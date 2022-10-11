ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Column: Jesus kept focused amid life's shifts; we should too

By Webb Hoggard Columnist
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WE4Fk_0iUJFCBp00

The emotional ebbs and flows of life are enough to wear anyone out.

Jesus certainly can empathize with us when we are emotionally overwhelmed or exhausted. Each gospel speaks of Jesus’ baptism and how the Holy Spirit immediately led Him into the wilderness.

Jesus has many moments of complete mood swings, which wasn’t because He was erratic. It is because there were so many strong expectations placed on Him when what we should have placed on Him was our trust.

In Luke Chapter 19, Jesus saves Zacchaeus’ household, teaches about the servants with the 10 minas and heads into Jerusalem to commence the last week of His life.

Check out this roller coaster.

After teaching about the kingdom, Jesus instructs two disciples to nab a donkey from someone’s house so that He can ride into Jerusalem on it. The inspiration for that moment leads to rapturous praise by His disciples and hundreds of followers leading to the temple.

Jesus is fully revealing Himself and enjoying the celebration until a Pharisee, terrified of the Romans hearing this celebration, begs Jesus to rebuke the celebration. Jesus sharply responds that earth has gone long enough without observing its true King, and if the people were silent, the rocks would scream praise.

Jesus can see the entire city as He approaches Jerusalem, and this last view from the Mount of Olives takes Him down. He is heartbroken for the city He had hoped would receive Him and treat Him as King, yet they have trusted in the king of Rome and disregarded their long-awaited Master. Jesus weeps. He mourns the beautiful city of peace because He knows its disastrous future. Jesus is overwhelmed.

The next day, Jesus enters Jerusalem and cleanses the temple in Jerusalem. “Cleansed” is such a sanitized way to say that He angrily overturned the entire system of sacrifices in the holy city. He flips the money changers’ tables and runs the irreverent out of the worship area.

Jesus has moved from humble teacher to rampaging zealot who will no longer tolerate the desecration of God’s house. God’s house should be a haven for prayer, but instead, it is a den for thieves, and the people are preyed upon by the crooked ministers. When Jesus calls it a den of thieves, we must understand it’s an accusation that these pushers of darkness have found a safe place to enjoy their sinful dealings.

I understand that what Jesus deals with in these few scriptures are primarily people’s actions and expectations, but I cannot imagine the toll all these days entailed must have done to Jesus. With all that in mind, Jesus never acted out of character, nor did He abandon His perfect holiness.

Jesus changed everything those two days and remained in total control of Himself.

So, what do we learn from this? Who is your King? Will you let fear, grief, or anger distract you from what your King asks of you and needs you to do? Will you pay attention to the crowds, the leaders or the church practices so attentively that you miss the visitation of God?

Keep your eyes on Jesus! Attention is the beginning of devotion, and I tell you that many have lost faith because they became distracted with hundreds of things that they thought were important, but they missed the main thing. Jesus is here.

The Kingdom of Heaven is here, and we are surrounded by the lost. If our King came to seek and save the lost, then that is what I want to be found doing when He returns.

Who’s your King?

Comments / 0

Related
The Perquimans Weekly

Do justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with God

Herbert J. Taylor was a business executive who, in the early 1930s, set out to save the Club Aluminum Products Distribution Company from bankruptcy. He deemed himself the only person with real hope in the company that employed 250 workers. His recovery plan started with changing the company’s ethical climate. The first job, Mr. Taylor thought, was to set policies for the company that would reflect the high ethics and morals God would want in any business. He needed a simple, easily remembered guide to...
RELIGION
The Perquimans Weekly

Christ wants us to encourage others, build them up

I was talking with a dear friend just today who was feeling extremely stressed and beat up by other church members. I reminded my friend that ministry could often be thankless work. There are certainly people in the church world who are quicker to tear others down than they are to build them up. I offered my friend much encouragement and gave them a loving embrace. I hope my expression of care helped on some level. You may be a Sunday School teacher or choir...
RELIGION
The Perquimans Weekly

Work at it with all your heart

It’s not like I didn’t have anything else to do, but I counted them this morning: the never-ending pickets that surround our home. Why count them, you ask? Because we are on our 68th hour of painting them and still have 189 left to paint. Currently, we have completed painting 493 of a total of 682! Although it is mindless work, it is exhausting. But it gives us time to share our thoughts, think and contemplate. And, believe it or not, we are having fun! ...
RELIGION
The Perquimans Weekly

Family ties create traditions...

This past Saturday we (me, my wife and two sons) got together to celebrate my youngest son’s birthday. It was refreshing and also a blessing to come together for a celebration instead of a death or traumatic situation. As I drove down the road, I would occasionally peak at the rear view mirror to see how my sons have matured to become good, respectable men. One of them is single...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
The Perquimans Weekly

Raising children…

I have been blessed in having two wonderful daughters in my life. I have seen them grow up to become responsible adults with children of their own. We have had our ups and downs over the years; but, I assure there is no greater gift one can receive than healthy and loving children in their life. It is not simply my pride that caused me to say that. I’ve been told by others how wonderful they have become and how proud I must be, and...
KIDS
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
343
Followers
690
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy