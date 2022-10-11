Read full article on original website
Times News
West Penn students interact with firefighters
Members of West Penn Fire Co. No. 1 visited West Penn Elementary School students to teach them about fire safety - and show them what it’s like to be a firefighter. The Friday event was part of National Fire Prevention Week, and featured presentations by firefighters and a chance to see the company’s vehicles up close.
Times News
Slatington to study paving projects
Movement was made on road projects in Slatington. A motion was passed at the Slatington Borough Council meeting Monday night to authorize Lehigh Engineering to prepare a study concerning the costs for paving upgrades in the northern area of Slatington. This is basically from the school district and up, and the Spring subdivision.
