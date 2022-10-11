Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
starvedrock.media
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Opening Distribution Center In Princeton; Nearly 150 New Jobs Expected
A new distribution center is bringing jobs to Princeton. Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. will build a 600,000 square foot distribution facility that's expected to create 145 new full-time jobs over the next three years. The capital investment is near $70 million. It's expected to be up and running in 2024.
WSPY NEWS
New distribution center coming to Princeton
Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. will build a distribution center in Princeton. The announcement was made by the company and Illinois officials on Friday. According to a news release, The facility represents a $68 million investment from the company and will create around 145 jobs over the next three years. The 600,000 square foot building will service over 150 stores in the Midwest. It's expected to be done in 2024.
tspr.org
Fire closes Monmouth College dining center for the semester
Due to smoke damage throughout Stockdale Center, the student dining at Monmouth College is expected to be closed for the rest of the semester. President Clarence Wyatt thanked students for their patience and understanding in a letter to the campus community. “Despite the disruption and inconvenience, we have much to...
977wmoi.com
Ida A. Cauthon
Ida A. Cauthon, 84, of Galesburg, Illinois died at 3:13 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Knox County Nursing Home, Knoxville, Illinois. Ida Arminda (Larkins) Cauthon was born October 29 1937 in Monmouth Illinois the first born of 5 daughters to Floyd & June (Rickles) Larkins. She married Autry Cauthon on May 8 1960 in Winterhaven, California. She is survived by her 5 children Samuel(Susan) Cauthon, Tracy(Matthew) Clevenger, Autry II( Sharon) Cauthon, Jessie( Larry JD) Wilson, Hope Cauthon(Brad Harms). She was blessed with 13 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren. Sisters Lillian (Garvin) Main, Frances Allen, Mary Jo (Bill) Carle. Ida was preceded in death by her husband Autry on March 22, 2013; parents; one sister Sandra White; and a great grandson.
977wmoi.com
Paul Lawrence Burton
Paul Lawrence Burton, age 92, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away at 11:15 PM on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence. Paul was born May 21, 1930 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Earl and Blanch Cole Burton. He attended school in Canton, Illinois, where he graduated from high school. He proudly served in the United States Army. On October 4, 1992, Paul married Marian L. Bailey-Warden and she is surviving. He was previously married to Adeline Bailey, who preceded him in death on 1987. Paul began work at Western Stoneware in Monmouth, Illinois. He then worked as a lay operator at John Deere in East Moline for his career and retired from there. Paul was a long-time member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Monmouth where he served as a Trustee and Deacon, and often helped with the Church lunches and dinners. Paul was a member of the Marion B. Fletcher Post #136 American Legion. He was most dedicated to his family. Paul enjoyed shooting pool, playing golf, and he enjoyed visiting the river boat casinos. He was a friend to everyone and never met a stranger.
Knox County Treasurer Race: Davis v. Windish
The NAACP of Galesburg in partnership with The Register-Mail, WGIL, the Galesburg Public Library, and several other community organizations is hosting a pair of forums that each feature candidates running for local and state offices this November. Here you can listen to the candidates for Knox County Treasurer talk about...
tspr.org
Keokuk residents providing haven for Ukrainian refugees
A new coalition in Keokuk is helping Ukrainian families find refuge in southeast Iowa. The Keokuk Refugee Coalition was formed after like-minded residents met to see how they could help those seeking refuge from Ukraine and the ongoing war between their home country and Russia. “We're just kind of just...
A million dollar boost? City considers pledge toward construction of Railroad Hall of Fame
The National Railroad Hall of Fame appears primed to receive major financial backing from the city of Galesburg. On Monday, the Galesburg City Council will consider a proposed resolution which would see the city pledge up to $1 million toward the construction and development of a National Railroad Hall of Fame museum and visitors in downtown Galesburg.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County adopts annual tax levy
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County property owners will have to cough up a little more cash after the board of commissioners voted to adopt the annual tax levy Thursday. The property tax rate will remain flat at 82.41 cents per one hundred dollars of equalized assessed value....
977wmoi.com
Navigate Modern Medicare Locally
Solvera Health in Galesburg will be hosting four upcoming informative events for seniors and supporting family members to learn about navigating the new modern Medicare, explains CEO Phil Caplis:. “It is such a difficult thing to understand, there is a lot to it and we are going to have experts...
Knox County property transfers for Oct. 6-12, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Oct. 6-12, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
davenportlibrary.com
The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer
In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
wvik.org
A Food Pantry, 'NOW' On Wheels
On Wednesday, the community action agency launched its first "Pop-up Food Pantry" at its office in Rock Island. Volunteers out more than 400 boxes of food from Project NOW's new food truck. And the River Bend Food Bank is a partner in the new program. Dwight Ford is the Executive...
Pen City Current
Holtkamp's retirement leaves business in good hands
FORT MADISON - Sitting in one of the display furniture sets at Holtkamps Floors, Decors, & Furniture in Fort Madison, Sandy and Dave Holtkamp look around with a sigh of relief, and maybe sadness. But no regret. The two started Holtkamp's Flooring 34 years ago Oct. 11, and built a...
977wmoi.com
Lisa L. Struble
Lisa L. Struble, 58, of Rio, IL, passed away at 5:04 a.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg, IL. She was born on February 19, 1964 in Galesburg, IL, the daughter of Kenneth and Joyce (Davis) Eckley. Lisa grew up and attended Monmouth schools, graduating in 1982 from Monmouth High School.
977wmoi.com
M-R Buildings Getting a Facelift
At the recent Monmouth-Roseville Board of Education meeting, several projects were approved, including installation of air conditioning at the high school. Superintendent Ed Fletcher says the $3 million dollar project could take two years to complete:. “Over the past few years, we have put in air conditioning and new HVAC...
ourquadcities.com
QC child care facility owner opens a new QC center
Child care can drain a family’s budget. Also, a lot of parents have a hard time finding a place to take care of their kids. A local child-care center owner is determined to help put a dent in the daycare shortage in the Midwest. Local 4 News spoke with...
Central Illinois Proud
Drought conditions continue to worsen across Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest Drought Monitor shows Moderate Drought has expanded across Central Illinois, now encompassing much of Tazewell, Woodford, McLean and Livingston Counties. While the area did receive some much needed rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, most of that rain has not been factored into this week’s Drought Monitor update, but it likely wouldn’t have much of an impact in the ongoing drought conditions.
wgil.com
Pizza Talk With Local Happy Joe’s New Owner
Happy Joe’s Pizza went through some changes with some of their company owned stores of late. Our local Happy Joe’s was spared as the former manager became the current franchise owner. New owner Leslie Boynton joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the venture.
