Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Calcasieu School Board joins Sowela, McNeese in launch of LIFE Academy

The Calcasieu Parish School Board has announced the launch of LIFE Academy alongside McNeese State University and Sowela Technical Community College. This partnership provides access to pre-employment transition services to students with significant developmental and intellectual disabilities. “The LIFE acronym says it all — Learning Is For Everyone,” said CPSB...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Warriors Jambalaya Cookoff to benefit veterans home and cemetery

Area chefs are preparing to show off their cooking skills for the inaugural Warriors Jambalaya Cook-off to benefit the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home and Veterans Cemetery. The event, sponsored by the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home and Cemetery Ancillary Committee, will be held 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Louisiana Oil and Gas Park off Interstate 10 in Jennings.
JENNINGS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Big Brothers Big Sisters expands to Beauregard Parish

Expanding to Beauregard Parish felt like the natural next step, said John Jaramillo, Big Brothers Big Sisters Southwest Louisiana Program Supervisor. He explained that after moving to DeRidder in 2021, he realized that there was a need for guidance in the parish. “We want to be a shining light to the community, to DeRidder,” he said.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Westlake churches, civic groups uniting for fall festival, trunk-or-treat

Westlake calls itself “a city united.” At the end of this month, the city’s recreation department, civic groups, schools and churches will demonstrate its unity Sunday, Oct. 30, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pinderosa Park, 2900 Westwood Rd., Westlake. It’s the first ever event of its...
WESTLAKE, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Education
Lake Charles American Press

LCPD makes arrest in September homicide.

Lake Charles Police have made an arrest in a Sept. 24 homicide in which a driver was found in a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Boulevard with a gunshot wound. Upon their arrival, Officers observed a vehicle had left the roadway, traveled into...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

McNeese students experience meaningful internships at Sasol

Sasol’s Lake Charles Chemical Complex and McNeese State University collaborate to provide opportunities for McNeese engineering students, that sometimes prove beneficial to Sasol. Sasol welcomed six McNeese State University students for internships in the technical services area this past summer. “Our internships at Sasol provide real-world experience within our...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Iowa shuts out Rams to stay perfect in 3-3A, Corbello throws three TDs passes

WESTLAKE — The Iowa Yellow Jackets remained perfect in District 3-3A play with a 27-0 shutout victory over the Westlake Rams Friday night. “I’m proud of our guys and it was a total team effort with players and coaches in the win tonight,” said Iowa head coach Tommy Johns. “The coaches had a great plan coming and the kids did a great job of executing.”
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Expungement opportunity offers participants second chance

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has reinstituted their “A New Day-Expungement and Name Change Event” after a three-year hiatus. About 400 pre-approved participants were given the opportunity to have qualifying criminal charges expunged from their official records at a discounted price. Participants were also given the opportunity to legally change their name.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
#Allied Health Building#Pelican#The Arts Humanities
Lake Charles American Press

PHOTO GALLERY: A meal to say thank you

Landmark of Lake Charles staff members Bonnie Darbonne, left, and Jeanette Adams load up meals to be given out to first responders at noon Friday at 2335 Oak Park Blvd. American Legion volunteers were on hand to barbecue the chicken for the event. More than 300 meals of chicken, green beans, rice dressing and homemade cake were handed out in the drive-through lunch line. A spokesperson with Landmark said they have had this once-a-year food giveaway for two years now as a way to show appreciation for all that first responders do for the community. (Photos by Rick Hickman / American Press)
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

PHOTO GALLERY: Downtown Lake Charles Sip ‘n’ Shop

Nearly 20 businesses participated Saturday in the inaugural Real Men Wear Pink Sip ‘n’ Shop to benefit the American Cancer Society. The event started with a stop at 3b&e Marketing to purchase a pink cup for $10. From there, participants received a pink drink for free and discounts when visiting participating businesses marked with pink balloons. Restaurants also created a special pink drink just for the occasion for purchase. Additional businesses who participated were the American Press, Bayou Blend, Bespoke Hat Co., Botsky’s Premium Hotdogs, Buffi’s Peaux Boys, Bux Kajun Korner, Candice Alexander Art Studio, Mia’s Downtown, Olive and Indigo Jewelry & Goods, Panorama Music House, Papersmith & Co., Salon Lindsey, Stellar Beans Coffee House, Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp and Luna Bar and Grill.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Escapee from Lake Charles halfway house sentenced to 30 months in prison

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man who escaped from a Lake Charles halfway house, only to be recaptured in California, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. On August 26, 2021, Derrick Nathaniel Hartfield, 55, said he was returning from work to the halfway house, but never returned, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

After man shot by police, 2 additional bodies found in LC home

A man was shot by a Lake Charles Police officer after the department responded to an incident Thursday morning at a home on 7th Street, according to Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Derek Senegal. After he was shot, the man retreated into the home. Officers later discovered the man’s body...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

10/15: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Christopher Damone Brown, 40, 504 E. Oak Lane — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; domestic abuse aggravated assault. John Morris Thomas, 33, 621 18th St. — two counts residential contractor fraud $25,000 or more. Bond: $40,000. Parris Lee...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

LC residents to appear on new TV series ‘Opportunity Knock$’

In today’s economy, more and more people are struggling to pay bills, buy groceries and fill up the gas tank. Lake Charles residents Charles and Tiffany White got help. Soon they’ll be on TV to tell their story and point others to important resources that could help them get out of debt and take control of their finances.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Second-half adjustments: Cowboys start fresh after bye week

After working through the bye week, the Cowboys say they are ready for a fresh start to their season. McNeese State begins a second half that, on paper, looks more inviting, with four of the final six games at Cowboy Stadium. But looks can be deceiving as Texas A&M-Commerce comes...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Police: 2 victims found at LC home were shot

Lake Charles Police have released the names of the two deceased persons located after a third person was shot and killed during a confrontation with police. Detectives have identified the victims as 60-year-old Sandra Reder Ardoin and 62-year-old Lee Edward Ardoin. LCPD detectives have been assigned the investigation into the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Saints end Prep’s district win streak

The race is on in District 3-3A, with the St. Louis Saints throwing their hat into the ring with a 23-13 win over defending champion Lake Charles College Prep Friday night. The Saints (6-1, 4-0) outscored the Trailblazers 15-0 in the fourth quarter. Quarterback James Reina scored both touchdowns and defensive back Hank Hebert had an interception to set up the winning drive.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

