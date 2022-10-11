Why Yankees’ DNA leaves them only two options this postseason — a title or misery

Playoff baseball is back in The Bronx for the first time in three years. And for the third time since 2017, the Yankees will attempt to again take down Cleveland , beginning when Gerritt Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA) faces Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38) in Game 1 of the ALDS.

Victory isn’t a given, but it is expected after earning a bye and receiving a matchup against the least powerful offense in the postseason. A lot is expected , even after the Yankees finished .500 in the second half of the season, even with the demons of a potential third ALCS encounter against the top-seeded Astros looming. A lot is always expected.

It is embedded in the DNA of a franchise forever flaunting its unmatched achievements, creating a title-or-bust mentality that rarely adapts to circumstance. This year’s group seemed certain to become remembered forever after going 61-23 to start the season. The aura of a historic season was only enhanced by Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the A.L. single-season home run record — Babe Ruth and Roger Maris each won the World Series on all-time juggernauts during their respective record-setting seasons.

The Yankees’ second-half slowdown — accelerated by injuries, an offense that became too dependent on Judge, an ace who rarely looked the part and a bullpen that inspired little belief — doesn’t change the inherent belief that the team’s 13-year title drought should soon end.

Aaron Judge’s chase of Roger Maris helped add an air of history to this season, which enters its next phase Tuesday in the Division Series. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

And if not now, when?

Their offense has the oldest average age (30.3) in the majors and every important bat besides Judge appears past its peak. The rotation is solid, but it is outmatched by too many others, featuring a $324 million investment who just led the AL with 33 home runs allowed this season, posted his highest ERA since 2017 and was bounced from last year’s wild-card loss after two innings.

And most importantly, Judge is heading toward a massive windfall in free agency, which could ultimately end with the soon-to-be MVP spurning the only franchise he’s ever known. Even if Judge returns, there is no promise that the 30-year-old will be able to avoid the injuries that have already shortened multiple seasons from him.

The Yankees should not be expected to win the World Series, but the title-or-bust mentality is as appropriate as ever. You probably won’t remember how this postseason began tonight — only how it ends.

The Yankees’ inconsistency is only part of the problem. Three other top-two seeds with recent World Series wins all hold stronger odds in the chase for the championship.

Here’s a look at the other three division series’ kicking off today:

Alex Bohm (#28) hugs Edmundo Sosa after the Phillies complete a sweep of their wild-card matchup against the Cardinals. Getty Images

No. 6 Phillies at No. 2 Braves (1:07 p.m. ET, FOX): The defending champions begin their quest for the sport’s first back-to-back titles in over two decades with their first playoff meeting against the Phillies since 1993, when Atlanta was upset by Lenny Dykstra’s upstart group. The Braves, who went 11-8 against the Phillies this year, will start lefty Max Fried (14-7, 2.48 ERA), while Philadelphia — which used aces Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola in the wild-card round — counters with southpaw Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65).

No. 5 Mariners at No. 1 Astros (3:37 p.m. ET, TBS): The 106-win Astros are built to reach the World Series for the fourth time in six years, but Seattle has surged to its first playoff appearance in 21 years and poses a threat after toppling Toronto . Houston went 12-7 against the Mariners this season — winning six of the past seven games —and will open with future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75), while 25-year-old Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.20) is scheduled to make his first career postseason start on 10 days rest.

No. 5 Padres at No. 1 Dodgers (9:37 p.m. ET, FS1): The best team in baseball — its 111 wins are tied for the fourth-most in MLB history — faces its little brother for the second time in three years, having swept San Diego in 2020. The Dodgers — who led the majors in runs scored and fewest runs allowed — have won 24 of their past 29 games against their “rival,” but the Padres are strong enough on paper to reverse history, perhaps now ready for their long-awaited triumph, a la the ’04 Red Sox. San Diego will open Game 1 with Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33), while the Dodgers go with Julio Urias (17-7, 2.16).

Less than three years after the Panthers hired Matt Rhule before the Giants could, Carolina fired the former Baylor coach after he won a mere 11 games in his NFL tenure. Getty Images

Just over a month into the season — and less than three years into Matt Rhule’s seven-year, $62 million contract — the Carolina Panthers have made the first head coach firing of 2022.

Rhule, 47, went 11-27 in two-plus seasons with the Panthers, including a 1-4 start this year. The first-time head coach — who was making more this season than Super Bowl-winning coaches, such as Andy Reid, Mike Tomlin and Mike McCarthy — is still owed more than $40 million after being dismissed on Monday .

The outrageous contract offered to the former Baylor coach in Jan. 2020 prevented the New York City native from becoming the Giants head coach. Rhule, who was an assistant with the Giants under Tom Coughlin in 2012, was the favorite to succeed Pat Shurmur until the Panthers’ aggressiveness — Carolina owner David Tepper gave him a godfather offer after waiting in Rhule’s driveway when the coach returned from a family vacation — steered him away from his preferred destination.

“I grew up dreaming of being Bill Parcells,” Rhule said last year. “Phil McConkey and Mark Bavaro and Phil Simms, those were my heroes. Having a chance to work there was awesome. It was a really special place.”

While the Giants’ decision to hire Joe Judge in the wake of being spurned by Rhule didn’t work out well, it did eventually lead the franchise to Brian Daboll. Corey Sipkin

Giants owner John Mara wouldn’t extend a seven-year contract offer. The Giants pivoted to Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge, who went 10-23 before being fired in January. Despite that disaster, the Giants’ flexibility opened the door to Brian Daboll, who is the early frontrunner for NFL Coach of the Year after leading the Giants to a 4-1 record, which equals the franchise’s best start to a season since 2009 and matches last season’s win total.

We’ll never know how Rhule would have fared in New York. He likely couldn’t have performed worse than Judge. The unproven NFL coach also would have likely struggled to justify a long-term deal.

The Panthers won the battle for Rhule’s services in 2020. The Giants may win so much more because of it.