fire responded to a two-car rollover crash near Forest Street and Rolling Lane. Both...
Comments / 0