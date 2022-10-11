Read full article on original website
One hurt in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 380
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to a hospital after a motorcycle crashed along Interstate 380 on Saturday afternoon. At around 4:21 pm., the Iowa Department of Transportation reported that Interstate 380 northbound was blocked by a crash near the interchange between it and U.S. Highway 30 and 151. Emergency crews were seen on Iowa DOT traffic cameras attending to the crash, with traffic being diverted onto Highway 30.
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-380 near 29th Street just before 10 p.m. Police have not released the name or condition of the person injured, nor...
Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
Cedar Rapids Police: Man Arrested after Leading Officers on Car Chase
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Cedar Falls Police say a man is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening. Police say officers tried to pull over a car at Main Street and University Avenue a little before midnight, but the driver, 29 year-old Shawn Lee Drinnon, Jr. refused to stop. Police say Drinnon, Jr. led police on a chase through Cedar Falls before pulling over and ultimately being arrested. Investigators say there were several warrants out for Drinnon, Jr.'s arrest when he fled police. He now faces multiple charges.
Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County
HOPKINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 13th, 2022, Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road. The report indicated a subject was caught in a grain bagger. Upon arrival, emergency responders determined that the victim was deceased. The victim was...
I-380 Ramp closure at A Avenue
Experts say there have been changes in drinking habits following the pandemic. One of the men charged in the deadly Cedar Rapids mass shooting in April says he will now argue self-defense. The county sheriff's Office says it received a call about a man stuck in a grain bagger in...
Mason City man in custody after multiple pursuits Thursday morning
MASON CITY, Iowa - A wanted Mason City man is in custody after he fled authorities multiple times, including once via a transit bus. Police were dispatched to BeJe Clark to transport a resident to jail for various DOC-related violations. When officers arrived, Justin Stauffer, 35, ran north from the...
Manchester Man Dies in Farming Accident Near Hopkinton
A Manchester man died in a farming accident near Hopkinton on Thursday. The Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road, indicating a person was caught in a grain bagger. When emergency personnel arrived, they found 68-year-old Randall Wulfekuhle dead...
Cedar Rapids Resident Displaced After House Fire
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- One person is displaced after a house fire Tuesday afternoon. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says a neighbor saw the fire on the front porch of a house in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue SE. Firefighters responded to reports of the fire around 6pm. The resident of the home was not home at the time, but the fire caused heavy damage to the front porch, and heavy smoke damage was found throughout the house.
Waterloo man pleads not guilty to 2020 threats and gunfire in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Waterloo man is pleading not guilty in connection to gunfire in Floyd County in the summer of 2020. Calvin Tillman Edwards, 20, is charged with aiding and abetting intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Court documents state that on June 13, 2020, Edwards ordered a...
Pickup Fleeing Authorities Crashes in Independence Area
A pickup fleeing from authorities crashed near Independence Saturday night. Independence Fire says their department was dispatched for a vehicle that rolled over and was smoking at the intersection of 232nd Street and Henley Ave. When they arrived at the scene, crews found that a pickup had ran from the Independence Police, with a short chase taking place before the truck left the roadway and rolled.
Officials want to detain West Union man after son dies in high speed crash
Doctor Graeff from Animal Care Hospital joins us to talk about preventing cat urinary problems. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us for Cybersecurity Month, to explain how to stay safe online. Teen charged as adult in stabbing at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. Updated: 11 hours ago. A teen...
Speed cameras updated on I-380
NewBo City Market has been a staple of Cedar Rapids NewBo neighborhood, which is celebrating 10 years since it opened in 2012. State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. Updated: 11 hours ago. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well,...
Burn Ban in effect for Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 14th the State Fire Marshall got a request from Mandy Bieber, who was representing all Delaware County Fire Departments, asking to prohibit open burning in Delaware County. The Fire Marshall found that open burning is currently a danger to life and property, due to a lack of rain and dry winds, which could cause a small spark to become a larger fire.
Teens Involved In Stabbing At Vinton-Shellsburg High School
(Vinton, IA) An investigation’s underway after a stabbing involving two teenagers outside Vinton-Shellsburg High School northwest of Cedar Rapids. Police say a 16-year-old boy stabbed a 15-year-old boy just after 7:30 Monday. Police say both teens are from Center Point-Urbana and were attending a driver’s ed class at the school. The suspect is charged with felony willful injury.
Roop arrested in connection to Jan. theft of Wild Rose ATM
A fourth and final suspect in the theft of an ATM from Wild Rose Casino in January has been apprehended following a months long search. Jacob Roop, 26, of Marshalltown, was charged and transported to the Greene County jail for first degree theft, second degree theft and second degree criminal mischief on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
CRSD, CRPD, and Coralville investigating assault charges in regards to 7th grade volleyball team and coach
A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night. Wisconsin researchers use dogs to help collect data on bumblebee nests. Researchers in Wisconsin wanted to collect data on wild bumblebee nests. First responders in Ames launch crisis response program. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Man injured in SW Cedar Rapids shooting
One seriously after vehicle goes airborne twice in Cedar Falls crash. One person is being treated for serious injuries after a crash that caused the car to go airborne twice on Monday night. Updated: 1 hour ago. Ames Police have determined an Iowa State student, found dead at an off-campus...
Members of the 50th Regional Cedar Rapids Police Academy graduate
CRSD, Coralville Police, and CRPD investigating assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach. The Cedar Rapids School District said it was investigating an incident Tuesday involving the 7th Grade Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and the coach. Updated: 7 hours ago. The College Community School District and Johnson...
