SQ JFK SIN Flight Review is part of the Reunion Tour Trip Report. When I left my villa in Puerto Rico, I said, as I always do, who knows what’s in store for me on this trip? I did not realize that drama would come so quickly. I was supposed to take the world’s longest flight from JFK to SIN and onto Vietnam. Instead, I found out, minutes before boarding, that my Vietnamese visa was not processed because September 2nd is Vietnam’s Independence day (see Vietnam E-Visa Not Processed: Another TPOL Duck Up?).

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO