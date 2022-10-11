St. Paul holding public forums for police chief candidates this week

Public forums this week for SPPD chief candidates 00:27

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The public will have two opportunities to ask questions of the five finalists for St. Paul's next police chief this week.

The first of two public forums starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday. It's at the Washington Technology Magnet School.

The second forum is Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the St. Paul Event Center.

Four of the finalists have served on the force for at least two decades. The other one comes from the Philadelphia Police Department.

These are the five candidates: