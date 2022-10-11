Read full article on original website
Martin Defends Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith
VERONA, Va – Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin came to the defense of Sheriff Donald Smith at Wednesday evening’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Martin told the supervisors that Sheriff Smith has been under attack by false accusations and has served his position with integrity. Martin added...
8 people shot near JMU this morning
Harrisonburg police are investigating an overnight shooting that left 8 people injuried early this morning. According to HPD eight individuals received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals following a shooting at a gathering in the 1500 block of Devon Lane overnight Sunday, Oct. 16. Harrisonburg Police Department officers are currently investigating, and no arrests have been made at this time.
Local home sales slow slightly
Harrisonburg area home sales slowed slightly; however, prices keep rising. That is according to Scott Roger of Funkhouser Real Estate Group. Rogers reports that home sales were seven percent slower this September than last. He added that so far this year, home sales are up one percent over the first...
Sentencing delayed for Fishersville man
A Fishersville man who was convicted of first-degree murder will have to wait a little longer to find out his fate. According to court records, a sentencing hearing Thursday morning for Ja’Quez Brown was continued until December 5th. The 21-year-old Brown was convicted on June 30th in Staunton Circuit...
