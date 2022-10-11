US rail strike threat returns; Israel, Lebanon reach 'historic' deal; 'rough' week for NFL officials

Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
US begins deporting Venezuelans; some claim they entered before new measures began
MIAMI — The U.S. government began deporting Venezuelans held at immigration detention centers, transferring dozens to Mexico on Thursday even though many of them say they had entered the United States before the new immigration measures were announced. A group of about 150 Venezuelans who were in a detention...
Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants
When Joe Biden was running for the White House, he denounced then-President Donald Trump's immigration policies
She fought the Taliban alongside US troops, but her future in the US remains in limbo
When the four Muradian sisters and their younger brother landed in Phoenix in January after spending the frigid winter in Wisconsin, they immediately felt comforted by the Arizona sun and the desert landscape. By the time they arrived in Arizona, they already had spent four months living at a military base in the United States after...
AP News Summary at 11:51 p.m. EDT
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video. WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, says, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help. And it outlined Trump's multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss.
