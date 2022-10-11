Puncher's Chance: Should Mavs Attempt Trade for Warriors' Draymond Green?

Golden State Warriors four-time champions Draymond Green is in hot water after punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice. Given Green's contract situation, now might be the time for the Dallas Mavericks to try to buy low on him with a trade offer to the Warriors.

For years, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been vocal about his team's "knucklehead" rule. You can have one on the roster ... but you can't have two.

The Mavs might not have a knucklehead on this year's roster, but that might depend on how you feel about Christian Wood . By all accounts so far, though, there have been no issues from Wood in training camp or preseason, despite coach Jason Kidd making him start the year by coming off the bench. We’ll see how that situation develops throughout the season, which tips off in one week.

If Dallas does have knucklehead room, so to speak, should it consider making a trade offer for Golden State Warriors four-time champion Draymond Green? Given Green's recent trouble and upcoming contract situation, it might one of the few puncher's chances the Mavs have to add a player of his caliber without giving up future draft capital.

Last week, Green sucker-punched teammate Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice. While Golden State tried to deal with the matter internally behind closed doors, someone within the organization leaked the footage of Green's foolishness , which made the situation even worse than it already was. Now, Green is away from his team as both sides try to figure out a way to move forward peacefully.

Green played a big role in the Warriors winning their fourth championship in eight years, a run that included making quick work of the Mavs in the Western Conference Finals . Last season, Green averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in 28.9 minutes per game. He shot 52.5 percent from the field, including 29.6 percent from deep.

If Dallas is going to have interest in potentially making a trade for Green, one could reasonably assume that it would have to be a no-brainer type of opportunity ... similar to how Wood was acquired during the summer. Would the Warriors consider a trade package of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dwight Powell to help the state of their locker room? What about Davis Bertans and Powell? Either of those trades would work financially.

Even if the Warriors had interest in either of those scenarios — and even with Green’s drama, we’re doubtful they would — would the Mavs risk messing up their team chemistry by swapping two good-culture guys for a 32 year old with baggage?

Obviously, all of this is merely spitballing, but it's something to at least think about the longer Green stays away from his team. Given his desire for a contract extension that hasn't come yet, paired with the idea that he could leave Golden State for nothing as an unrestricted free agent next summer if he wishes, the Warriors might have to make a tough decision soon … especially when considering they still have to get Poole to agree to an extension as well.