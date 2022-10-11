Read full article on original website
Related
Cold weather forecast across US as tropical system expected to become a storm
Frigid weather is forecast across the U.S. over the coming days, with flurries expected in the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes, as well as storms in the Southwest.
WAAY-TV
Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend
We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Strong storms possible later today
RADAR CHECK: Alabama’s long dry spell is coming to an end. Showers are in progress early this morning over the northern half of the state, and we expect periods of rain statewide over the next 24 hours. A few thunderstorms will be involved as well; SPC has now defined a “slight risk” (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms for the northwest corner of the state around the Shoals and a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) as far south as Grove Hill, Montgomery, and Roanoke.
27 First News
A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek
The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monster Catfish Caught In The Tennessee River? Hold That Thought.
This photo, being widely circulated on social media, is supposedly of a catfish caught in Wheeler Lake near Wheeler Dam. Does this prove the legend of giant catfish in the Tennessee River? Hold your hooks, fellas - let's take a closer look at this before we completely go for the bait.
When will it snow? Here’s an October forecast
After an extremely hot summer, Utah is going to begin cooling off this October and snow will follow in the months to come. The Almanac as well as the Farmer’s Almanac show that temperatures will drop in October and that people can expect some precipitation to come this month.
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
RELATED PEOPLE
Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week as Tropical Depression 9 takes shape
Tropical Depression Nine developed in the central Caribbean on Friday morning, and it could become the next named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season later on Friday or Saturday morning. It is likely to become the first threat from a major hurricane to the United States this season after it makes the trek from the Caribbean into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, putting Florida in harm’s way, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter
I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park
Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
Disturbance in the Atlantic now has 80% chance of development
The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is Julia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph
The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Winter Snow Expected as Cold Front Crashes Through Northeast US
In just a few days, when a strong cold front rips across the northeastern United States, a volatile weather pattern could increase the possibility of winter-time snowfall to summer-like heavy thunderstorms. First Frost of the Season. The first frost of the season for some more southerly places occurred on Sunday...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snow potential up north this weekend
October is one of the biggest transition months of the year for Wisconsin weather and this weekend is no exception. Along with falling temperatures, the chance for snow will move through northern Wisconsin and especially in parts of Canada Friday night, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will allow for colder arctic air to plunge farther south and drop much of the region into below-average temperatures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued
Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Could Hit the Northeast US This Week Similar to a November Weather
A cold front has been forecasted to hit the Northeast US region later this week, with temperatures similar to November weather or during the last phase of the current fall season. The front will come after a temporary warm weather will cover the region following a week-long Nor'easter. Northeast Cold...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
Comments / 0