Column: Jesus kept focused amid life's shifts; we should too

The emotional ebbs and flows of life are enough to wear anyone out.

Jesus certainly can empathize with us when we are emotionally overwhelmed or exhausted. Each gospel speaks of Jesus’ baptism and how the Holy Spirit immediately led Him into the wilderness.

Jesus has many moments of complete mood swings, which wasn’t because He was erratic. It is because there were so many strong expectations placed on Him when what we should have placed on Him was our trust.

In Luke Chapter 19, Jesus saves Zacchaeus’ household, teaches about the servants with the 10 minas and heads into Jerusalem to commence the last week of His life.

Check out this roller coaster.

After teaching about the kingdom, Jesus instructs two disciples to nab a donkey from someone’s house so that He can ride into Jerusalem on it. The inspiration for that moment leads to rapturous praise by His disciples and hundreds of followers leading to the temple.

Jesus is fully revealing Himself and enjoying the celebration until a Pharisee, terrified of the Romans hearing this celebration, begs Jesus to rebuke the celebration. Jesus sharply responds that earth has gone long enough without observing its true King, and if the people were silent, the rocks would scream praise.

Jesus can see the entire city as He approaches Jerusalem, and this last view from the Mount of Olives takes Him down. He is heartbroken for the city He had hoped would receive Him and treat Him as King, yet they have trusted in the king of Rome and disregarded their long-awaited Master. Jesus weeps. He mourns the beautiful city of peace because He knows its disastrous future. Jesus is overwhelmed.

The next day, Jesus enters Jerusalem and cleanses the temple in Jerusalem. “Cleansed” is such a sanitized way to say that He angrily overturned the entire system of sacrifices in the holy city. He flips the money changers’ tables and runs the irreverent out of the worship area.

Jesus has moved from humble teacher to rampaging zealot who will no longer tolerate the desecration of God’s house. God’s house should be a haven for prayer, but instead, it is a den for thieves, and the people are preyed upon by the crooked ministers. When Jesus calls it a den of thieves, we must understand it’s an accusation that these pushers of darkness have found a safe place to enjoy their sinful dealings.

I understand that what Jesus deals with in these few scriptures are primarily people’s actions and expectations, but I cannot imagine the toll all these days entailed must have done to Jesus. With all that in mind, Jesus never acted out of character, nor did He abandon His perfect holiness.

Jesus changed everything those two days and remained in total control of Himself.

So, what do we learn from this? Who is your King? Will you let fear, grief, or anger distract you from what your King asks of you and needs you to do? Will you pay attention to the crowds, the leaders or the church practices so attentively that you miss the visitation of God?

Keep your eyes on Jesus! Attention is the beginning of devotion, and I tell you that many have lost faith because they became distracted with hundreds of things that they thought were important, but they missed the main thing. Jesus is here.

The Kingdom of Heaven is here, and we are surrounded by the lost. If our King came to seek and save the lost, then that is what I want to be found doing when He returns.

Who’s your King?