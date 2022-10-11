(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Cedar Falls Police say a man is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening. Police say officers tried to pull over a car at Main Street and University Avenue a little before midnight, but the driver, 29 year-old Shawn Lee Drinnon, Jr. refused to stop. Police say Drinnon, Jr. led police on a chase through Cedar Falls before pulling over and ultimately being arrested. Investigators say there were several warrants out for Drinnon, Jr.'s arrest when he fled police. He now faces multiple charges.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO